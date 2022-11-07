ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

udmercy.edu

Celebrate International Education Week, Nov. 14-18, with Detroit Mercy

Detroit Mercy is celebrating International Education Week by hosting several virtual and in-person events from Monday through Thursday, Nov. 14-17, all on the McNichols Campus. Some of the events include an international student panel, study abroad info session, Fulbright English Teaching Assistant program panel and a gratitude dinner. Here’s the...
secondwavemedia.com

WCC launches 10-week pharmacy technician boot camp to address worker shortage

In an attempt to bolster the shortage of pharmacy technicians in health systems and hospitals, Washtenaw Community College's (WCC) Workforce Development Division is now offering a 10-week pharmacy technician course. Dr. Klaus Tenbergen, WCC'S executive director of workforce and community development, says the program is WCC’s first pharmacy technician "boot...
michiganchronicle.com

Detroit Education Leader Tyrone E. Winfrey Sr. Dies

DETROIT — Detroit education leader Tyrone E. Winfrey Sr. passed away Saturday, November 5 according to public social media postings by his children. Winfrey served as Executive Director of Community Outreach for Detroit Public Schools Community District. He also served in prior years as the President of Detroit Board of Education.
onedetroitpbs.org

Black-owned Detroit law firm Lewis & Munday celebrates its 50th anniversary

One of the nation’s oldest and largest African American-owned law firms is celebrating a major milestone this year. Lewis & Munday, P.C., located in Detroit, marks its 50th anniversary in the Motor City. Founded in 1972, the Black-owned law firm has made a major impact in Detroit through its legal counsel on large real estate development projects and investment in the next generation of African American lawyers.
Chalkbeat

Election results: Here’s who won seats in the Detroit school board election

A political newcomer, a former school board president, and two incumbents won seats on the Detroit school board Tuesday. Latrice McClendon, Iris Taylor, Corletta Vaughn, and Angelique Peterson-Mayberry had the most votes with 100% of the ballots counted, according to unofficial results being reported by the Detroit City Clerk’s office.Two incumbents — Vice President Deborah Hunter-Harvill and Georgia Lemmons — lost their re-election bids. With over $117,000 in...
udmercy.edu

Detroit Mercy basketball showcases new, familiar faces in 2022-23

Detroit Mercy basketball officially returns this week, with both the Titan men’s and women’s basketball programs opening the 2022-23 seasons on the hardwood. The Titan men’s basketball team opens the new season at home, hosting nearby Rochester University on Tuesday, Nov. 8 at Calihan Hall. Detroit Mercy visits fellow Jesuit institution Boston College on Friday, Nov. 11, before hosting Ohio in a home game on Wednesday, Nov. 16.
udmercy.edu

Little Free Pantry’s new location in Student Union

Detroit Mercy’s Little Free Pantry is now located near the stairs by the Fountain Lounge leading up to the Titan Dining Room in the Student Union. The pantry is open to all University community members. It is a self-serve style pantry, no need to sign up!. The Little Free...
fox2detroit.com

Interactive map: How Michigan counties voted to protect abortion rights

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Michigan voters approved a ballot measure to enshrine abortion into the state constitution. Proposal 3, known as Reproductive Freedom for All proposal, was approved by voters in the election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The amendment to the state's constitution will overrule the prevailing 1931 law in Michigan that outlawed abortion without exception for rape or incest. Under that ban, providing non-life-saving abortions would have been prosecuted as manslaughter.
The Detroit Free Press

State college basketball: Transfer-heavy Oakland men romp in 65-point blowout opener

MAC men Eastern Michigan 75, Wayne State 66: The Eagles soared past the Warriors in Ypsilanti, building a 15-point lead at the half before their Division II foe whittled it down with 46 second-half points, but the main attraction didn’t take the court: Former Ypsi high school standout Emoni Bates, who transferred from Memphis during the offseason and was briefly suspended over gun charges, did not play, reportedly due to coach Stan Heath’s decision. EMU had plenty...
99.1 WFMK

Look Inside This Abandoned Elementary School In Detroit

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Is it just me, or is Detroit the mecha for abandoned Michigan locations? From funeral homes to schools to even homes, Detroit seems to have a variety of abandoned locations. Not entirely forgotten by man, but not visited as often.
