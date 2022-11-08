Read full article on original website
Related
Whoa! Did ‘Dancing with the Stars’ actually get it right by double-eliminating Vinny Guadagnino and Heidi D’Amelio?
After weeks of “Dancing with the Stars” fans protesting the results of the weekly eliminations, it looks like the show is finally back on track going into the semifinals. On “90s Night,” “Jersey Shore” star Vinny Guadagnino and “D’Amelio Show” star Heidi D’Amelio exited the competition in seventh and eighth place, respectively, and they were also the number-one and number-two dancers our readers thought should have been sent home. Scroll down for our complete poll results at the bottom of this post. Guadagnino and D’Amelio had markedly different trajectories on the show. Guadagnino struggled with his dancing and judges’ scores, but...
Tulsa King Premiere Recap: Will You Go Another Round With Stallone Drama?
Paramount+’s Tulsa King debuted this Sunday with two episodes, the first of which is “Go West, Old Man,” an eventful premiere that acquaints us with Mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi as he establishes a new criminal organization in the titular Oklahoma city. Dwight (played by Sylvester Stallone) starts us off with an opening monologue played over his character prepping for release from a Pennsylvania prison. His voice weary but his tone even, he describes the monotony of his 25-year sentence in solid detail. Every new thought crashes into the rear of the one before it, his ruminations devolving into a...
Lizzo's Reaction To The "Love Is Blind" Season 3 Weddings Is Exactly What We Were All Thinking While Watching The Show
"That shot [Bartise] sent? He knew what he was doing. He was like, 'She's gon' need this shot.' You know, exactly, to take the pain away. That's some bull."
Comments / 0