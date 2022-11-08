PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Mouhamed Gueye scored 18 points and snared a career-high 13 rebounds as Washington State opened the season with an 83-61 win over Texas State on Monday night. Gueye, who recorded his fourth double-double as a Cougar, was named to the Pac-12 Preseason All-Conference First Team...

