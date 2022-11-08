Read full article on original website
Related
I was a college academic advisor. I wish parents understood that AP classes, straight A's, and competitive sports do not equal success for students.
The author was an advisor for six years and shares how straight-A students in high school might not necessarily be prepared for college.
freetech4teachers.com
CollegeLab - A Tool to Help Students Find Colleges They May Like
A long time ago when I was a high school student trying to decide where I should go to college the process was a rudimentary one. I flipped through the U.S. News and World Report's giant book of college rankings, looked for ones that I thought I could possibly get into (my GPA was not the best), and the ones that I could possibly afford. Then I went to the college fair at my high school and looked at the pictures of the campuses to finalize my application decisions. In the end, I didn't end up at any of those colleges that had fancy pictures at the college fair. I've probably turned out okay...
Former math teacher explains why some students are ‘good’ at math and others lag behind
Why are some students ‘good’ at math and others can’t solve basic problems?
The Hardest Colleges to Get Into
A college education can be key to upward economic mobility in the U.S. Earning a bachelor’s degree not only opens the door to different employment opportunities, but it also increases earning potential and improves job security. A degree can also contribute meaningfully to personal growth. Still, among the thousands of colleges and universities in the […]
colbyecho.news
Mathematics education is flawed
As a math major who has loved math in all of its elegant beauty for years, there is nothing more depressing and frustrating than this country’s sorry excuse for mathematical education in its public schools. Everyone knows there’s a problem with the way math is taught, but not many people seem to know exactly what that problem is.
elearningindustry.com
Computer Science In High Schools
There’s a significant collision in the US educational system. On the one hand, the country experiences a drastic shortage of tech specialists. On the other hand, current computer science (CS) education isn’t efficient. What are the roots of this problem? And how can we solve it?. Why Is...
facultyfocus.com
Strategies for Accommodating Students with Disabilities in Higher Education
Over the last 30 years, federal laws like the Americans with Disabilities Act (1990) opened the door for more students with disabilities to enroll in college. While statistics show that the 2015-2016 academic year ushered in an increasing number of students with disabilities in higher education, countless students do not inform their university about their disability. Surprisingly, only one-third of students with disabilities reported it to their institution (NCES, 2022). Considering these numbers, perhaps more students would report their disability if they felt assured professors would support them academically. Although technological advancements have provided faculty tools for helping accommodate students with disabilities, there are a few strategies faculty could find useful when designing their courses. Implementing these strategies are not only beneficial for teachers, but they also have the power to ease additional challenges for students pursuing a post-secondary degree with a disability.
KevinMD.com
Medical school admissions: wokeism vs. the Bible
According to Psychology Today, wokeism is defined as a system of thought and behavior characterized by intolerance, policing the speech of others and proving one’s own superiority by denouncing others. In a September 2, 2022, article in the New York Post titled, “Top med school putting wokeism ahead of...
Comments / 0