TechRadar
Here are the affordable phones I'd buy for Black Friday
With Black Friday deals getting started, you may think that the best bargain you’ll find on an affordable smartphone will be for a bargain brand or unlocked smartphone from Motorola or Nokia. If you want to spend less than $500 on a new smartphone, you can still find great picks from the top three US phone makers. I can recommend a great Apple iPhone, Google Pixel, or Samsung Galaxy to fit your budget.
TechRadar
How to avoid SD card scams during Black Friday and Cyber Monday
If you’re looking to save money on an SD card, microSD card or any type of memory card, Black Friday is traditionally a great time to do it. Whether you're looking to increase the capacity of your camera or expand the storage space of your smartphone, the Black Friday camera deals also usually yield a range of savings on SD and microSD cards. But if you’re shopping for discounted storage, there’s something important to look out for: memory card scams.
TechRadar
Google just made it possible to pay for Spotify Premium outside the Play Store
Google is expanding its User Choice Billing (UCB) pilot program with Spotify among the first participants. It's now officially allowing the music platform's customers to set up service payments outside Google's Play Store. Back in March, Google teamed up with Spotify to launch the program by giving people the ability...
TechRadar
Amazon is tightening its belt and Alexa could feel the squeeze: report
It's tough times for tech land and, it seems, no sector or business is immune. Even things we use almost every day, like Amazon's voice assistant, Alexa, could face cutbacks, at least according to reports. In the wake of major tech companies tightening their belts, slowing down hiring, and laying...
TechRadar
ManageEngine Password Manager Pro review
A powerful, versatile and fully-featured option for any enterprise that needs password management – but be aware that its lofty abilities also mean necessarily high pricing. The password manager market contains a huge variety of products, from basic individual products to enterprise-level utilities – and that’s where ManageEngine Password Manager Pro (opens in new tab) comes in.
TechRadar
Amazon unveils its latest warehouse robot
Amazon has unveiled "Sparrow", a new intelligent robotic system aimed at streamlining the fulfillment process by moving individual products before they get packaged. Unlike the retail giant's previously deployed robotic arms, which includes the likes of "Cardinal" and "Robin", Amazon claims the Sparrow arm can identify around 65% of its product inventory without human help.
TechRadar
Verizon Black Friday sale now live - get a free tablet, watch, and pair of buds
It's not even officially Black Friday yet but the carrier Verizon is already getting into the festive mood by offering an awesome early promotion - one that's offering a free tablet, pair of buds, and a smartwatch (opens in new tab) with select Android devices. Dubbed "A gift for you,...
TechRadar
Exclusive Black Friday deal: get up to $825 off the Galaxy S22 series at Samsung
TechRadar readers are among the lucky few who get early access to Samsung's Black Friday deals on the Galaxy S22 range this week, which include an upfront rebate of up to $225 off, as well as an additional $600 off (opens in new tab) with a trade-in. Under these terms,...
TechRadar
Cyber Monday Sonos deals 2022: our expert predictions
Find the best Sonos Cyber Monday deals in 2022 with our guide. We have high hopes for this year's Cyber Monday Sonos deals. Last year set a low bar, with very few good Sonos speaker and soundbar deals available. Sonos hiked its prices just before the sales began, which meant many of the 'deals' offered were actually just the original prices.
TechRadar
Modern Warfare 2 already has a generous discount at Amazon
Been looking to buy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 but have been put off by the launch price of £69.99? You might be in luck with this solid, early Amazon discount. Just ahead of Black Friday 2022, Amazon UK is hosting a pretty good Modern Warfare 2 deal not long after the game's release. The deal is available for both PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, and drops the price down to £58. That's a significant saving of £11.99. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).
