fox4news.com

Fort Worth shooting leaves 1 dead, suspect at-large

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a man dead. A member of the victim’s family called 911 late Friday night to report the shooting. Officers found the wounded man inside a vehicle near East Lancaster Avenue, south of Interstate 30 in...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

1 injured in shooting at Arlington bar

ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police are investigating a shooting at a bar early Saturday. A victim showed up at a Fort Worth hospital after a shooting at the bar near East Arkansas Lane and Highway 360. The victim told officers he was trying to break up a fight. He said...
ARLINGTON, TX
dpdbeat.com

Arrest Made in Homicide on Lake June Road

On November 10, 2022, at around 8:00 P.M., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 9500 block of Lake June Road. The preliminary investigation showed when officers arrived, they found discovered the complainant, Brandon Plummer, 42, in the passenger seat of a car with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire Rescue responded, and Plummer died at the scene.
DALLAS, TX
richardsonpolice.net

RPD News and Crime Alerts

On November 11, 2022, Tyrain Mar Keis Mitchell was arrested in Commerce, TX, for a sexual assault that occurred on November 5, 2022, in Richardson, TX. Mitchell is currently in the Hunt County Jail and will be extradited to the Dallas County Jail. Previously released information:. On 11/05/22, patrol officers...
RICHARDSON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Woman Arrested for Wrong-Way Crash that Killed Dallas Officer

A woman accused of killing a Dallas police officer with her car was arrested after leaving the hospital. While still hospitalized, Mayra Rebollar, 31, was booked into the Dallas County Jail via a remote hearing on October 17 and charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle for her alleged involvement in the October 11 wrong-way crash that killed Officer Jacob Arellano. Police said Rebollar’s blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit.
DALLAS, TX
Mark Randall Havens

Ex-College Basketball Player and Wife Killed in Murder-Suicide in Dallas, Texas

In an apparent murder-suicide, a former college basketball player shot and killed his estranged wife in her Dallas, Texas office this week before killing himself. Both James Edward Frost II, a 51-year-old who played at the University of Missouri in the 1990s, and Beth Ellen Frost, a 46-year-old medical examiner with the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office, were found dead on Tuesday from apparent gunshot wounds.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Woman, Teen Found Shot in Burning Arlington Home Thursday

Arlington Police are investigating the deaths of a woman and teenager found shot Thursday afternoon in a burning home. Police said they were alerted to a suicidal person at a home on the 600 block of E. Lynn Creek Drive at about 5:23 p.m. Thursday. A short time later, police said, a fire broke out inside the home.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

2 women found fatally shot in house that was on fire

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two women were found fatally shot in a house that was on fire. Arlington police say they were alerted about a possible suicidal person at around 5:20 p.m. on Nov. 10. Shortly after that, a fire broke out at that persons home, located in the 600 block of E. Lynn Creek Drive. The Arlington Fire Department was able to put out the fire. When they entered the home, they found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound. The woman was transported to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. While first responders continued to search the home, they found a second woman with an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene. There is no information on the official cause and manner of their deaths or what their relationship was. Police say they are not currently searching for any suspects. 
ARLINGTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Missing Arlington Woman Found, Man Arrested After Multi-City Chase

The driver of a car believed to be connected to a woman's disappearance in Arlington led police on a multi-city chase Friday afternoon. Arlington Police issued a CLEAR Alert Friday morning for a 20-year-old woman whose disappearance they said posed a credible risk to her health and safety. Officials said...
ARLINGTON, TX

