Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two World War ii Aircraft Collide During The Airshow In DallasJoseph GodwinDallas, TX
Ex-College Basketball Player and Wife Killed in Murder-Suicide in Dallas, TexasMark Randall HavensDallas, TX
Fiery Plane Collision at WWII AirshowBridget MulroyDallas, TX
Dallas billionaire is suing Beto for defamationAsh JurbergTexas State
Residents Concerned About The High Cost Of HousingCadrene HeslopFort Worth, TX
Related
fox4news.com
Fort Worth shooting leaves 1 dead, suspect at-large
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a man dead. A member of the victim’s family called 911 late Friday night to report the shooting. Officers found the wounded man inside a vehicle near East Lancaster Avenue, south of Interstate 30 in...
fox4news.com
1 injured in shooting at Arlington bar
ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police are investigating a shooting at a bar early Saturday. A victim showed up at a Fort Worth hospital after a shooting at the bar near East Arkansas Lane and Highway 360. The victim told officers he was trying to break up a fight. He said...
dpdbeat.com
Arrest Made in Homicide on Lake June Road
On November 10, 2022, at around 8:00 P.M., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 9500 block of Lake June Road. The preliminary investigation showed when officers arrived, they found discovered the complainant, Brandon Plummer, 42, in the passenger seat of a car with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire Rescue responded, and Plummer died at the scene.
The Dallas Central Appraisal District Has Been Attacked by Ransomeware
By now most real estate professionals know that the Dallas Central Appraisal District’s, or DCAD’s, systems are down because of a ransomware attack. Ironically the attack hit on Tuesday, Election Day. Here is what they posted on their Facebook page:. “Early Tuesday morning, 11-8-2022, The Dallas Central Appraisal...
richardsonpolice.net
RPD News and Crime Alerts
On November 11, 2022, Tyrain Mar Keis Mitchell was arrested in Commerce, TX, for a sexual assault that occurred on November 5, 2022, in Richardson, TX. Mitchell is currently in the Hunt County Jail and will be extradited to the Dallas County Jail. Previously released information:. On 11/05/22, patrol officers...
fox4news.com
Dallas murder suspect who cut off ankle monitor turns himself in to police
DALLAS - A capital murder suspect who cut off his ankle monitor turned himself in to police on Friday. The US Marshals Fugitive Task Force said Bryce Jones cut off his ankle monitor in the parking lot of a Mesquite hardware store. 20-year-old Bryce Jones and three other men are...
'They didn't even call 911': Daughter of 82-year-old Dallas hit-and-run victim wants suspects caught
DALLAS, Texas — The daughter of 82-year-old Kristine Kelly buried her mother Thursday alongside family as detectives with the Dallas Police Department continue to search for those responsible for her mother's death. Kelly was driving to get groceries for her and her husband on Monday when she was struck...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘Elderly' Man Pushed Into Passing DART Bus During Fight With Four Juveniles: Police
An older man got pushed into a DART bus Thursday during a fight with four juveniles, Dallas Police say. According to police, officers were called to Forest Lane and Meadowknoll Drive at about 1:50 p.m. for a disturbance. Once there, officers learned four juvenile boys had been fighting an older man described as elderly.
Man charged in Fort Worth road rage shooting
A man is behind bars in Fort Worth charged in a road rage shooting this week. Curtis Medrano has been captured and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and with being a felon in possession of a firearm
Dallas man indicted for deadly July 4 Hamilton Park shooting is on the run after cutting off ankle monitor
DALLAS — One of the four people indicted for capital murder in a deadly shooting on July 4, 2021, in a historic Dallas neighborhood has cut off his ankle monitor and is on the run, according to the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force...
dallasexpress.com
Woman Arrested for Wrong-Way Crash that Killed Dallas Officer
A woman accused of killing a Dallas police officer with her car was arrested after leaving the hospital. While still hospitalized, Mayra Rebollar, 31, was booked into the Dallas County Jail via a remote hearing on October 17 and charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle for her alleged involvement in the October 11 wrong-way crash that killed Officer Jacob Arellano. Police said Rebollar’s blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit.
Ex-College Basketball Player and Wife Killed in Murder-Suicide in Dallas, Texas
In an apparent murder-suicide, a former college basketball player shot and killed his estranged wife in her Dallas, Texas office this week before killing himself. Both James Edward Frost II, a 51-year-old who played at the University of Missouri in the 1990s, and Beth Ellen Frost, a 46-year-old medical examiner with the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office, were found dead on Tuesday from apparent gunshot wounds.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Woman, Teen Found Shot in Burning Arlington Home Thursday
Arlington Police are investigating the deaths of a woman and teenager found shot Thursday afternoon in a burning home. Police said they were alerted to a suicidal person at a home on the 600 block of E. Lynn Creek Drive at about 5:23 p.m. Thursday. A short time later, police said, a fire broke out inside the home.
Dallas Observer
Suspect in Rapper Mo3's Killing Gets 105 Months in Prison on Federal Gun Charge
One of two men facing murder charges in the shooting death of Dallas rapper Mo3 in November 2020 was sentenced to 105 months in federal prison this week after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Texas said.
Two dead in murder-suicide at Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office, officials say
DALLAS — Two people are dead in a murder-suicide at the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office on Tuesday, officials said. The shooting took place at the facility at 2355 N. Stemmons Freeway, northwest of Downtown Dallas. A heavy law enforcement presence was on the scene following reports of an active shooter.
KSAT 12
Texas medical examiner killed by estranged husband, ex-college basketball player in suspected murder-suicide
DALLAS – A Dallas County medical examiner was killed in a suspected murder-suicide on Tuesday, officials said. Beth Frost, 46, was believed to have been fatally shot by her estranged husband, James Frost, 51, who then turned the gun on himself, according to media reports. Officers found the pair...
Third Dallas murder involving a parolee with an ankle monitor recorded in less than two weeks, police say
DALLAS, Texas — Three Dallas murders involving a parolee fitted with an ankle monitor have now been recorded in less than two weeks, according to arrest documents obtained by WFAA. Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia told WFAA on Monday night that he's disappointed and wants better accountability for felons...
2 women found fatally shot in house that was on fire
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two women were found fatally shot in a house that was on fire. Arlington police say they were alerted about a possible suicidal person at around 5:20 p.m. on Nov. 10. Shortly after that, a fire broke out at that persons home, located in the 600 block of E. Lynn Creek Drive. The Arlington Fire Department was able to put out the fire. When they entered the home, they found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound. The woman was transported to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. While first responders continued to search the home, they found a second woman with an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene. There is no information on the official cause and manner of their deaths or what their relationship was. Police say they are not currently searching for any suspects.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Driver, Passenger Switch Vehicles in Erratic Wrong-Way Chase in Dallas County
Two people are in custody and police are searching for another who led officers on an erratic and dangerous wrong-way pursuit through Dallas County Wednesday afternoon in a stolen pickup truck. NBC 5 has learned the pursuit of the driver and a passenger in a maroon pickup truck began at...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Missing Arlington Woman Found, Man Arrested After Multi-City Chase
The driver of a car believed to be connected to a woman's disappearance in Arlington led police on a multi-city chase Friday afternoon. Arlington Police issued a CLEAR Alert Friday morning for a 20-year-old woman whose disappearance they said posed a credible risk to her health and safety. Officials said...
Comments / 0