WTOK-TV
East Central hands Meridian their first loss of the season
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - East Central takes down Meridian in their 81-63 victory Thursday night. With ten minutes to go in the game, the Warriors had a ten point lead. Meridian would try to fight their way back into the game and they would get close but East Central would be able to hold their fort at home.
WTOK-TV
Rockets defense shuts down the Falcons in round one of the MHSAA 5A playoffs
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Neshoba Central dominated the field against Columbus getting a 27-2 victory over the Falcons to open up the 5A playoffs. The Falcon’s only win on the night would come from the coin toss where they would elect to defer to the second half. Offensively the...
WTOK-TV
Tailgate: Tornadoes twirl over Heidelberg 27-14
HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WTOK) - The Philadelphia Tornadoes beat the Heidelberg Oilers 27-14 to advance in the MHSAA playoffs. The field at Heidelberg was packed as both Oiler and Tornado faithful packed the stands to see this game and they got plenty of action. The game started with a short opening kickoff that gave Philly great field position. That position would be short lived as there was miscommunication on the handoff, which resulted in a fumble that the Oilers recovered. It was not done there as the Oilers would have a miscommunicated handoff of their own at the goal line, which Philly recovered and took it down to the end zone, which would result in a Tornado touchdown to make it 7-0.
WTOK-TV
Waynesboro Youth Roundtable focuses on family loss, careers
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - The Waynesboro City Auditorium hosted an anti-violence event just for young people Saturday. A first-ever youth roundtable gave young students a chance to interact with a panel of community leaders. Speakers talked about how to deal with the loss of a loved one and career choices...
WTOK-TV
Poplar Springs Elemenatry School hosts Veterans Day program
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One local elementary school in Meridian honored veterans in a very special way Friday morning. Students at Popular Springs Elementary School hosted a Veterans Day program to honor those men and women who have served in the United States military. The students sang patriotic songs and...
WTOK-TV
Meridian honors veterans with a special Veterans Day celebration
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - ”Our veterans, active duty service members, guardsmen, and reservists, your service and sacrifice have kept this country safe and free, and I salute you.”. People from all over the community gathered around the doughboy memorial to honor our nation’s veterans and all they have done...
WTOK-TV
York man dies in wreck on interstate
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A man died in a car crash early Friday in Lauderdale County. The 1-car wreck happened about 4:30 a.m. on Interstate 20/59 at mile marker 163. The car rolled over and the person was ejected. The man was identified as 43-year-old Jonathan Ormond of York,...
WTOK-TV
First Alert: There is a Freeze Warning in place until 9am Sunday morning
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Cold air will continue to dominate the area as we head into next week. Sunday morning until 9am there is a Freeze Warning in place. Be sure to cover or bring in any plants or pets that you have outdoors. Give yourself a free extra minutes if you are headed out early morning. The very cold temperatures can cause your tire pressure to drop. Check your dashboards for the low tire pressure light you may need to add air to your tires.
WTOK-TV
22nd Annual Run for Hope brings over 350 runners to Bonita Lakes
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Hope Village Guild hosted its 22nd Annual Run for Hope. The event had over 350 participants taking part in the fun run, the 2-mile walk, the 5k or the 10k all to raise funds to improve the lives of foster care children in the area.
WTOK-TV
First Alert: Sunday there is a low potential for frost with overnight lows near freezing
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Fri-YAY and Happy Veterans Day! We have made it to the end of the week! High temperatures today are in the upper 70s with overnight lows in the upper 40s. A cold front system is on the way bringing very, very cold air along with it. High temperatures starting Saturday will drop nearly 20 degrees into the upper 50s. Overnight lows will be near or below freezing (32 degrees). Jacket and sweater weather remains in the forecast all of next week.
WTOK-TV
MCC hosts event honoring veterans
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hundreds of people gathered at Meridian Community College to celebrate the lives of veterans who fought for our freedom. “I mean, the veterans are such an important part of our Community and their important part of this college. So we like to take an opportunity a couple of times a year, but in certainly in this form at this time of the year, to just honor them and to recognize their contribution. We have a number of faculty and staff and students who are veterans. Of course, certainly, our community just relies on on our military bases and our opportunities in that regard,” said the Meridian Community College President, Dr. Thomas Huebner.
WTOK-TV
First Alert: Freezing temps this weekend
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We get behind a cold front this weekend, and you’ll notice the chill! Highs for both Saturday & Sunday will not make it out of the 50s, and those nights will be freezing (literally). Saturday night into Sunday morning, freeze alerts are in effect as temps are expected to drop into the upper 20s - low 30s across the WTOK area. Similar conditions are expected for Sunday night into Monday morning. So, make sure to remember the 4 P’s: People, Pets, Pipes, and Plants.
WTOK-TV
Crimenet 11_10_22
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate McKenzie Blair Bounds. Bounds is a 28-year-old White female who is approximately 5′ 5″ in height and weighs 120 pounds. She is wanted on a bench warrant out Lauderdale County Circuit Court...
WTOK-TV
Trees of Christmas at Merrehope Nov. 20-Dec. 31
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An Opening Gala for the Trees of Christmas at Merrehope is set for Sunday, Nov. 20, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Holiday tours also start Nov. 20 and continue through Dec. 31. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Merrehope will be closed Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for military and senior citizens and $5 for students.
WTOK-TV
Anderson Regional Health System urges public to get COVID vaccines and boosters before the holidays
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - As the holidays get closer and people begin to plan family gatherings, medical experts want to remind the public to stay up to date with your COVID vaccines and boosters to ensure a healthy and safe Thanksgiving and Christmas season. Dr. Keith Everett, the Chief Medical...
WTOK-TV
Starks sentenced to 40 years without parole
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A man was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to killing a woman in Meridian in January 2020. District Attorney Kassie Coleman said James Alexander Starks, 33, entered a plea to second-degree murder and aggravated assault in the death of Tanisha “NeNe” Berry. Circuit Court...
WTOK-TV
Holiday Gift Show aims to help local entrepreneurs
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It was a perfect day to get a jump start on your holiday shopping. The Holiday Gift Show was a great opportunity to shop local where several vendors were selling jewelry, clothing, ceramics, freeze dried candy and much more. Diana Forbes, the gift show organizer, was...
