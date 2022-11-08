A man was killed Saturday afternoon when he was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross I-65 in Hardin County. According to the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 4:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 900 block of Springfield Road to a report of an unknown male acting erratically in the area. Upon arrival, Deputy Dustin Williams and other witnesses observed a male in the distance jumping over the I-65 fence.

