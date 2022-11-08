Read full article on original website
Penn’s Store in Marion County has been owned by the same family since 1850
It's not where you'd expect to find a store — in a field, way off the main road, all by itself in a place some might call the middle of nowhere. But people do find it.
k105.com
Man carrying gun inside Caneyville Elem. shoots himself in leg during Jr. Pro basketball
A man is facing at least one felony charge after accidentally shooting himself in the leg while inside Caneyville Elementary School with children. Wednesday night at approximately 7:30, Grayson County Deputies Erik Franklin and Wally Ritter, the Caneyville Fire Department and EMS responded to the school on the report of a man being shot.
Wave 3
Crews respond to fire in Fort Knox area
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews are working to put out a fire in the Fort Knox area. The fire is near the perimeter of western Bullitt County. Nichols Fire, Shepherdsville Fire and Zoneton Fire crews responded to the scene. This is a developing story.
whopam.com
Arrest made in Hart County murder
Kentucky State Police have made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting in Hart County. A news release says it happened about 5:45 p.m. Monday at 92 Eve Highway in the Magnolia community, where 62-year old Dennis Wells of Magnolia allegedly brandished a gun during an argument and shot 31-year old William Kelleher of Glasgow.
WLKY.com
VIDEO: South Louisville restaurant destroyed by fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fire investigators are investigating a fire that tore through a South Louisville restaurant. WLKY Chopper HD flew over the scene at La Casita Mexican Restaurant on Berry Boulevard near Churchill Downs and captured video. Reports say the fire started about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. In the...
wxbc1043.com
Wave 3
Motorcyclist killed in late night crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man operaitng a motorcycle has died after losing control and striking a utility pole. Louisville Metro police say the crash happened just after midnight Wednesday at the intersection of Clarks Lane and Alexander Ave., just east of Preston St. Officers called to the scene found...
k105.com
Barren Co. woman accused of killing her sick father
A Barren County woman has been accused of killing her sick father. Cheryl Leighanne Bennett, 45, with addresses in Glasgow and McMinnville, Tennessee, was arrested and charged with killing her father, 75-year-old Michael O. Logsdon, of Glasgow, after a four-and-half-month Glasgow Police Department investigation, according to a report by WCLU.com.
wxbc1043.com
Fire Fighters Kept Busy With Tuesday Calls; Remind Residents Of Woodland Burn Restrictions
WESTVIEW (11/08/22) – Units from McDaniels, Harned and Hardinsburg Fire Departments were called to North Cave Springs Loop just before 10 last night on a report of a fully involved structure fire. Earlier in the day, units from Hardinsburg, McDaniels, Harned and Falls of Rough were called to the area of Highway 110 and Tick Ridge Road around 1:30 on a report of a field and woods fire.
Western Kentucky Distilling Co. going to Ohio County
BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say the Western Kentucky Distilling Co. will invest nearly $22 million, with potential to grow to $30 million, and create 35 full-time jobs with a new distillery and 15 warehouses in Beaver Dam. A press release says Western Kentucky Distilling Co. is a bourbon and rye whiskey distillery located […]
jpinews.com
Fire in Northtown: believed to have been intentional
On Friday, November 4 at approximately 10:30 p.m., the Horse Cave Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call on Davis Williams Road in the Northtown area of Horse Cave. A fire had engulfed a heavily wooded area of a nature preserve managed and operated by Western Kentucky University. That night, approximately 75 acres were on fire.
lakercountry.com
Adair crash sends one to hospital, another to jail
A vehicle versus tractor collision late last week in neighboring Adair County sent an Adair County man to the hospital with serious injuries and a Casey County man to jail, according to authorities. This past Thursday afternoon the Adair County Sheriff’s Office responded to an injury accident on KY 551...
WLKY.com
k105.com
Man behaving erratically struck, killed trying to run across I-65 in Hardin Co.
A pedestrian was killed Saturday while running across I-65 in Hardin County. The incident occurred Saturday afternoon at approximately 4:30 when Hardin County deputies responded to the 900 block of Springfield Road on the report of a man behaving in an erratic manner, according to a report by The News-Enterprise.
wvih.com
lakercountry.com
Adair County man arrested for allegedly setting fire at local business
A Columbia man was arrested yesterday evening after he allegedly set a fire at a local business in Columbia. According to Columbia Police, an investigation began after surveillance footage captured a man setting a fire at Save-A-Lot Tuesday night. That investigation led to an arrest warrant being issued for 26-year-old Zachery C. Ballou.
wdrb.com
Harrison County prosecutor says lethal force 'justified' when man pointed shotgun at officers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Harrison County prosecutor said lethal force was justified when a man was shot by sheriff's deputy on Nov. 4. According to Harrison County Sheriff Nick Smith, deputies went to a home in Laconia, Indiana, to arrest a man on an escape warrant and other charges. The man, 28-year-old Michael Kerns Jr., first approached officers outside with a chainsaw and refused to listen to orders to put it down.
wxbc1043.com
Irvington City Council
11/7/2022—The Irvington City Council approved a motion to proceed with a water meter replacement project at their regular meeting Monday evening. Riley Sumner, with Bluegrass Engineers, said Ferguson Waterworks, from Lexington, KY submitted the winning bid for the project. Their bid of $290,335.70 was over the $283,000 grant the city received for the project. The Council approved a deduct change order of $50,335.70. Including engineering fees and contingency funds, the estimated final cost of the project is $283,782.90.
wdrb.com
WLKY.com
Secretive whiskey company buys land in Shelbyville for $5.5 million
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A distilled spirts company that is being secretive about its product until it's ready has made a major land purchase in Kentucky. IJW Whiskey Co. has purchased land, potentially for its new development in Shelby County, according to Louisville Business First. IJW Whiskey Co...
