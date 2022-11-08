Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray State looks to learn from season opening loss
PADUCAH, KY -- No one ever said this would be an easy college basketball season for the Murray State Racers with 12 new players and a brand new coaching staff. Coming off of Monday's season opening 91-68 loss to Saint Louis, the Racers have a lot to improve on. It was after the loss that head coach Steve Prohm said losing that game might have been the best thing for this inexperienced team.
KSDK
SLU Billikens run away from Murray State Racers for 91-68 win in home opener
ST. LOUIS — Javonte Perkins had 21 points and Gibson Jimerson scored 20 to help Saint Louis defeat Murray State 91-68 in the season opener for both teams on Monday night. Perkins shot 6 for 14 (4 for 10 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Billikens. Jimerson made 7 of 16 shots (4 for 12 from distance). Javon Pickett recorded 13 points and was 6 of 11 shooting (1 for 3 from distance).
wpsdlocal6.com
Hinson shines in return, leads Pitt past UT Martin in opener
PITTSBURGH (AP) -- Blake Hinson had 27 points and 13 rebounds and Pittsburgh cruised past UT Martin 80-58 in a season opener. Hinson shot 9-for-18 from the field, including 4-of-12 3-pointers, and went 5-for-6 from the free-throw line. It was Hinson's first game since the 2019-20 season. He averaged 9.1...
wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall County's Trey Wall signs with Murray State
PADUCAH, KY -- Marshall County's Trey Wall signed his national letter of intent on Wednesday to play college golf at Murray State. Wall is coming off of a season where he won the 1st Region Championship, advancing to his 5th straight KHSAA State Golf Tournament. He was also named 1st...
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray's Collin Wilson named Athlete of the Week
PADUCAH, KY -- On Wednesday afternoon, Murray junior quarterback Collin Wilson was named Male Athlete of the Week. Wilson ran for 101 yards and scored two touchdowns in a road playoff win against Butler County.
MaxPreps
High school girls basketball rankings: Incarnate Word Academy tops Preseason MaxPreps Top 25
Incarnate Word Academy (St. Louis, Mo.) begins the season at No. 1 as the Red Knights carry a 67-game win streak into the 2022-23 season. Head coach Dan Rolfes' bunch has both the talent and schedule to justify the top billing. They haven't lost in two seasons and return 6-foot-2 forward and Nebraska commit Natalie Potts along with Class of 2024 guard K.J. Janes, Illinois State commit Brooke Coffey and Zoe Best, a transfer from Ohio.
13 St. Louis Slang Terms You Should Know
From purposeful mispronunciations and secret shorthand to one very oddball question, these are the slang terms you should know before setting foot in the STL.
What Town You Say The Rudest People In Missouri Come From
I recently featured fill in a blank question of the day on our Facebook page that asked people where the rudest people in Missouri come from. Here's what you told me. I figured the winner would either be Kansas City or St. Louis because those are the closest big cities. I wasn't wrong either. St. Louis got the most mentions of the post. That said, Kansas City made the list but wasn't in the top three or four cities listed. Like many places on the list, one person cited it.
4 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for their absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
wpsdlocal6.com
11/8 Performances of the Week
PADUCAH, KY -- Obion Central's Johnny Light was voted as having this weeks Gridiron Glory Performance of the Week. Light ran for 323 yards and scored 5 touchdowns in a playoff win at Melrose.
communitytimessc.com
Meet The Faces of Local TV News Derrion Henderson WMBF-TV
Derrion Henderson is the morning anchor at WMBF News. He anchors the 5 and 6 a.m. newscast, along with cut-ins for The Today Show. Derrion is native of St. Louis, Missouri. Two years into his TV career, he returned home to report in his hometown before moving to the Grand Strand. Derrion started college at an Historical Black University and College (HBCU), Harris-Stowe State University, before transferring and graduating from Southeast Missouri State University.During his return to St. Louis, Derrion received several awards. They include: DELUX Magazine 30 under 30, St. Louis Champion by Explore St. Louis, and two distinguished alumni awards from his high school alma maters Riverview Gardens and North Technical High School.
wpsdlocal6.com
Historian and author to discuss new book on the mystery of Daniel Boone's final resting place as part of library's Evenings Upstairs series
PADUCAH — Famous frontiersman Daniel Boone helped open up what is now Kentucky to settlement in the 1700s. Later in his life, he moved to what at the time was Spanish controlled territory and is now the state of Missouri. After his death in Defiance, Missouri, in 1820, he was first buried in Missouri but later reinterred in Frankfort, Kentucky.
wpsdlocal6.com
Browning aims to improve communication amid efforts to end water crises after winning Marion mayoral race as write-in
MARION, KY — Tuesday's elections included some surprises in local races, including in Marion, Kentucky, where a write-in candidate won the mayoral race. At first, Marion City Council Member D'Anna Browning wasn't planning to run for mayor. She tells Local 6 she'd planned to support her fellow council member, the late Phyllis Sykes.
Missouri dispensaries gear up for recreational marijuana sales
The medical marijuana industry in Missouri is preparing for expansion into recreational sales. Missouri voters approved legalizing recreational marijuana on Tuesday by passing Amendment 3.
kfmo.com
Goose Creek ATV Wreck
(Ste. Genevieve County, MO) A woman from St. Louis, 55 year old Shannon M. Tanner, is suffering serious injuries after she was involved in an ATV accident in Ste. Genevieve County Sunday afternoon at 4:35, Records from the Highway Patrol show Tanner was riding the ATV south on Lakeview Drive in Goose Creek when she overcorrected the vehicle and it rolled over. She was not wearing a helmet during the wreck. Tanner was flown to Mercy Hospital at St. Louis.
wpsdlocal6.com
Telethon of Stars: Ben's story
PADUCAH — This weekend in the Lions Club/WPSD Telethon of Stars, and we've been profiling some of the folks who benefit from your donations. That includes Benjamin Clark, who considers the people at Easterseals Adult Services his second family. And, as we found out, Benjamin's actual family loves the place, too.
wpsdlocal6.com
11 months later: Share your tornado story with Local 6
It's been 11 months since a deadly tornado outbreak struck the Local 6 area. Dozens were killed, and entire communities were destroyed. Since the Dec. 10-11, 2021, outbreak, communities, businesses and families have been working to rebuild. Demolition of the Graves County Courthouse and American Legion building in downtown Mayfield...
wpsdlocal6.com
66th annual Lions Club Telethon of Stars
The Telethon of Stars is an annual family-friendly, fun-filled night of entertainment that raises money for local centers providing care for adults and children with disabilities. This year's telethon boasts numerous musical artists, dancers, recording artists, and even Miss America 2022 — Emma Broyles. The event is being held...
kttn.com
Missouri man found guilty of leading criminal enterprise linked to two murders
A Missouri man was convicted by a federal trial jury of leading a criminal enterprise linked to two murders and multiple violent assaults, and which distributed at least a kilogram of methamphetamine every day for nearly a year in the Kansas City, Springfield, St. Joseph, and St. Louis, Mo., areas, as well as illegally possessing firearms.
generalaviationnews.com
Construction begins on engine run-up project at KCPS
Construction is underway at St. Louis Downtown Airport (KCPS) on a new ground engine run-up and compass calibration pad. The busiest general aviation airport in Illinois outside of Chicago, KCPS is located on 1,000 acres in Illinois just across the Mississippi River from downtown St. Louis. The project includes new...
