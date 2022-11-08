Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
HelloGiggles
NYC Marathon Runners Told Us Their Favorite Fresh and Functional Running Sneakers
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission. Runners from all over the world took center stage at The 2022 TCS New York...
Fastest female in NYPD has big goal for TCS New York City Marathon
Officer Kelly attributes her love for running to her late grandfather who also inspired her to become a police officer.
travelingformiles.com
Hyatt has opened a new Unbound Collection hotel in NYC…and I’ll be avoiding it
Some links to products and travel providers on this website will earn Traveling For Miles a commission that helps contribute to the running of the site. Traveling For Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Traveling For Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone and have not been reviewed, endorsed, or approved by any of these entities. For more details please see the disclosures at the bottom of every page.
Fashion In New York City Determines Social Class
Hello New York City or other states of the US! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and I live in New York City. I don't know if you guys know this but I am from a little town called Boca Raton in S. Florida. I moved to New York six months ago and the fashion here is insane. I remember being in Florida and around only high-waisted leggings, and tiny black crop tops with the Vans.
buffalonynews.net
Paramount Oral Surgery of Staten Island Joins Allied OMS, Bringing Doctor Equity(TM) to New York
By joining the Allied OMS network of doctor-owned practices, Paramount Oral Surgery can expand access to care to thousands of patients in New York City. SOUTHLAKE, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2022 / Allied OMS - a doctor-owned-and-led management services organization (MSO) in the oral and maxillofacial surgery space - is pleased to announce Paramount Oral Surgery, located in Staten Island, NY has joined its growing network of top tier OMS practices, bringing the Allied OMS Doctor Equity™ model to the New York market.
What’s The Longest River In NY? There’s Actually 2 Answers
New York's tallest mountain is Mount Marcy. Our deepest body of water is Seneca Lake (and what's hiding at the bottom is fascinating). But what's the longest river? Surprisingly, the answer isn't as straightforward as you'd think. Hudson River Pride. Hudson Valley residents have a certain affinity (and even pride)...
From sales associate to service tech: 20 seasonal job openings in NYC, including salary information
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s that time of year when retailers are seeking seasonal workers to help during the busy holiday season. It will be different than previous years for job seekers in New York City, after a recent city law went into effect requiring companies with more than four employees to post salary ranges on job postings — both those shared on public sites and on internal bulletin boards, as well as jobs that offer a hybrid or remote position.
QSR magazine
Harlem Shake to Offer Menu Inspired By 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forver'
Harlem Shake celebrates Marvel Studios Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with their own menu specials inspired by popular food items from across the continent of Africa including:. Shuri’s Chicken Sammie: Peri-Peri chicken tenders, Bush Slaw, okra pickle $9. **Named after the lead character Shuri, played by Letitia Wright, this tasty...
10 Places to Spend Christmas Alone in the US
Alone during the holidays? You’re not the only one. More and more people are spending Christmas alone, and it can be a great way to recharge your batteries and enjoy some well-earned peace and quiet. But where are the best places to spend Christmas alone? Here are 10 of the best places in the United States to spend Christmas alone.
This NY Macy’s Has One of the Only In the World! Ever Take A Ride?
People from all over the world come to New York State to see Niagara Falls, the Adirondack Mountains, Lake George and of course Manhattan! We have the New York Yankees, Broadway and Buffalo Wings to brag about but there are some lesser known attractions that are just as amazing. Did...
ilovetheupperwestside.com
The Best Fried Chicken on the Upper West Side
For most of my life, fried chicken was not something that was treated with much respect on the Upper West Side. We’ve always had murky fast food options and Chinese takeout spots featuring dishes that were not quite so commonly found in China. And, of course, the many Latin restaurants would have some sort of fried chicken dishes available for you. But outside of Blondies wings, few places have done justice to the battered bird up until a few years ago.
evgrieve.com
A GoFundMe campaign launched ahead of Ray's 90th birthday at Ray's Candy Store
In January, Ray Alvarez, who's still working the late-night shift at Ray's Candy Store, turns 90. Ahead of that, the shop, which opened in 1974 here at 113 Avenue A just north of Seventh Street, is now hosting a GoFundMe "to help ensure he can keep his bills paid and his doors open for as long as he wants!"
Heads up, NYC. Tropical Storm Nicole is on the way to ruin your weekend.
Coastal watches/warnings and forecast cone for Tropical Storm Nicole, as of the afternoon of Nov. 8, 2022. The storm track could change over time, but more than a dozen weather models currently show Nicole's remnants passing through the tristate area later this week. [ more › ]
Seven people in New York infected with listeria outbreak strain
Seven people in New York have been reported to be infected with listeria.
R.I.P. the Rev. Calvin O. Butts III, a Pastor Who Addressed HIV Among Black Americans
The following post on HIV.gov was written by B. Kaye Hayes, MPA, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Infectious Disease, Director, Office of Infectious Disease and HIV/AIDS Policy (OIDP), Executive Director, Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS (PACHA). It is with great sadness that we recognize the passing of the esteemed Reverend Dr....
brickunderground.com
What to know about buying in Brighton Beach, Brooklyn: A diverse, affordable community where the beach and boardwalk are the main attractions
The south Brooklyn beachfront community of Brighton Beach, where the two singing/songwriting Neils (Diamond and Sedaka) grew up, is a family-oriented neighborhood with a cosmopolitan culinary scene. Nicknamed Little Odessa for the waves of Russian immigrants who settled there in the 1970s as well as the 1990s influx of people...
modernretail.co
Famed cupcake maker Crumbs is relaunching as a digital bakery
Early aughts New York City favorite Crumbs is making a comeback — this time selling cupcakes without a physical bakery. The bakery chain, which at one time had about 50 stores across the country that were selling millions of cupcakes a year, is bringing back its signature cupcakes nearly a decade after closing shop.
NBC New York
5G Towers Suddenly Showed Up Across NYC — Here's Why Some Neighborhoods Want Them Gone
There has been great confusion — and some concerns over safety — in neighborhoods across New York City after large, mysterious towers suddenly sprung up throughout the streetscape. So what are they for, and why are people concerned?. The structures are new 5G wireless towers, and thousands of...
bkmag.com
Baby Blues Luncheonette is serving up one of the best new brunches in Brooklyn
It’s kind of a dream come true, to have a place like the brand-new Baby Blues Luncheonette open in your neighborhood. A restaurant that’s warm and welcoming with chill vibes, a menu that feels familiar yet fresh, and food that really hits the spot. Like a local joint that’s been there forever, but spruced up a bit, featuring less greasy, and more nutritious, fare than all of those Brooklyn diners of yore.
Is New York A Best State To Live In? The Answer May Shock You
There are pros and cons to living anywhere, but apparently, there are a lot more pros than we realize when it comes to living in the Empire State. I think pretty much everywhere I have lived over the years, at some point I imagined the grass being greener elsewhere. It is human nature - we sometimes get hung up on what bothers us the most about our living situations. And full disclosure - our gripes are usually legitimate. You know, like the high cost of living here in New York.
outsidemagazine
Santa Fe, NM
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
577K+
Views
ABOUT
Outside is an American magazine covering the culture of the outdoor world as well as travel, health, fitness, gear, and news.https://www.outsideonline.com/
Comments / 0