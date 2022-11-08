Read full article on original website
How 'Red' is South Carolina? Examining the Republican-Democratic divide in the Midterms
(WPDE) — Just how "Red" is South Carolina? The Palmetto State is widely regarded as a Republican stronghold -- but a deeper dive into voting numbers from Tuesday's Midterm elections shows the red and blue divide isn't as steep as you may think. For those of you who follow...
LIVE RESULTS: Midterm election results in the Lowcountry
LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — The polls have closed and winners will be announced in the coming hours. Record numbers of voters were at the polls for this election. Early voting numbers broke records and yet there were still long lines at certain polling locations. As of 4 p.m. the...
McMaster projected to beat Cunningham, winning re-election for South Carolina Governor
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is projected to win the re-election for governor. He has been governor since January of 2017, but has been a public servant of the state for 20 years. South Carolina Republican Party Chairman Drew McKissick said with McMaster’s history, he...
Joe Cunningham last rally before election day
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Election day is today, and South Carolina candidates are battling for the hearts and minds of voters. Democratic Candidate for governor, Joe Cunningham, made his last stop on his “Countdown to Freedom” tour. Cunningham hopes to unseat republican incumbent Governor Henry McMaster in...
Democrat James Clyburn wins re-election to South Carolina's 6th Congressional District
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTGS) — Democrat James Clyburn won re-election against Republican Duke Buckner for South Carolina's 6th Congressional District, according to the Associated Press. LIVE ELECTION COVERAGE: Midterm election updates throughout Georgia, South Carolina. He has served as the House Majority Whip since 2019. Clyburn has served as the...
Ellen Weaver claims victory in SC Superintendent of Education race
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Conservative Ellen Weaver claimed her victory for the Superintendent of Education race Tuesday night. Weaver beat Democratic nominee Lisa Ellis becoming South Carolina's next Superintendent of Education. Weaver received roughly 55% of the votes while Ellis received roughly 40% of the vote, according to the...
Hispanic-American residents lead growth among new registered voter in the Carolinas
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Para leer este artículo en español, haga clic aquí. Hispanic-American voters are leading the growth among new voter registration in the United States, and the same thing is happening in both Carolinas, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Hispanic...
How early voting could impact how long you have to wait at polls today
MOUNT PLEASANT (WCIV) — Election day is finally here. Polls opened at 7 a.m., but many South Carolinians have already cast their ballot, which could significantly impact turnout at the polls today. Early voting is a relatively new concept. This is the first-time general election the new early voting...
Governor McMaster and Peggy McMaster casting their votes at Martin Luther King Park
COLUMBIA S.C. (WCIV) — Republican candidate Governor Henry McMaster is casting his ballot alongside his wife, First Lady Peggy McMaster, today at 10 a.m. The McMaster's are voting at Martin Luther King Park in Columbia. Governor McMaster is running against democratic nominee Joe Cunningham.
Ellen Weaver talks teacher salaries, student achievement with ABC News 4 ahead of election
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — ABC News 4 is going beyond the podium and sitting down with candidates one more time before Election Day. Today, we are talking with Ellen Weaver, the Republican candidate for South Carolina State Superintendent of Education. In our newscast, each candidate was given the...
Lowcountry Closings: Schools, offices announce schedule changes due to TS Nicole
LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — Due to impending weather from Tropical Storm Nicole, some schools, programs, and offices have moved to eLearning or remote work Thursday, Nov. 10. Charleston County School District will switch to eLearning and remote work Friday, Nov. 11. All school and district buildings will be closed...
South Carolina is 1 of 3 states reporting 'very high' flu related illnesses: CDC
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — Early increases in seasonal influenza activity continue nationwide. The southeastern and south-central areas of the country are reporting the highest levels of activity followed by the Mid-Atlantic and the south-central West Coast regions. More specifically, South Carolina is one of three states shaded in purple...
As Nicole looks to impact the Lowcountry, concerns grow over additional beach erosion
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — It has been more than a month since Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina. The storm brought problems for parts of the coast. "Ian for Folly Beach was just mostly erosion and flooding due to rain, not saltwater intrusion. We had a good bit of flooding around just because we got so much rain in such a short period of time. There was no where for it to go, it was high tide, it’s got to sit there until the tide goes out," said Folly Beach Mayor Tim Goodwin.
3 Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina are big winners
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Earlier today, someone who bought a Powerball jackpot ticket in California won a record $2.04 billion after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. However, three people who bought lottery tickets in South Carolina also won big. A ticket worth $1 million...
Tracking Nicole: Erosion major concern as waves breach dunes on Edisto Beach
EDISTO BEACH, S.C . (WCIV) — Edisto Beach is experiencing major coastal flooding and significant erosion Thursday as Tropical Storm Nicole travels through the Southeast. Town of Edisto Beach Mayor Crawford Moore said it feels like the effects of Nicole are greater than Hurricane Ian, which hit the Lowcountry in September.
Nicole expected to strengthen into hurricane on Wednesday; Tropical Storm Watch in effect
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The National Weather Service is predicting that Tropical Storm Nicole will become a hurricane on Wednesday. Parts of the Lowcountry are currently under a Tropical Storm Watch, with areas along the coast expected to experience flooding around high tides. Significant impacts are expected to arrive on Thursday.
Nicole sets new record on late-season hurricanes hitting Florida's east coast
NORTH HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. (WPEC) — Hurricane season may run from June 1 through Nov. 30, but storms don't have calendars and the east coast of Florida has been hit by at least one hurricane when the season was winding down in November. Nicole made landfall on the east...
Powerball drawing delayed due to technical error
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Monday night's Powerball has been delayed due to an unknown technical error. The California Lottery made a statement on Twitter saying the drawing has been delayed due to a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols. Lottery officials said...
SCDNR cautions drivers to watch out for deer on roads
The days are getting darker faster, limiting vision on the road, and South Carolina drivers need to be cautious of possible nearby deer. October through November is the breeding season for the white-tailed deer. According to studies, deer naturally roam more often during this season. SCDPS reported roughly 6,000 deer...
