South Carolina State

abcnews4.com

LIVE RESULTS: Midterm election results in the Lowcountry

LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — The polls have closed and winners will be announced in the coming hours. Record numbers of voters were at the polls for this election. Early voting numbers broke records and yet there were still long lines at certain polling locations. As of 4 p.m. the...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Joe Cunningham last rally before election day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Election day is today, and South Carolina candidates are battling for the hearts and minds of voters. Democratic Candidate for governor, Joe Cunningham, made his last stop on his “Countdown to Freedom” tour. Cunningham hopes to unseat republican incumbent Governor Henry McMaster in...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
abcnews4.com

Ellen Weaver claims victory in SC Superintendent of Education race

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Conservative Ellen Weaver claimed her victory for the Superintendent of Education race Tuesday night. Weaver beat Democratic nominee Lisa Ellis becoming South Carolina's next Superintendent of Education. Weaver received roughly 55% of the votes while Ellis received roughly 40% of the vote, according to the...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
abcnews4.com

As Nicole looks to impact the Lowcountry, concerns grow over additional beach erosion

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — It has been more than a month since Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina. The storm brought problems for parts of the coast. "Ian for Folly Beach was just mostly erosion and flooding due to rain, not saltwater intrusion. We had a good bit of flooding around just because we got so much rain in such a short period of time. There was no where for it to go, it was high tide, it’s got to sit there until the tide goes out," said Folly Beach Mayor Tim Goodwin.
FOLLY BEACH, SC
abcnews4.com

3 Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina are big winners

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Earlier today, someone who bought a Powerball jackpot ticket in California won a record $2.04 billion after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. However, three people who bought lottery tickets in South Carolina also won big. A ticket worth $1 million...
FORT MILL, SC
abcnews4.com

Tracking Nicole: Erosion major concern as waves breach dunes on Edisto Beach

EDISTO BEACH, S.C . (WCIV) — Edisto Beach is experiencing major coastal flooding and significant erosion Thursday as Tropical Storm Nicole travels through the Southeast. Town of Edisto Beach Mayor Crawford Moore said it feels like the effects of Nicole are greater than Hurricane Ian, which hit the Lowcountry in September.
abcnews4.com

Nicole expected to strengthen into hurricane on Wednesday; Tropical Storm Watch in effect

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The National Weather Service is predicting that Tropical Storm Nicole will become a hurricane on Wednesday. Parts of the Lowcountry are currently under a Tropical Storm Watch, with areas along the coast expected to experience flooding around high tides. Significant impacts are expected to arrive on Thursday.
abcnews4.com

Powerball drawing delayed due to technical error

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Monday night's Powerball has been delayed due to an unknown technical error. The California Lottery made a statement on Twitter saying the drawing has been delayed due to a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols. Lottery officials said...
abcnews4.com

SCDNR cautions drivers to watch out for deer on roads

The days are getting darker faster, limiting vision on the road, and South Carolina drivers need to be cautious of possible nearby deer. October through November is the breeding season for the white-tailed deer. According to studies, deer naturally roam more often during this season. SCDPS reported roughly 6,000 deer...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

