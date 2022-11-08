Fantasy Football Trade Advice: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Raheem Mostert among top buy-low, sell-high candidates heading into Week 10

Read full article on original website
Related
Odell Beckham Jr. appears to drop hint about where he wants to play
The Dallas Cowboys have made it clear that they have interest in signing Odell Beckham Jr., and it appears that interest is mutual. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons got in on the Beckham recruiting on Tuesday by responding to a tweet that asked if OBJ would be a good fit in Dallas. Parsons wrote, “Man obj talk to me!! @obj let’s do this s—!!! (edited by LBS for profanity). Beckham replied and pointed out that he has family in the Dallas area.
Fantasy Football Week 10: Wide Receiver rankings
There are storylines galore (fantasy and otherwise) in this week's matchup between the Vikings and Bills in Buffalo, and we surely won't get through them all here. Minnesota is 7-1 and a winner of six straight games, while 6-2 Buffalo — a Super Bowl favorite if not the favorite — is coming off a stunning loss to the Jets. Former Vikings quarterback Case Keenum would lead the Bills if Josh Allen (elbow) can't play, and that of course means potential Keenum-to-Stefon Diggs connections. (Look away, Saints fans.) This will be Diggs' first time playing against his old team since the star wide receiver was traded to Buffalo in 2020. And two brothers sharing the field (RBs Dalvin Cook and James Cook) always makes for a cool story.
49ers WR Deebo Samuel fires Christian McCaffrey warning to the rest of the NFL
With Christian McCaffrey now with the San Francisco 49ers, Deebo Samuel knows very well that the rest of the NFL is in trouble. Samuel still couldn’t believe that the 49ers were able to add McCaffrey to their arsenal. After all, adding the star running not only gives them another weapon who can score but also a presence who can make their offense more diverse. Take their Week 8 game against the Los Angeles Rams for example, during which CMC made one rushing and one receiving touchdowns while throwing a TD pass himself and accounting for half of the 49ers’ total yards in the game.
Sporting News
Stefon Diggs sends Bills fans into frenzy with cryptic tweet after Josh Allen injury, Odell Beckham Jr. rumors: "Rejoice..."
Stefon Diggs sent Bills Mafia and the NFL world into a frenzy on Tuesday night with his cryptic one word tweet. What does it mean? No one knows. Yet. Some have speculated it has to do with his quarterback, Josh Allen. Allen is currently dealing with a UCL injury, but...
Josh Allen Tommy John surgery fears surface for Bills after reports of UCL injury
The Buffalo Bills were hit with a worrying injury update to Josh Allen after the star quarterback sustained an elbow ailment late during the Week 9 loss vs. the New York Jets. While initial reports were optimistic that Allen had avoided serious injury, NFL insider Chris Mortensen indicated that the star QB is now being evaluated for a potential ulnar collateral ligament injury.
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups, Week 10: Adds to help your playoff push
Just in case you hadn't noticed, it's getting pretty late in your fantasy season. If you happen to have a 4-5 or 3-6 fantasy squad (or worse) at this stage, we would advise you to completely dismiss the FAB recommendations below and simply shove your chips to the middle of the table. You don't have the luxury of saving for December. For you, the playoffs have effectively begun. Another four teams are on bye this week (Jets, Patriots, Bengals, Ravens), so, unfortunately, things aren't getting any easier.
Sporting News
What happened to Matt Ryan? Why Falcons' franchise QB got traded to Colts, then benched
Matt Ryan is the greatest quarterback in Falcons history by most measures. Whether that's by touchdowns, passing yards, wins — you name it, Ryan's name is at the top of the list. But as is the case with most players (let alone quarterbacks) in the NFL, "Matty Ice" reached...
ESPN
Fantasy Football Daily Notes: Cowboys in on Odell Beckham Jr., Josh Allen's elbow injury concern, Leonard Fournette frustrated
Fantasy football Daily Notes every weekday to stay caught up on the news you need to know and get a head start on the fantasy football content coming today and tomorrow to ESPN.com and the ESPN Fantasy App. The news: ESPN's Todd Archer reported that owner and general manager Jerry...
Sporting News
Remembering when Jeff Saturday got chewed out by Peyton Manning for calling plays during Colts game
The Colts on Monday became the second team of the 2022 NFL season to fire their coach, cutting ties with Frank Reich following a 3-5-1 start to the season. The man they announced as the interim coach has plenty of ties with Indianapolis, but not a lot (or any) NFL coaching experience. Indeed, the last time former All-Pro center Jeff Saturday attempted to call plays for the Colts, he got an earful from Peyton Manning.
Look: ESPN's Ryan Clark Not Happy With Jeff Saturday Hire
ESPN's Ryan Clark has some issues with the Indianapolis Colts' hiring of Jeff Saturday as interim head coach, and he laid them out on the air Tuesday. Clark started off by congratulating Saturday, his former ESPN colleague, on being picked for the job, adding that the longtime offensive lineman has the "intelligence and character" for the position. From there, he went into his grievances with the move.
Sporting News
Odell Beckham Jr. responds to Micah Parsons after 'let's do this s—' plea to join Cowboys
Odell Beckham Jr. in a Cowboys uniform? Micah Parsons is definitely here for it. The reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year became the latest NFL player to try and persuade Beckham to join his team on Tuesday. In a quote tweet of a post on FanDuel's account, Parsons made it clear he'd love if the receiver chose Dallas as his next destination.
Najee Harris’ fantasy football managers won’t like latest Jaylen Warren report from Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers’ plan to shake things up amid their 2-6 record this 2022 could be bad news for fantasy football managers who have Najee Harris on their rosters. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Harris’ production could take a major hit as the Steelers look to reduce his touches and get Jaylen Warren more involved. It comes after the rookie outgained the sophomore during their Week 8 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, during which Warren had 50 yards on six carries while Harris made just 32 yards on eight rushing attempts.
Ryan Clark fires shot at NFL Network host Kyle Brandt
ESPN analyst Ryan Clark fired a shot via Twitter on Tuesday night at NFL Network host Kyle Brandt. Brandt, like many who cover the NFL, criticized the Indianapolis Colts for making Jeff Saturday their interim head coach despite his lack of coaching experience. Brandt was incredulous over the hire and...
Sporting News
Kyler Murray injury update: Cardinals QB 'day to day' with hamstring issue
It has been a season to forget for Kyler Murray and the Cardinals. Arizona, fresh off a playoff appearance in 2021, sits at the bottom of the NFC West, and the misery was compounded this week when Murray was listed as a non-participant in practice Wednesday because of a hamstring issue.
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels responds to Davante Adams’ criticism after latest choke job
Following Sunday’s 27-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the general feeling in the Las Vegas Raiders locker room seems to be trending downward. In the team’s first season under head coach Josh McDaniels, the Raiders have blown three separate 17-point leads this season, resulting in a loss. This sour feeling weighs heavily upon players, with particularly scathing comments from wide receiver Davante Adams.
Sporting News
Thursday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 10 Falcons-Panthers single-game tournaments
The Falcons and Panthers kick off Week 10 on Thursday Night Football. These two NFC South squads just played each other in a wild Week 8 game that saw the Falcons escape with a 37-34 overtime win, and if Thursday night's game is anything close to what we saw a couple of weeks ago, NFL DFS players will be in a treat. This matchup might not wow the casual fan, but there are talented offensive players on both teams, which should help those in FanDuel single-game contests put together competitive lineups.
Sporting News
Week 10 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
It's another four-team bye week, and while the Bengals, Ravens, Jets, and Patriots aren't exactly the most fantasy-friendly teams, we're still down a couple of starting QBs, several stud RBs, and plenty of key contributors at WR and TE. Having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings remains crucial in a week like this. After all, the more expert opinions, analysis, and stats you can take in, the more it will sharpen your Week 10 start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions.
Sporting News
Week 10 Fantasy Sleepers: Jeff Wilson Jr., Wan'Dale Robinson, Rachaad White among potential breakouts
With two fewer teams on bye this week, fantasy football owners have a slightly larger pool of players to choose from for their start 'em, sit 'em decisions. With the fantasy football playoffs starting to come into focus, our Week 10 fantasy sleeper picks aim to help you find worthwhile under-the-radar picks that could overperform relative to their projections. Guys like Elijah Mitchell, Wan'Dale Robinson, and Rachaad White might find their way into lineup discussions this week, and we're here to give our take on more players you should consider.
Yardbarker
Bengals respond to being flexed out of ‘Sunday Night Football’
The NFL announced on Tuesday that the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers will no longer be playing in primetime in Week 11, and the better of those two teams had a great reaction to the change. Cincinnati and Pittsburgh were scheduled to play on “Sunday Night Football” on Nov. 20,...
Sporting News
Who is Parks Frazier? Meet new Colts coach Jeff Saturday's 30-year-old play-caller
The Colts are one of the NFL's most endearing dumpster fires in 2022, and that's not something that will change over the course of the next eight weeks. Eyebrows were raised when the Colts announced that former All-Pro center Jeff Saturday would be taking over the headset and playsheet for the remainder of the 2022 season, but the weirdness of the arranged marriage doesn't end there.
Comments / 0