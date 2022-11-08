Fantasy Football Trade Advice: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Raheem Mostert among top buy-low, sell-high candidates heading into Week 10

There are storylines galore (fantasy and otherwise) in this week's matchup between the Vikings and Bills in Buffalo, and we surely won't get through them all here. Minnesota is 7-1 and a winner of six straight games, while 6-2 Buffalo — a Super Bowl favorite if not the favorite — is coming off a stunning loss to the Jets. Former Vikings quarterback Case Keenum would lead the Bills if Josh Allen (elbow) can't play, and that of course means potential Keenum-to-Stefon Diggs connections. (Look away, Saints fans.) This will be Diggs' first time playing against his old team since the star wide receiver was traded to Buffalo in 2020. And two brothers sharing the field (RBs Dalvin Cook and James Cook) always makes for a cool story.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO