Garth Brooks, Kelsea Ballerini among those at ASCAP Awards celebration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Garth Brooks, Kelsea Ballerini and Jordan Davis were among those celebrating at an intimate gathering for the 60th annual American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers Monday night in Nashville.

The annual ASCAP Country Music Award winners celebrate the genres most performed songs of the past year.

Ashley Gorley scored songwriter of the year for his ninth time. Two of his hit songs, “Sand in My Boots” (Morgan Wallen) and “You Should Probably Leave” (Chris Stapleton) are also up for CMA Awards this year.

Corey Crowder’s “Famous Friends” (performed by Chris Young and Kane Brown) was honored Song of the Year.

News 2 caught up with many of the evening’s honorees on the red carpet, including Garth Brooks and John Martin who shared the story behind their hit song “That’s What Cowboys Do.”

ASCAP”s annual awards celebration looked a bit different this year, gathering in person for the first time in three years but keeping it to a small, intimate gathering at Nashville’s SoHo House.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.