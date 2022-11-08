Read full article on original website
Compton voters overwhelmingly support new bond measure2UrbanGirlsCompton, CA
Are These Missing Women The Victims Of A Serial Killer The LAPD Hid From The Public For Over 20 Years?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Forgotten drama by pioneering African American TV writer Robert L. Goodwin to be screened at UCLA theater on November 19D.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Her Mother's Fiancé Said She Vanished Almost 20 Years Ago. What Happened To This Los Angeles Teen?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
BNSF $1.5B facility will bring ‘thousands of jobs to Barstow’The HD PostBarstow, CA
highlandernews.org
Critical race theory should be taught in K-12 schools
This past April, the Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District banned the teaching of critical race theory. In response, Cal State Fullerton announced that they would be temporarily halting the placement of their student teachers in the district, claiming that the new policies of the district did not align with the university’s beliefs. Critical race theory is an academic framework that centers on the idea that racism is systemic and not just the product of individual people or prejudices. The events to ban it are a part of the broader portrait of anti-critical race theory panic gripping the nation. It is necessary for schools to not keep their students in complete ignorance of complex issues like race, and how they affect them and the society they live in.
laloyolan.com
8 Burning Questions with Professor Curtiss Takada Rooks
The Loyolan’s assistant news editor Sarah Hutter sat down with Curtiss Takada Rooks Ph.D., to ask eight burning questions on his life, multiracial identities and interactions. How long have you been working at LMU?. My connection with LMU began in the 1990s, following the 1992 LA Rebellion when LMU...
laloyolan.com
LMU expands faculty housing
In late October, LMU acquired multiple rental properties in an effort to expand available faculty housing. The expansion of the University's housing portfolio is aiming to increase the recruitment and retainment of faculty, by helping mitigate high housing and rent costs within LA for prospective faculty and professors. LMU’s new...
Jalopnik
Students Surprised Teacher by Buying Him a New Car
People being humans and helping their fellow humans is always a good thing. It’s even better when that help is enough to change someone’s life for the better. That’s what happened to one Southern California teacher; ABC Los Angeles reports that students got together and raised money for the teacher to buy him a car.
laloyolan.com
Tips and tricks to prepare for class registration
Registering for classes can be a cause of stress and anxiety for many, but there is no reason to make preparing for next semester nerve-racking. Using the following helpful tips and tricks may help you succeed in getting exactly the courses you want. Make sure you know your registration time.
laloyolan.com
A Cappella Showcase rocks Drollinger Family Stage
Presented by Mane Entertainment, the annual A Cappella Showcase hosted LMU’s three on-campus groups — Notetorious, On Another Note and the Opportunes. Although this was the second competition post-COVID-19, it was the first on Drollinger Family Stage. This year, audience members voted on a winner through a Google...
Holiday events in Southern California
Here's a list of festive holiday events in Southern California, organized by county.
laloyolan.com
Remembering Maureen Fitzsimmons ('09, '11): A life in service of others
After a brave battle with cancer, visiting Rhetorical Arts fellow Maureen Fitzsimmons (‘09, '11) passed away on Oct. 9, 2022. Fitzsimmons graduated from LMU with undergraduate and master’s degrees in English, returned to the Bluff in 2018 and was promoted to a full-time instructor in August 2021. Throughout her time at LMU, she guided countless students in the improvement of their craft through inventive approaches to writing.
laloyolan.com
Harry's House is everything we wanted and more
Ever since Oct. 23, the Kia Forum has become a haven for Harry Styles fans. They can be spotted pitching tents that surround the Forum. The colorful faux feathers that once belonged to their various boas float through the streets of Inglewood. They travel in large groups in sparkly pants with the letters “H” and “S” hand-painted onto the back pockets. The only reason for this can be the Harry Styles 15 night residency at the Forum.
beverlypress.com
L.A. voters speak
A day after voters cast their ballots in the Nov. 8 General Election, the outcomes of some Los Angeles city government races remained unclear, and many candidates in the local community were awaiting more concrete results. On Nov. 9, Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder County Clerk Dean C. Logan announced that...
The Poly Post
Faculty and students share their thoughts on the recent CPP lawsuit
A recent Cal Poly Pomona lawsuit filed by a university police sergeant, first reported on by The Poly Post, has sparked a great deal of conversation on campus. To recall, the lawsuit suggests an uprising within the University Police Department and unreported investigations which include an $1 million theft from the CPP Foundation and alleged violations of the whistleblower protection act. Faculty and students share their thoughts on the recent CPP lawsuit.
The Poly Post
More students discover mold in dorms, causing a back-up in work orders
This semester, students living in Estrellas discovered mold inside their air ventilation systems prompting the university to do an inspection and cleaning of the vents. Out of concern, students in other dorms took the initiative to investigate their vents, also finding mold-like growths. Some students who submitted work requests over...
LA County polls are now closed; watch results here
The polls are now closed in Malibu, and voters will soon know who will be in the board of education for the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified Schools District, city council and a number of key county races. Eight candidates fought for three open spots on the SMMUSD Board of Directors. Malibu City Council members, Karen Farrer […] The post LA County polls are now closed; watch results here appeared first on The Malibu Times.
postnewsgroup.com
Stop Hate. Spread Love: California Black Media Campaign Unveiled at L.A.’s Taste of Soul Fest
The “Stop the Hate. Spread the Love,” initiative spearheaded by California Black Media (CBM) and others, was introduced to the Los Angeles community at the 17th annual Taste of Soul Family Festival on October 15. Representatives of the campaign maintained a booth at the daylong, multicultural event that...
laloyolan.com
Single-family zoning isn't sustainable in Los Angeles
Suburbia. Whether you like it or not, it's what most of the United States looks like today. To some people, it's a goal to one day live in a nice house, surrounded by other houses in a quaint town. These small towns retain their character by the rules of zoning, a code for what buildings can look like and be used for. In small towns, the zoning is typically restricted to only allow mostly single-family homes to be built, which are detached houses meant to be the residence of one family.
beckerspayer.com
Inter Valley Health Plan shutting down at year's end
Facing declining enrollment, Inter Valley Health Plan will cease operations at the end of 2022, the Daily Bulletin reported Nov. 7. The Pomona, Calif.-based payer offered Medicare Advantage plans. According to its website, the plan had over 15,000 members in Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside and Orange counties in California.
I Like Pie Expanding Throughout SoCal
The company has plans to open three more sites and a commissary kitchen
KTLA.com
Costa Mesa Cat Extravaganza & Adoption Event preview
The two-day Costa Mesa Cat Extravaganza & Adoption Event is taking place on Nov. 12 and Nov. 13 at the OC Fair & Events Center. Emily Greene with Loving Cats Worldwide joined us live with a preview of what attendees can expect. For more information and tickets, visit lcwwgroup.com. This...
Vagrant Feces Clears Out Metro Train in Santa Monica
Vagrant Feces Clears Out Metro Train in Santa Monica
Sacramento Observer
California ’22 Mid-Term: Historic Wave of Black Candidates Set to Win in Projected Election Blowout
(CBM) – A wave of Black candidates in California are expected to win after this week’s General Election. Among them are three candidates leading in their races to be elected to statewide constitutional offices. Two African American candidates running for seats in the State Legislature are expected to...
