Compton voters overwhelmingly support new bond measure2UrbanGirlsCompton, CA
Are These Missing Women The Victims Of A Serial Killer The LAPD Hid From The Public For Over 20 Years?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Forgotten drama by pioneering African American TV writer Robert L. Goodwin to be screened at UCLA theater on November 19D.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Her Mother's Fiancé Said She Vanished Almost 20 Years Ago. What Happened To This Los Angeles Teen?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
BNSF $1.5B facility will bring ‘thousands of jobs to Barstow’The HD PostBarstow, CA
UCLA Hoops Recruiting Development; Status of 2023 Recruiting Post-Stojakovic
We often drop quite a bit of insider info on the BRO Premium Forums. This time, based on inside sources, we provide an assessment of UCLA's 2023 basketball recruiting after it lost out on the commitment of five-star wing Andrej Stojakovic, the prospect from Sacramento (Calif.) Jesuit committed to Stanford over UCLA Monday.
laloyolan.com
Remembering Maureen Fitzsimmons ('09, '11): A life in service of others
After a brave battle with cancer, visiting Rhetorical Arts fellow Maureen Fitzsimmons (‘09, '11) passed away on Oct. 9, 2022. Fitzsimmons graduated from LMU with undergraduate and master’s degrees in English, returned to the Bluff in 2018 and was promoted to a full-time instructor in August 2021. Throughout her time at LMU, she guided countless students in the improvement of their craft through inventive approaches to writing.
laloyolan.com
8 Burning Questions with Professor Curtiss Takada Rooks
The Loyolan’s assistant news editor Sarah Hutter sat down with Curtiss Takada Rooks Ph.D., to ask eight burning questions on his life, multiracial identities and interactions. How long have you been working at LMU?. My connection with LMU began in the 1990s, following the 1992 LA Rebellion when LMU...
Yardbarker
The 20 greatest players in UCLA football history
Kenny Washington, Running Back (1937-39) Also a standout on the UCLA baseball team, Washington rushed for 1,915 yards, a school record for more than 30 years, and still ranks within the school's career top 20. Washington spent time at quarterback and was a starting defensive back. He is considered one of the Bruins' first Black star football players. He was honored as a second-team All-American in 1939, and his No. 13 was retired by the university.
USC Named 'Most Overrated' Team In CFP Rankings By Prominent Analyst
A wild Week 10 in college football led to some drastic changes in the second College Football Playoff top 25 of the year. Nine of the top 10 teams changed places from last week. One of those has caught the eye of a prominent college football reporter as not belonging with the rest. Stewart Mandel ...
Florida Gulf Coast uses strong second half to stun USC
Florida Gulf Coast rode a stifling defensive effort and a second-half scoring surge to stun host USC 74-61 in Monday’s
laloyolan.com
Tips and tricks to prepare for class registration
Registering for classes can be a cause of stress and anxiety for many, but there is no reason to make preparing for next semester nerve-racking. Using the following helpful tips and tricks may help you succeed in getting exactly the courses you want. Make sure you know your registration time.
laloyolan.com
A Cappella Showcase rocks Drollinger Family Stage
Presented by Mane Entertainment, the annual A Cappella Showcase hosted LMU’s three on-campus groups — Notetorious, On Another Note and the Opportunes. Although this was the second competition post-COVID-19, it was the first on Drollinger Family Stage. This year, audience members voted on a winner through a Google...
I Like Pie Expanding Throughout SoCal
The company has plans to open three more sites and a commissary kitchen
laloyolan.com
Harry's House is everything we wanted and more
Ever since Oct. 23, the Kia Forum has become a haven for Harry Styles fans. They can be spotted pitching tents that surround the Forum. The colorful faux feathers that once belonged to their various boas float through the streets of Inglewood. They travel in large groups in sparkly pants with the letters “H” and “S” hand-painted onto the back pockets. The only reason for this can be the Harry Styles 15 night residency at the Forum.
lastandardnewspaper.com
Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Brandon and Nicole Miller
Brandon Miller of Inglewood married Nicole (Ford) Miller who was born and raised in Altadena. The pair exchanged nuptials during a beautifully romantic ceremony at the Altadena Town and Country Club on Sunday, October 9th, 2022. The ceremony captured the real and unshakable love shared between Brandon and Nicole. The...
laloyolan.com
Off-campus Halloween parties reignite conversation about noise concerns in Westchester
Home to over 40,000 residents, Westchester is a brief walk for students, located directly behind the back gates of campus. Houses inhabited by LMU students, including some unofficially associated with Greek life and sports teams, are spread throughout the neighborhood’s 10.81 square miles. What makes this year’s Halloween season...
How the Pandemic Saved L.A.’s Best Alt-Rock Radio Station
Against all odds, Covid-19 and hardcore listeners (including Eagles’ Joe Walsh) gave KCSN record-high ratings and revenue The post How the Pandemic Saved L.A.’s Best Alt-Rock Radio Station appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
Seven Best Pumpkin Pies For Thanksgiving in LA (And Two Cheesecakes)
Five pounds of pumpkin with a buttery graham cracker crust from Ugo Los Angeles / Facebook. You're driving around Los Angeles trying to find time between your family's festivities, handle some last-minute cooking and errands, and make sure everyone has a place to sit.
whatnowlosangeles.com
Stanley’s Lounge Looking to Make Debut in Westchester
A brand new restaurant/ lounge called Stanley’s Lounge is looking to make its debut in Westchester, located at 8741 S. La Tijera Blvd. The new 2,501-square-foot eatery comes from Gussem and Ella Kazemi, who also owns the next-door cafe, The Coffee Company. Following recent approval from the Los Angeles Planning Department, the husband-and-wife duo is on track to open this lounge, which will include a 394-square-foot patio and occasional entertainment. Ownership says they hope this lounge will be a place for people to rest and relax as a quiet-type lounge, an environment not often found at the many bars in the area.
lacar.com
LA Auto Show's Kentia Hall
Featured Image: Some of the most beautiful sites at the LA Auto Show can be seen in Kentia Hall - located below the South Hall of the LA Convention Center. Ah ... early November, fall is in the air, and the leaves on the palm trees are turning and … wait a minute … this is Los Angeles, palm trees don’t have leaves and the real big deal for this almost overwhelmingly car-centric town is decidely not the barely-noticeable change in the weather that’s in the air that the calender (and the ads for Winter Coats in the newspaper) seems to hint at. Nope, the real deal is the hundreth and fifteenth anniversary LA Auto Show set for November 18-27th at the LA Convention Center.
NBC Los Angeles
Turkey & Gravy Potato Balls Have Returned to Porto's, Oh Happy Day
The Potato Ball is a locally loved food, as dear to people's hearts as The Donut Man's strawberry-filled pastries and the date shakes you find (and drink in six serious slurps) on your way to the desert. Porto's Bakery & Café is the ultimate place to find these orbs of...
theeastsiderla.com
L.A. River roars to life
Atwater Village: The L.A. River surges under the North Atwater Bridge and past a homeless encampment during Election Day rains. Thanks to Jake Martin for the photo.
Welcome to NELA's Eagle Rock
Spanish Revival architectural gem in Eagle Rock(David Clark, The Shelhamer Real Estate Group) Let me take you into the heart of Eagle Rock’s modern history, homes, must-haves, art culture, and vibrant real estate market!
laloyolan.com
Single-family zoning isn't sustainable in Los Angeles
Suburbia. Whether you like it or not, it's what most of the United States looks like today. To some people, it's a goal to one day live in a nice house, surrounded by other houses in a quaint town. These small towns retain their character by the rules of zoning, a code for what buildings can look like and be used for. In small towns, the zoning is typically restricted to only allow mostly single-family homes to be built, which are detached houses meant to be the residence of one family.
