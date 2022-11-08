ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

laloyolan.com

Remembering Maureen Fitzsimmons ('09, '11): A life in service of others

After a brave battle with cancer, visiting Rhetorical Arts fellow Maureen Fitzsimmons (‘09, '11) passed away on Oct. 9, 2022. Fitzsimmons graduated from LMU with undergraduate and master’s degrees in English, returned to the Bluff in 2018 and was promoted to a full-time instructor in August 2021. Throughout her time at LMU, she guided countless students in the improvement of their craft through inventive approaches to writing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
laloyolan.com

8 Burning Questions with Professor Curtiss Takada Rooks

The Loyolan’s assistant news editor Sarah Hutter sat down with Curtiss Takada Rooks Ph.D., to ask eight burning questions on his life, multiracial identities and interactions. How long have you been working at LMU?. My connection with LMU began in the 1990s, following the 1992 LA Rebellion when LMU...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

The 20 greatest players in UCLA football history

Kenny Washington, Running Back (1937-39) Also a standout on the UCLA baseball team, Washington rushed for 1,915 yards, a school record for more than 30 years, and still ranks within the school's career top 20. Washington spent time at quarterback and was a starting defensive back. He is considered one of the Bruins' first Black star football players. He was honored as a second-team All-American in 1939, and his No. 13 was retired by the university.
LOS ANGELES, CA
laloyolan.com

Tips and tricks to prepare for class registration

Registering for classes can be a cause of stress and anxiety for many, but there is no reason to make preparing for next semester nerve-racking. Using the following helpful tips and tricks may help you succeed in getting exactly the courses you want. Make sure you know your registration time.
LOS ANGELES, CA
laloyolan.com

A Cappella Showcase rocks Drollinger Family Stage

Presented by Mane Entertainment, the annual A Cappella Showcase hosted LMU’s three on-campus groups — Notetorious, On Another Note and the Opportunes. Although this was the second competition post-COVID-19, it was the first on Drollinger Family Stage. This year, audience members voted on a winner through a Google...
LOS ANGELES, CA
laloyolan.com

Harry's House is everything we wanted and more

Ever since Oct. 23, the Kia Forum has become a haven for Harry Styles fans. They can be spotted pitching tents that surround the Forum. The colorful faux feathers that once belonged to their various boas float through the streets of Inglewood. They travel in large groups in sparkly pants with the letters “H” and “S” hand-painted onto the back pockets. The only reason for this can be the Harry Styles 15 night residency at the Forum.
INGLEWOOD, CA
lastandardnewspaper.com

Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Brandon and Nicole Miller

Brandon Miller of Inglewood married Nicole (Ford) Miller who was born and raised in Altadena. The pair exchanged nuptials during a beautifully romantic ceremony at the Altadena Town and Country Club on Sunday, October 9th, 2022. The ceremony captured the real and unshakable love shared between Brandon and Nicole. The...
ALTADENA, CA
whatnowlosangeles.com

Stanley’s Lounge Looking to Make Debut in Westchester

A brand new restaurant/ lounge called Stanley’s Lounge is looking to make its debut in Westchester, located at 8741 S. La Tijera Blvd. The new 2,501-square-foot eatery comes from Gussem and Ella Kazemi, who also owns the next-door cafe, The Coffee Company. Following recent approval from the Los Angeles Planning Department, the husband-and-wife duo is on track to open this lounge, which will include a 394-square-foot patio and occasional entertainment. Ownership says they hope this lounge will be a place for people to rest and relax as a quiet-type lounge, an environment not often found at the many bars in the area.
LOS ANGELES, CA
lacar.com

LA Auto Show's Kentia Hall

Featured Image: Some of the most beautiful sites at the LA Auto Show can be seen in Kentia Hall - located below the South Hall of the LA Convention Center. Ah ... early November, fall is in the air, and the leaves on the palm trees are turning and … wait a minute … this is Los Angeles, palm trees don’t have leaves and the real big deal for this almost overwhelmingly car-centric town is decidely not the barely-noticeable change in the weather that’s in the air that the calender (and the ads for Winter Coats in the newspaper) seems to hint at. Nope, the real deal is the hundreth and fifteenth anniversary LA Auto Show set for November 18-27th at the LA Convention Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Turkey & Gravy Potato Balls Have Returned to Porto's, Oh Happy Day

The Potato Ball is a locally loved food, as dear to people's hearts as The Donut Man's strawberry-filled pastries and the date shakes you find (and drink in six serious slurps) on your way to the desert. Porto's Bakery & Café is the ultimate place to find these orbs of...
GLENDALE, CA
theeastsiderla.com

L.A. River roars to life

Atwater Village: The L.A. River surges under the North Atwater Bridge and past a homeless encampment during Election Day rains. Thanks to Jake Martin for the photo.
LOS ANGELES, CA
David Clark

Welcome to NELA's Eagle Rock

Spanish Revival architectural gem in Eagle Rock(David Clark, The Shelhamer Real Estate Group) Let me take you into the heart of Eagle Rock’s modern history, homes, must-haves, art culture, and vibrant real estate market!
LOS ANGELES, CA
laloyolan.com

Single-family zoning isn't sustainable in Los Angeles

Suburbia. Whether you like it or not, it's what most of the United States looks like today. To some people, it's a goal to one day live in a nice house, surrounded by other houses in a quaint town. These small towns retain their character by the rules of zoning, a code for what buildings can look like and be used for. In small towns, the zoning is typically restricted to only allow mostly single-family homes to be built, which are detached houses meant to be the residence of one family.
LOS ANGELES, CA

