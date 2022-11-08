Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Compton voters overwhelmingly support new bond measure2UrbanGirlsCompton, CA
Are These Missing Women The Victims Of A Serial Killer The LAPD Hid From The Public For Over 20 Years?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Forgotten drama by pioneering African American TV writer Robert L. Goodwin to be screened at UCLA theater on November 19D.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Her Mother's Fiancé Said She Vanished Almost 20 Years Ago. What Happened To This Los Angeles Teen?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
BNSF $1.5B facility will bring ‘thousands of jobs to Barstow’The HD PostBarstow, CA
Related
laloyolan.com
8 Burning Questions with Professor Curtiss Takada Rooks
The Loyolan’s assistant news editor Sarah Hutter sat down with Curtiss Takada Rooks Ph.D., to ask eight burning questions on his life, multiracial identities and interactions. How long have you been working at LMU?. My connection with LMU began in the 1990s, following the 1992 LA Rebellion when LMU...
laloyolan.com
Remembering Maureen Fitzsimmons ('09, '11): A life in service of others
After a brave battle with cancer, visiting Rhetorical Arts fellow Maureen Fitzsimmons (‘09, '11) passed away on Oct. 9, 2022. Fitzsimmons graduated from LMU with undergraduate and master’s degrees in English, returned to the Bluff in 2018 and was promoted to a full-time instructor in August 2021. Throughout her time at LMU, she guided countless students in the improvement of their craft through inventive approaches to writing.
laloyolan.com
LMU Food Pantry holds fresh produce pop-up on campus
The Pam Rector Center for Service and Action (CSA) recently started offering weekly pop-ups for students and community members at LMU to have free and healthy fresh fruits and produce. CSA aims to educate and inform individuals, with direct, personal, community-based experiences. This community service includes the LMU Food Pantry, which aims to provide free food to students who may be experiencing hunger or food insecurity.
laloyolan.com
Off-campus Halloween parties reignite conversation about noise concerns in Westchester
Home to over 40,000 residents, Westchester is a brief walk for students, located directly behind the back gates of campus. Houses inhabited by LMU students, including some unofficially associated with Greek life and sports teams, are spread throughout the neighborhood’s 10.81 square miles. What makes this year’s Halloween season...
laloyolan.com
LMU swimming looks to make a splash as the season continues
Last year, despite a season full of scheduling issues, the LMU swim team found success and won three out of their four head-to-head meets. However, this year has proved to be a little difficult for the Lions as they started the 2022-2023 season. “This season has been different,” said junior...
laloyolan.com
Tips and tricks to prepare for class registration
Registering for classes can be a cause of stress and anxiety for many, but there is no reason to make preparing for next semester nerve-racking. Using the following helpful tips and tricks may help you succeed in getting exactly the courses you want. Make sure you know your registration time.
laloyolan.com
Single-family zoning isn't sustainable in Los Angeles
Suburbia. Whether you like it or not, it's what most of the United States looks like today. To some people, it's a goal to one day live in a nice house, surrounded by other houses in a quaint town. These small towns retain their character by the rules of zoning, a code for what buildings can look like and be used for. In small towns, the zoning is typically restricted to only allow mostly single-family homes to be built, which are detached houses meant to be the residence of one family.
laloyolan.com
Harry's House is everything we wanted and more
Ever since Oct. 23, the Kia Forum has become a haven for Harry Styles fans. They can be spotted pitching tents that surround the Forum. The colorful faux feathers that once belonged to their various boas float through the streets of Inglewood. They travel in large groups in sparkly pants with the letters “H” and “S” hand-painted onto the back pockets. The only reason for this can be the Harry Styles 15 night residency at the Forum.
laloyolan.com
Paywalls cause political echo chambers
To my excitement, ASLMU announced on Oct. 24 that all LMU students have access to a free New York Times subscription. As someone who has been paying for the same subscription out of my own pocket for the past couple of years, I am appreciative of this free access. Yet, the fact remains that the New York Times is merely one of the hundreds of news websites that has a paywall in place that forces readers to pay a subscription fee in order to consume the full catalog of their reporting.
Comments / 0