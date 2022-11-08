Suburbia. Whether you like it or not, it's what most of the United States looks like today. To some people, it's a goal to one day live in a nice house, surrounded by other houses in a quaint town. These small towns retain their character by the rules of zoning, a code for what buildings can look like and be used for. In small towns, the zoning is typically restricted to only allow mostly single-family homes to be built, which are detached houses meant to be the residence of one family.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO