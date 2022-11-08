ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

Pioneers Travel to Rutgers

Pioneers Travel to Rutgers

FAIRFIELD, Conn.—The Sacred Heart University men's basketball team will travel to Rutgers for the teams second game of the season on Thursday night at 7 PM at Jersey Mike's Arena. The Pioneers opened the season with a 77-70 victory over Hartford on the road on Tuesday night. Senior Joey Reilly recorded a career-high 23 points in the victory.
FAIRFIELD, CT
sacredheartpioneers.com

Men's Soccer Continues Postseason Run in NEC Semifinals

FAIRFIELD, Conn. – After earning its first Division I postseason win in program history, #4 Sacred Heart men's soccer will travel to #1 FDU for the NEC semifinals on Thursday with kickoff set for 7 p.m. LIVE STATS | VIDEO | GAME NOTES. RECORDS. #4 Sacred Heart: 7-8-1, 4-3-1...
FAIRFIELD, CT
Pioneers Fall at Rutgers

Pioneers Fall at Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, N.J.—Sacred Heart men's basketball suffered its first loss of the season 88-50 on the road at Rutgers on Thursday night at Jersey Mike's Arena. Graduate student Raheem Solomon led the Pioneers with 14 points as he and junior Nico Galette (10) scored in double figures for the Pioneers.
FAIRFIELD, CT
sacredheartpioneers.com

Men's Basketball Travels to Hartford for Season Opener

FAIRFIELD, Conn.—The Sacred Heart University men's basketball team will open its season at Hartford on Tuesday, November 8th at Chase Arena in West Hartford, Conn. at 7 PM. This is the 11th meeting between the two teams and Hartford holds the advantage in the overall series record, 5-6. The...
FAIRFIELD, CT
sacredheartpioneers.com

Reilly Leads Pioneers to First Win of Season

WEST HARTFORD, Conn.- Senior Joey Reilly scored a career-high 23 points to lead Sacred Heart men's basketball to a 77-70 victory over Hartford to open the season on the road on Tuesday evening. The Pioneers had four players in double figures in the win. Records:. Sacred Heart: 1-0 Hartford: 0-1.
FAIRFIELD, CT
sacredheartpioneers.com

Four Pioneers Earn NEC Men’s Soccer Awards

SOMERSET, N.J.— The Northeast Conference released its postseason men's soccer awards on Tuesday. Four members of the Sacred Heart University team earned accolades. First year David Garcia Gallego and sophomore Etienne Murugarren were selected to the NEC's second team. Gallego also joins first years Koke Gracia Martinez and Javier Lopez Cayuela on the All-Rookie Team.
FAIRFIELD, CT
sacredheartpioneers.com

Anzevui Gets SHU Head Coach Position

FAIRFIELD, Conn.— Sacred Heart University announced that Anthony Anzevui has been promoted to head coach of men's soccer after serving as the interim head coach since Jan. 21. "It became evident, when observing Coach Anzevui over the course of the Fall, that he was the perfect person to lead...
Fairfield, CT

