EXCLUSIVE: Saks Fifth Avenue to Unveil Holiday Windows on Nov. 22

By Lisa Lockwood
WWD
WWD
 5 days ago

Fresh off his performance at the LACMA Art+Film Gala , Sir Elton John is teaming up with Saks Fifth Avenue to kick off the luxury retailers’s holiday campaign in support of the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Rocket Fund.

In honor of this partnership, John will bring the holiday spirit to New York City with an appearance at the Saks Fifth Avenue flagship during the holiday window unveiling and light show on Nov. 22. Viewers will also be able to tune in to Saks Live at 7 p.m. to watch the highly anticipated event.

Saks’ 360-degree partnership with the Elton John AIDS Foundation includes a $1 million donation to The Rocket Fund, the foundation’s campaign to redouble the fight against AIDS around the globe, and a curated multivendor merchandise collection available to shop on saks.com, featuring designers including Carolina Herrera, Givenchy, Balenciaga, among others. The curated collection will feature products from the participating designers already-released collections and will be available on saks.com starting Nov. 8. There will also be a holiday window display at the Saks flagship, and John’s music will be integrated into the reimagined Saks holiday light show.

The Saks 2021 light show.

“This holiday season, we are thrilled to partner with the Elton John AIDS Fashion’s Rocket Fund to support their mission of ending the AIDS epidemic,” said Emily Essner, chief marketing officer, Saks. “Saks has a responsibility to use our platform to champion causes that matter. With the Elton John AIDS Foundation, we are able to bring awareness to an important cause as well as provide our customers with an incredible holiday experience they can’t get anywhere else.”

John will also participate in two Saks Live events, including a conversation between John, his husband David Furnish, and Gucci’s Alessandro Michele. There will also be a Q&A on Saks social channels, and an article in The Edit, the Saks editorial hub for fashion news and style inspiration.

A mock-up page from The Edit

Last year, Saks’ window lighting ceremony had a special appearance by Michelle Obama .

