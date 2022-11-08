ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

Moncler’s Remo Ruffini Designs Puffer Jacket

By Luisa Zargani
WWD
WWD
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xD6QN_0j2XHu8v00
The Inter x Moncler jacket designed by Remo Ruffini. courtesy of Moncler

MILAN — As Moncler continues to celebrate its 70th anniversary, the brand is introducing a limited-edition jacket for Italy’s storied soccer team FC Internazionale Milano, which has been designed for the first time by chairman and chief executive officer Remo Ruffini.

The puffer is available in the signature dark blue of the team, known as the Nerazzurri, or black and blues, in English, with contrasting matte and shiny nylon details and an exclusive logo with the Moncler and Inter’s logos placed in an infinity loop.

An advertising campaign fronted by Italian actress Matilde Gioli was lensed by Platon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hoaf5_0j2XHu8v00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HTbKC_0j2XHu8v00

At the end of 2021, Moncler forged a three-year deal to become the official formalwear partner of FC Internazionale Milano. The athletes, the head coach Simone Inzaghi and the club management started to wear Moncler’s collection for off-field engagements with the 2021-22 season.

The second Inter x Moncler collection includes a jacket, a parka, a turtleneck, a polo, a hat and a scarf.

The products will be available from 6 p.m. CET on Wednesday, just before the Inter-Bologna match, where Moncler will take over the San Siro stadium in Milan.

The Inter x Moncler by Remo Ruffini limited-edition jacket, with a scarf, will be available in Europe on moncler.com. The entire selection will be available in Europe, the U.K. and the U.S. on moncler.com, and in China on Tmall, and from Thursday in Milan’s Moncler boutique in Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II.

Marking seven decades in business, Moncler staged a performance in the city’s landmark Piazza del Duomo kicking off a 70-day program of global celebrations at the tail end of Milan Fashion Week in September.

The performance was opened by the prima ballerina of Teatro alla Scala di Milano Virna Toppi and comprised 1,952 artists — representing the founding year of Moncler — all of whom wore a white Moncler Maya 70 jacket.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, as reported, Moncler is staging the “Extraordinary Expedition” multicity event.

On the revisited Maya jacket, the “Extraordinary Forever anniversary” logo adorns the left-sleeve pocket, where an infinity loop twins the original logo with the 70th anniversary mountain emblem.

Also, Ruffini has asked seven designers to revisit the Maya jacket, launched on a weekly basis from Oct. 15. They are Francesco Ragazzi of Palm Angels; Thom Browne; Fujiwara of Frgmt; Rick Owens; Giambattista Valli; Pierpaolo Piccioli, and Pharrell Williams.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Fashion Label Håndvaerk Resets for Spring 2023

Launched in 2013 by husband-and-wife duo Esteban Saba and Petra Brichnacova, luxe casual essentials label Håndvaerk is returning for the spring season with a new focus on mens and womenswear in a “trend-forward” direction; the collection was designed by a new design team under the lead of Creative Director Brichnacova. “We were inspired to create a functional wardrobe to stand the test of time grounded in amazing fabrics, clean lines, generous proportions, a natural color palette — a uniform for a strong modern consumer,” Brichnacova told WWD of the neutral-toned, versatile spring collection, which continues to embrace the brand’s long withstanding...
WWD

Pitti Immagine Unveils Winter 2023 Events’ Theme

MILAN — As the upcoming editions of Pitti Immagine’s roster of events near, the trade show operator is unveiling its 2023 winter theme, simply called “Pittiway,” hinged on responses to the global uncertainties looming over fashion and society at large. “[The theme] underlines the many possible...
WWD

Della Valle Family Still Mulling Decision About Future of Tod’s Group

MILAN — As was to be expected, questions about the future of the Tod’s Group abounded during the conference call with analysts held Thursday evening after the Italian luxury company reported a 16.4 percent increase in revenues to 724.9 million euros in the first nine months of the year.
WWD

The Attico Teams With Sant Ambroeus Café on Capsule

MILAN — The Attico’s Gilda Ambrosio and Giorgia Tordini may have become modern social media style stars themselves, but if asked who their own fashion icons are, the answer may surprise some people. The chic Milanese Ladies Who Lunch, locally known as “sciure” and often seen strolling around the city in their impeccably cut coats and shiny patent leather tote bags, have always charmed the duo.More from WWDLola Rykiel Presents Pompom Capsule With Café de Flore, Judith LeiberBlumarine X Hello Kitty Capsule CollectionAll the Pieces from the Palace and Juergen Teller Capsule Collection The designers regularly attend storied local cafés, including Sant...
WWD

Watches of Switzerland’s Exclusive, Edie Campbell’s Capsule, Karl’s Tea Set at the VA

EXCLUSIVE PARTNER: Watches of Switzerland is the exclusive U.S. partner with the Grand Prix D’Horlogerie de Geneve. “Watches of Switzerland is honored to be selected as the GPHG’s official organizing partner of the 2022 exhibition,” said David Hurley, deputy chief executive officer of Watches of Switzerland Group. “When we opened our SoHo flagship four years ago, we wanted to shift the luxury retail status quo and set out to create an environment of education and discovery — looking to grow the appreciation of watchmaking in our market. This partnership and exhibition will give our audience the first look at this year’s height of...
WWD

Tiffany Trump Wears Elie Saab for Wedding Day

THE TIES THAT BIND: Tiffany Trump decided on an Elie Saab wedding gown for her nuptials Saturday to Michael Boulos, and she wasn’t the only one sporting that designer label. Her billionaire husband was also dressed in a black tuxedo by the designer, a Trump spokesman confirmed Saturday. Elie Saab was also the designer of choice for Trump’s mother, Marla Maples, and for her half sister, Ivanka Trump.More from WWDIvana Trump Celebrating the Fashion Community Through the YearsElie Saab Resort 2023Photos of Julia Roberts in 'Gaslit' The 29-year-old bride wore a ballet-neck embellished gown with a tapered waist and extravagant sweeping train....
WWD

Anya Taylor-Joy Lights Up the Red Carpet in Electric Blue Latex Alexander McQueen Dress for ‘The Menu’ Premiere

Anya Taylor-Joy arrived on the red carpet for the London premiere of her new film “The Menu” on Wednesday wearing an electric blue latex dress by Alexander McQueen. To celebrate her new movie, where she stars opposite Ralph Fiennes and Nicholas Hoult, the actress had on a silhouette with an asymmetrical high-low skirt and matching latex opera gloves. More from WWDRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout Looks She wore a single diamond bracelet over her wrist on one hand. She completed the look with...
WWD

Paris Hilton Adds 29th Scent to Fragrance Empire

Nearly two decades after its inception, Paris Hilton’s fragrance empire is still growing. The brand is debuting its 29th fragrance on Friday, called Love Rush. Launching directly on the brand’s website, it is priced at $75 for 3.4 ounces.More from WWDInside The Fragrance Foundation Circle of Champions 2022 EventMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023Eye Candy: Inside the Fragrance Foundation's Brunch Having created Love Rush for her wedding day, hence the wedding dress-shaped bottle, Hilton described it as one of her most intimate creations to date. “It’s just so personal because it was the one fragrance I was going to...
WWD

Gucci Debuts Fantastical ‘Good Game’ Capsule Collection That Celebrates the World of Gaming

Game on. Gucci is celebrating the connection between its brand and the world of gaming with a new collection exploring its motto Gucci Good Game. The new Gucci Good Game capsule features hoodies, bowling shirts, shorts, slides, a logo T-shirt, sneakers, handbags, a baseball cap, shoes and other metallic and rainbow-hued apparel with an iridescent effect. The products incorporate the reworked GG Good Game monogram, which made its debut in the brand’s Gucci Town digital space on Roblox.More from WWDLola Rykiel Presents Pompom Capsule With Café de Flore, Judith LeiberGucci Hosts Second Annual Summer Party in East HamptonAll the Looks from...
WWD

London’s V&A Museum Acquires Tea, Coffee Set Owned by Karl Lagerfeld

LONDON — The Victoria & Albert museum is adding a dash of Karl Lagerfeld panache to its Wedgwood Collection with the purchase of a rare, Art Deco tea and coffee set that was previously owned by the designer. The Campanula tea and coffee set was designed by Paul Follot for Wedgwood and acquired from the estate of the designer, a knowledgeable and voracious collector, who died in 2019.More from WWDJenny Packham RTW Spring 2023Edeline Lee RTW Spring 2023They Are Wearing: Street Style at London Fashion Week Spring 2023 The museum, which also purchased the accompanying set of Follot’s design drawings, said no...
WWD

Iso.Poetism’s Tobias Birk Nielsen Nabs Denmark’s Wessel & Vett Fashion Prize

MILAN — “One jury member called him ‘Danish fashion’s best-kept secret,’ meaning that he managed to become an international success before he became a name at home in Copenhagen. That’s rare. We’re happy to change all of that today,” said Nina Wedell-Wedellsborg, founder of Wessel & Vett Fashion Prize in revealing this year’s winner. Iso.Poetism by Tobias Birk Nielsen nabbed the prestigious award, designed as Denmark’s answer to the LVMH Prize to support the most promising up-and-coming talent in Scandinavia in its local and international growth.More from WWDSpring/Summer 2023 Looks From the Latest Edition of Copenhagen Fashion WeekCopenhagen Fashion Week Fall 2021:...
WWD

Lindsay Lohan Pops in Red Versace Dress for ‘Jimmy Fallon’ While Promoting ‘Falling for Christmas’

Lindsay Lohan appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Nov. 10, looking holiday-ready in red. For her television appearance to promote her Netflix film “Falling for Christmas,” the actress wore a red leather sleeveless Versace dress. She coordinated the dress with a pair of pointy-toe white heels from Le Silla. She accessorized with several rings adorning her fingers and statement hoop earrings.More from WWDRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout Looks Lohan recently began working with celebrity stylist Law Roach, who has dressed...
WWD

Miranda Lambert Goes Pink in Vintage Mugler Dress With Lace and Floral Details for CMA Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Miranda Lambert arrived on the red carpet for the Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday wearing a pink and black lace dress by Thierry Mugler. The singer’s formfitting pink dress was embroidered with allover black lace and accented with a small black lace train. The look came from vintage designer company Morphew.
NASHVILLE, TN
WWD

In His Own World: Casey Cadwallader’s Mugler Takes Shape

LONDON — It’s been five years since American designer Casey Cadwallader was unveiled as the artistic director of French fashion house Mugler. During his tenure, he has revamped the house to create a different kind of buzz — one that veers from the theatrics of founder Thierry Mugler with a more demure take on the brand’s design codes on what celebrating the body could mean.More from WWDJenny Packham RTW Spring 2023Edeline Lee RTW Spring 2023They Are Wearing: Street Style at London Fashion Week Spring 2023 “So much has changed, I remember the very beginning, walking into an office with a team and...
WWD

Natasha Lyonne Wraps Up in Houndstooth Prints With Miu Miu Blazer at Ferragamo’s ‘A New Dawn’ Launch Soiree on Rodeo Drive

Natasha Lyonne attended Ferragamo’s cocktail party at the brand’s Beverly Hills, California, flagship store on Rodeo Drive to celebrate a preview of A New Dawn, a capsule collection by Maximilian Davis. The actress wore a white button-down shirt and black overalls overlaid with a single-breasted houndstooth check jacket from Miu Miu draped over her shoulders. More from WWDRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout Looks She accessorized with a white Miu Miu matelassé nappa leather mini hobo bag, a gold necklace and rings. Her black...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
WWD

Aleali May Launches Made in L.A. Collection

Los Angeles-based stylist, influencer, model and Nike Jordan designer Aleali May has launched her own collection. Called Mayde Worldwide, the unisex range is comprised of elevated essentials in silhouettes honed by May. The first drop includes a cropped hoodie, an oversize hoodie with dropped shoulders, slouchy sweatpants, bike shorts, a bra top and a ribbed tank, all in cobalt blue. More from WWDThe Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture ExhibitionInside Elle's Women In Hollywood 2022 EventInside the Golden Goose L.A. Golden Spirit Event “I’m from South Central Los Angeles, the Dodgers, the water here, it’s definitely a Los Angeles color,” she said during a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

How a Branding Expert Is Revving Up the Ritz

PARIS — When luxury consultant Natalie Bader Messian was approached to join the board of the Ritz Paris with a mission to burnish its brand and diversify its revenue streams, she decided to visit the hotel incognito to get a sense of what challenges she might face. The French...
WWD

Moschino Parent Aeffe Logs Growth in Nine Months

MILAN — Aeffe’s investments in Moschino are paying off as the Italian fashion group reported a 10 percent increase in revenues to 277.1 million euros in the first nine months of the year, lifted by growth in all markets, in particular in the U.S., and despite a slowdown in the Far East, dented by the ongoing restrictions in China. “Despite the difficult economic situation, the group recorded double-digit growth in revenues, both in the prêt-à-porter segment and in footwear and leather goods, with a positive trend for all brands in most markets,” said Massimo Ferretti, executive chairman of Aeffe, which...
WWD

Ten Beauty Brands Winning in Influencer Marketing

Third-quarter report cards are in, and it looks like microinfluencers and sponsored dupe content are among the key drivers in brands’ Brand Vitality Scores (VIT).  Traackr’s proprietary metric, VIT measures the reach, engagement and quality of a brand’s influencer content in order to assess how a brand’s investment in such content correlates to its sales performance.More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFW Per Traackr, Maybelline saw a 125 percent quarter-over-quarter increase in VIT, with part of that lift coming from the...
WWD

WWD

41K+
Followers
28K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy