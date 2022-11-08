ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Drake, Lenny Kravitz to Perform at LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Winter Gala in St. Barth

By Sandra Salibian
WWD
WWD
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e1pxd_0j2XHqc100
Drake Roger Kisby/WWD

POWER DUO: How can you top a live performance by Jennifer Lopez? Lining up a power duo of the likes of Drake and Lenny Kravitz could do.

The two artists will be the special guests and perform at the winter edition of the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF charity gala to be held at Emeraude St. Barth on Dec. 29.

This is the winter counterpart of the event the retailer hosts annually in the summer in Capri to raise funds in support of UNICEF’s projects across the globe. For example, this year’s edition collected around 8 million euros to donate to the organization and was the biggest yet in terms of expectations and attendance. The soirée was headlined by a special performance by Lopez, which drew around 900 guests including celebrities Jamie Foxx, Leonardo DiCaprio, Casey Affleck, Jared Leto, Spike Lee, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Park, Haim and Ansel Elgort, among many others.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hoaf5_0j2XHqc100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HTbKC_0j2XHqc100

Now it’s Drake’s and Kravitz’s turn to generate the same buzz. Their involvement appears not only to attract fellow celebrities to the gala but also to put the event back in the limelight of social media, following the example set by former performers such as John Legend and Katy Perry, British electronic music band Clean Bandit and Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, as well as Rita Ora, Ricky Martin and Ellie Goulding, to name a few.

In particular, the announcement of Drake’s and Kravitz’s attendance builds on a key moment for both artists. Drake and 21 Savage last week released their new joint album “Her Loss,” while Kravitz was presented with CFDA’s Fashion Icon Award Monday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17qlc9_0j2XHqc100
Lenny Kravitz

At its second iteration, the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF winter event will replicate the format’s formula combining music performances with a cocktail reception, a seated dinner and a live auction of exclusive luxury items, art pieces and fancy experiences conducted by Simon de Pury.

Last year’s seminal winter edition was also staged in St. Barth and headlined by Dua Lipa, who performed in front of guests including Dylan Penn, Izabel Goulart, Frida Aasen, Nina Agdal, Daniel Arsham, Bob Sinclar and Kygo, among others. The event raised more than 4 million euros.

“I am honored to announce our second edition of this gala in continuity with our efforts to raise funds to support children in need around the world. Our commitment and perseverance have shown that our union is strong and that we can achieve amazing results. We have been collaborating and working as a family for five years now, united by the same desire and goal,” said Luisa Panconesi , president of LuisaViaRoma’s event committee.

“We are more than grateful to everyone who has contributed to making this event possible,” echoed UNICEF Italia executive director Paolo Rozera. “Thanks to each and every one of our guests, partners and donors who will show up to make a difference for every child around the world. This incredibly special gala raises funds for UNICEF’s lifesaving work, it will help to defend children’s rights and ensure their education and protection everywhere.”

Mohammed Al Turki, chief executive officer of the event’s founding partner Red Sea Film Foundation, and UNICEF Italia fundraising chairman Tommaso Chiabra also underscored the “concrete impact on thousands of children’s lives” the event has had throughout its six installations so far.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Tiffany Trump Wears Elie Saab for Wedding Day

THE TIES THAT BIND: Tiffany Trump decided on an Elie Saab wedding gown for her nuptials Saturday to Michael Boulos, and she wasn’t the only one sporting that designer label. Her billionaire husband was also dressed in a black tuxedo by the designer, a Trump spokesman confirmed Saturday. Elie Saab was also the designer of choice for Trump’s mother, Marla Maples, and for her half sister, Ivanka Trump.More from WWDIvana Trump Celebrating the Fashion Community Through the YearsElie Saab Resort 2023Photos of Julia Roberts in 'Gaslit' The 29-year-old bride wore a ballet-neck embellished gown with a tapered waist and extravagant sweeping train....
WWD

Lindsay Lohan Pops in Red Versace Dress for ‘Jimmy Fallon’ While Promoting ‘Falling for Christmas’

Lindsay Lohan appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Nov. 10, looking holiday-ready in red. For her television appearance to promote her Netflix film “Falling for Christmas,” the actress wore a red leather sleeveless Versace dress. She coordinated the dress with a pair of pointy-toe white heels from Le Silla. She accessorized with several rings adorning her fingers and statement hoop earrings.More from WWDRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout Looks Lohan recently began working with celebrity stylist Law Roach, who has dressed...
Daily Mail

Will Smith is joined by A-listers Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Dave Chappelle and Tyler Perry at a screening of his new film Emancipation... as he makes his comeback after Oscars slap

Will Smith was getting back into the swing of things on Monday when he revealed an impressive array of stars who attended an advance screening of his upcoming film Emancipation. The 54-year-old Oscar winner beamed in a photo posted to Instagram featuring a loved-up Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, along with...
LOUISIANA STATE
ETOnline.com

Prince Jackson Addresses King of Pop Controversy, Shares Who Comes Close to Claiming the Crown (Exclusive)

The King of Pop is and will remain Michael Jackson -- at least according to his son, Prince Jackson. ET's Denny Directo spoke to Prince at the Thriller Night Halloween benefit over the weekend, following Rolling Stone UK's controversial move to hand over the crown to Harry Styles. While Prince acknowledged the "As It Was" singer's talents, he maintained that the title is reserved for his late father, and his late father only.
TheDailyBeast

Rihanna Just Tainted Her Brand Forever With That Johnny Depp Runway Appearance

I try not to cast aspersions on anyone unless they really, absolutely, truly deserve it. James Corden: He deserves it. The woman who cut in front of me at CVS the other day: She deserves it. Domestic abusers: They deserve it, and then some.Casting aspersions on Rihanna, however, was not something I ever thought I’d have to do. Anti is one of the greatest albums of the decade. “Umbrella” reminded me to put an umbrella in every single bag and backpack I own. I own some Fenty blush, and everyone compliments me when I wear it.Even after she dropped the...
AOL Corp

Johnny Depp walks in Rihanna's 'Savage X Fenty' show, his 1st high-profile appearance since trial

Johnny Depp has yet to land a major Hollywood role since his victory in court earlier this year, but he did score a big endorsement in the industry. Rihanna enlisted the Pirates of the Caribbean star to walk in her highly anticipated fashion show Savage X Fenty Vol. 4. The actor's cameo is similar to Cindy Crawford's buzzy appearance in the 2021 Savage X Fenty showcase — just not as controversial.
VIRGINIA STATE
realitytitbit.com

Ex-Disney star Zendaya shook Hollywood with '$300k' paycheck for 7-minute role

Ever since her breakout role on Disney’s Shake It Up, Zendaya Coleman‘s fame has skyrocketed. Since her first appearance as a teen, her performances have seen her transform into a Hollywood star. The actress has become a well-loved and popular face in Hollywood, starring in blockbuster films such...
People

Michael Caine Enjoys Date Night Out in London with Longtime Wife Shakira

Michael Caine and his wife Shakira are out on the town. The 89-year-old actor and his wife of 49 years were spotted leaving Harry's Bar in central London on Tuesday. The Dark Knight actor wore a navy blazer with a blue button-down shirt, black pants and glasses as he used a red walking frame to help exit the restaurant with the help of staff, as photos of Caine's outing show.
WWD

Miranda Lambert Goes Pink in Vintage Mugler Dress With Lace and Floral Details for CMA Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Miranda Lambert arrived on the red carpet for the Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday wearing a pink and black lace dress by Thierry Mugler. The singer’s formfitting pink dress was embroidered with allover black lace and accented with a small black lace train. The look came from vintage designer company Morphew.
NASHVILLE, TN
WWD

WWD

41K+
Followers
28K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy