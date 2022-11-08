ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Lennon's Assassin Says There Was 'Evil' In His Heart

By Conway Crew
KFI AM 640
 2 days ago

The man convicted of killing John Lennon in 1980 has told a parole board he committed the murder because he wanted to be famous, adding, “There was evil in my heart.”

Photo: Getty Images

Mark David Chapman made the comments to the board in August, documents released on Monday reveal.

In his 12th unsuccessful attempt to get paroled, Chapman also told the board he had a "selfish disregard for human life of global consequence,” saying gunning down the former Beatle was “my big answer to everything. I wasn't going to be a nobody anymore."

Chapman, who’s now 67, is serving a 20-years-to-life sentence at New York’s Green Haven Correctional Facility.

His next appearance before the parole board is scheduled for February 2024.

Read the full report on CBS News.

GoldDerby

RSVP for Film Composers panel on November 17: ‘The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,’ ‘Glass Onion,’ ‘Thirteen Lives,’ ‘Till,’ ‘The Woman King’

Five top film composers will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2022/2023 awards contenders. They will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Thursday, November 17, at 4:00 p.m. PT; 7:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Christopher Rosen and a roundtable chat with all of the group together. RSVP today to our entire ongoing contenders panel series by clicking here to book your free reservation. We’ll send you a reminder a few minutes before the start of the show. This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes...
