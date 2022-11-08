John Lennon's Assassin Says There Was 'Evil' In His Heart

The man convicted of killing John Lennon in 1980 has told a parole board he committed the murder because he wanted to be famous, adding, “There was evil in my heart.”

Photo: Getty Images

Mark David Chapman made the comments to the board in August, documents released on Monday reveal.

In his 12th unsuccessful attempt to get paroled, Chapman also told the board he had a "selfish disregard for human life of global consequence,” saying gunning down the former Beatle was “my big answer to everything. I wasn't going to be a nobody anymore."

Chapman, who’s now 67, is serving a 20-years-to-life sentence at New York’s Green Haven Correctional Facility.

His next appearance before the parole board is scheduled for February 2024.

