Columbia City's Webb signs with Indiana State
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WFFT) -- Columbia City senior standout softball player Haley Webb signed her letter of intent to continue her softball career at Indiana State on Wednesday. Webb was a key contributor behind the plate as a junior, playing in 28 games, while hitting .268 with three home runs...
3 Northrop basketball standouts sign for college
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Northrop girls basketball standouts Saniya and Nevaeh Jackson, as well as Brooklyn McLemore signed their letters of intent to continue their basketball careers collegiately on Wednesday. The Jackson twins both signed to continue their careers at Valparaiso University. The duo led the Bruins to a...
Girls High School Basketball: Northrop, Leo pick up home wins
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Northrop and Leo girls basketball teams picked up victories on their home courts on Wednesday night. The Bruins topped Heritage in their home opener 78-10 behind 16 points apiece from Saniya Jackson and Destini Craig. Nevaeh Jackson pitched in with 12 points, while Lexi Castator added eight to help Northrop improve to 2-0.
Bluffton football reveling in first sectional title since 1988
BLUFFTON, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Bluffton football team is enjoying their first sectional championship since 1988. The Tigers topped visiting Eastbrook 42-35 in Friday night's sectional final, despite falling behind 21-7 early. Bluffton will now move on to regionals to face Bishop Luers in The Locker Room's Game of the...
Girls High School Basketball: Carroll cruises past Angola
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Carroll girls basketball team cruised past visiting Angola 67-42 to move to 2-0 on the season. Taylor Fordyce led all scorers with 18 points in the win, while Macy Oberlin led the Hornets (0-1) with 13 points. With the win, Mark Redding becomes the...
Four-star safety Brauntae Johnson In-Depth on Notre Dame Visit
Fort Wayne (Ind.) Northside four-star safety and receiver Brauntae Johnson made his way to South Bend for the Notre Dame win over Clemson. The 6-3, 170-pounder from the class of 2024, who has been a top target for the Fighting Irish for quite some time, returned to South Bend to check Notre Dame out vs. the Tigers.
Haley Webb Signing Day Full Interview
Columbia City's Haley Webb talks about her decision to sign with Indiana State University to continue her softball career. Columbia City senior standout softball player Haley Webb signed her letter of intent to continue her softball career at Indiana State on Wednesday.
Multiple winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — While the record-setting Powerball run might have come to an end on Monday after the $2.04 billion jackpot was claimed by a lucky Californian, Hoosier weren’t left completely holding an empty bag. Five considerably smaller winning tickets were sold in Indiana, the Hoosier Lottery announced, including two $100,000 tickets that were purchased in […]
Carroll Middle School field trip paused due to bomb threat; student removed
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Carroll Middle School field trip was disrupted Wednesday when a student on a school bus reportedly made a bomb threat. According to a release from Northwest Allen County Schools, 8th grade students were being transported to a field trip when a student made a threat that they had a bomb on the bus.
Rise in poultry prices cancels Fort Wayne non-profit's turkey giveaway
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Ty Simmons with the Human Agricultural Cooperative in Fort Wayne has made turkey giveaways a Thanksgiving tradition. This year will be different. “There’s a turkey shortage. There’s actually a food shortage and, with inflation, the price of turkeys is really high,” Simmons said.
Latest COVID-19 update released by the Allen County Department of Health
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Health (ACDH) released an update today on the state of COVID-19 in Allen County. They reported five deaths and 326 positive cases this week, bringing totals to 119,162 cases and 1,207 deaths as of today. Other updates relating to COVID-19...
Last Vestiges: Proving Grounds, power plant latest traces of Harvester to vanish
The last symbols of the famed International Harvester truck manufacturer are coming down.
Redline Equipment announces construction of state-of-the-art facility in Logansport
Archbold, Ohio —Redline Equipment, a forward-thinking Case IH equipment dealer with twelve locations in Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio, announced plans to construct a state-of-the-art facility in Logansport, Indiana. The new building will be located on 17 acres in the Cass County Agribusiness Park, roughly five miles west of the current Redline facility. Groundbreaking is scheduled to take place in early 2023, with a grand opening slated for the first quarter of 2024.
Fort Wayne nonprofit looks toward ‘evolution’ with rebranding
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business) – Fort Wayne-based Mad Anthonys Children’s Hope House is undergoing a rebranding with a new name: Hope’s Harbor Family Hospitality Homes. The nonprofit provides low-cost lodging to families of children receiving medical care at local hospitals. Board member Kim Fulkerson says...
Amazin’ Hazen Book- Signing For Local Motorsports Legend Paul Hazen
It’s not every day a retired local mechanic and former International Harvester employee gets a book written about them, but it’s also not everyday you have someone so successful for so many years doing something they love. Paul Hazen, from Columbia City, completed his 65th year in sprint car racing just a few weeks ago with his accomplishments rivaling those of legends in the sport.
Fort Wayne Community Schools considers changing school start times
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Community Schools is considering a change to the start and end times of its school days. But first, they want to hear from the community. The first public feedback meeting wrapped up at Northrop Wednesday evening. A school day at Northrop High School...
Georgetown Square adding 2 more restaurant options
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne’s Georgetown area will soon have more dining options. Georgetown Square announced Wednesday that two new restaurants were moving into the shopping center. New York Pizza and Grill Kabobs, which specializes in grilled kabobs, Pakistani and Indian food, pizza and Italian food...
New Faces Elected To Warsaw, Wawasee, Whitko School Boards
WARSAW – There will be some changes in area school boards, as well as some incumbents who will retain their seats. Tom Westerhof won 54.11%, or 763 votes, of the vote to represent District 1 on the Warsaw School Board. Opponent Matt Dick received 647 votes, or 45.89%. Westerhof...
Breezy and mild Thursday, turning much colder
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Thursday is a sunny, breezy and warm day. It’s the last warm day for a while, so get out and enjoy it if you can. Under a sunny sky, afternoon highs reach into the lower 70s. Expect a breezy southwest wind with sustained...
Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after crash at Winchester, Bluffton
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in southwest Fort Wayne Wednesday afternoon. Police and medics were called to the intersection of Bluffton and Winchester roads just before 4 p.m. on a report of a crash. At the scene, a motorcycle was down...
