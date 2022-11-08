Read full article on original website
wfft.com
Morton-Robertson impresses in Dons debut
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Quinton Morton-Robertson impressed in his Purdue Fort Wayne debut against Michigan on Monday, scoring a team-high 15 points in the Mastodons' loss. Morton-Robertson, a transfer from Radford, redshirted last season in his first year with PFW. In his first action with the team, Morton-Robertson started,...
wfft.com
3 Northrop basketball standouts sign for college
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Northrop girls basketball standouts Saniya and Nevaeh Jackson, as well as Brooklyn McLemore signed their letters of intent to continue their basketball careers collegiately on Wednesday. The Jackson twins both signed to continue their careers at Valparaiso University. The duo led the Bruins to a...
wfft.com
Columbia City's Webb signs with Indiana State
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WFFT) -- Columbia City senior standout softball player Haley Webb signed her letter of intent to continue her softball career at Indiana State on Wednesday. Webb was a key contributor behind the plate as a junior, playing in 28 games, while hitting .268 with three home runs...
wfft.com
Central Noble's Lemmon makes things official with Manchester
ALBION, Ind. (WFFT) -- Central Noble senior guard Conner Lemmon signed his letter of intent to continue his basketball career at Manchester University on Wednesday. As a junior last season, Lemmon averaged 7.8 points, 3.2 assists and 1.7 rebounds per game, helping lead the Cougars to a 28-3 record, with an NECC Tournament title, and a Class 2A state runner-up finish.
wfft.com
Girls High School Basketball: Northrop, Leo pick up home wins
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Northrop and Leo girls basketball teams picked up victories on their home courts on Wednesday night. The Bruins topped Heritage in their home opener 78-10 behind 16 points apiece from Saniya Jackson and Destini Craig. Nevaeh Jackson pitched in with 12 points, while Lexi Castator added eight to help Northrop improve to 2-0.
wfft.com
Bluffton football reveling in first sectional title since 1988
BLUFFTON, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Bluffton football team is enjoying their first sectional championship since 1988. The Tigers topped visiting Eastbrook 42-35 in Friday night's sectional final, despite falling behind 21-7 early. Bluffton will now move on to regionals to face Bishop Luers in The Locker Room's Game of the...
wfft.com
Girls High School Basketball: Carroll cruises past Angola
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Carroll girls basketball team cruised past visiting Angola 67-42 to move to 2-0 on the season. Taylor Fordyce led all scorers with 18 points in the win, while Macy Oberlin led the Hornets (0-1) with 13 points. With the win, Mark Redding becomes the...
wfft.com
Haley Webb Signing Day Full Interview
Columbia City's Haley Webb talks about her decision to sign with Indiana State University to continue her softball career. Columbia City senior standout softball player Haley Webb signed her letter of intent to continue her softball career at Indiana State on Wednesday.
wfft.com
Conner Lemmon Signing Day Full Interview
Central Noble's Conner Lemmon talks about his decision to sign with Manchester University to continue his basketball career. Central Noble's Lemmon makes things official with Manchester. Central Noble senior guard Conner Lemmon signed his letter of intent to continue his basketball career at Manchester University on Wednesday.
WANE-TV
Georgetown Square adding 2 more restaurant options
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne’s Georgetown area will soon have more dining options. Georgetown Square announced Wednesday that two new restaurants were moving into the shopping center. New York Pizza and Grill Kabobs, which specializes in grilled kabobs, Pakistani and Indian food, pizza and Italian food...
electrek.co
Tesla is building a ‘unique new R&D facility’ in Detroit’s backyard
Tesla is reportedly building a new “unique EV research, testing, repair, and maintenance facility” in Detroit’s backyard, but it sounds like it could simply be a collision center. According to a report in Crain’s Detroit Business journal, Tesla has just received approval from Southfield, a town in...
fox2detroit.com
Interactive map: How Michigan counties voted to protect abortion rights
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Michigan voters approved a ballot measure to enshrine abortion into the state constitution. Proposal 3, known as Reproductive Freedom for All proposal, was approved by voters in the election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The amendment to the state's constitution will overrule the prevailing 1931 law in Michigan that outlawed abortion without exception for rape or incest. Under that ban, providing non-life-saving abortions would have been prosecuted as manslaughter.
wfft.com
Breezy and mild Thursday, turning much colder
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Thursday is a sunny, breezy and warm day. It’s the last warm day for a while, so get out and enjoy it if you can. Under a sunny sky, afternoon highs reach into the lower 70s. Expect a breezy southwest wind with sustained...
wfft.com
Latest COVID-19 update released by the Allen County Department of Health
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Health (ACDH) released an update today on the state of COVID-19 in Allen County. They reported five deaths and 326 positive cases this week, bringing totals to 119,162 cases and 1,207 deaths as of today. Other updates relating to COVID-19...
Lakefront Bloomfield Twp. home owned by ex-Detroit Piston hits market for $3.5M
A lakefront house designed by a renowned architect and owned by former Detroit Piston Kelly Olynyk is for sale at $3.5 million. Olynyk signed a 3-year deal with the Pistons in 2021 and purchased the home September of 2021. He was traded to the Utah Jazz in September. ...
‘Particularly chonky’ squirrels at University of Michigan great for Instagram, not so much for squirrel health
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Squirrels have always been big on the UM campus. Quite literally. The fox squirrels on the Diag -- the ones with orange-ish bellies -- were always bigger at UM than in her hometown a decade ago when Gail McCormick said she was a UM student. But...
‘Michigan has to be the next one’: Driver’s License for All campaign continues
Movimiento Cosecha and others hope Michigan becomes the next state to reinstate driver’s licenses for its undocumented immigrants.
See who was elected to 3 Michigan university boards
Six Democrats won elections to sit on the boards of Michigan’s three largest public universities. For the University of Michigan Board of Regents, Kathy White won with 25% of the vote followed by Michael Behm with 24%. They narrowly beat two Republican candidates, according to unofficial election results reported by the Michigan Secretary of State Wednesday afternoon.
Access: Detroit Events and Festivals November 2022
It’s November, and you know what that means: it’s time to get out there and have some fun! In Metro Detroit, there are dozens of events happening this month. Whether you’re into art, live music, or sports—or all three—you’re sure to find something you’ll love. Access from BLAC has you covered with a list of […] The post Access: Detroit Events and Festivals November 2022 appeared first on BLAC Media.
