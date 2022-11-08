ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Morton-Robertson impresses in Dons debut

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Quinton Morton-Robertson impressed in his Purdue Fort Wayne debut against Michigan on Monday, scoring a team-high 15 points in the Mastodons' loss. Morton-Robertson, a transfer from Radford, redshirted last season in his first year with PFW. In his first action with the team, Morton-Robertson started,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
3 Northrop basketball standouts sign for college

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Northrop girls basketball standouts Saniya and Nevaeh Jackson, as well as Brooklyn McLemore signed their letters of intent to continue their basketball careers collegiately on Wednesday. The Jackson twins both signed to continue their careers at Valparaiso University. The duo led the Bruins to a...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Columbia City's Webb signs with Indiana State

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WFFT) -- Columbia City senior standout softball player Haley Webb signed her letter of intent to continue her softball career at Indiana State on Wednesday. Webb was a key contributor behind the plate as a junior, playing in 28 games, while hitting .268 with three home runs...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Central Noble's Lemmon makes things official with Manchester

ALBION, Ind. (WFFT) -- Central Noble senior guard Conner Lemmon signed his letter of intent to continue his basketball career at Manchester University on Wednesday. As a junior last season, Lemmon averaged 7.8 points, 3.2 assists and 1.7 rebounds per game, helping lead the Cougars to a 28-3 record, with an NECC Tournament title, and a Class 2A state runner-up finish.
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
Girls High School Basketball: Northrop, Leo pick up home wins

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Northrop and Leo girls basketball teams picked up victories on their home courts on Wednesday night. The Bruins topped Heritage in their home opener 78-10 behind 16 points apiece from Saniya Jackson and Destini Craig. Nevaeh Jackson pitched in with 12 points, while Lexi Castator added eight to help Northrop improve to 2-0.
LEO-CEDARVILLE, IN
Bluffton football reveling in first sectional title since 1988

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Bluffton football team is enjoying their first sectional championship since 1988. The Tigers topped visiting Eastbrook 42-35 in Friday night's sectional final, despite falling behind 21-7 early. Bluffton will now move on to regionals to face Bishop Luers in The Locker Room's Game of the...
BLUFFTON, IN
Girls High School Basketball: Carroll cruises past Angola

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Carroll girls basketball team cruised past visiting Angola 67-42 to move to 2-0 on the season. Taylor Fordyce led all scorers with 18 points in the win, while Macy Oberlin led the Hornets (0-1) with 13 points. With the win, Mark Redding becomes the...
ANGOLA, IN
Haley Webb Signing Day Full Interview

Columbia City's Haley Webb talks about her decision to sign with Indiana State University to continue her softball career. Columbia City senior standout softball player Haley Webb signed her letter of intent to continue her softball career at Indiana State on Wednesday.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Conner Lemmon Signing Day Full Interview

Central Noble's Conner Lemmon talks about his decision to sign with Manchester University to continue his basketball career. Central Noble's Lemmon makes things official with Manchester. Central Noble senior guard Conner Lemmon signed his letter of intent to continue his basketball career at Manchester University on Wednesday.
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
Georgetown Square adding 2 more restaurant options

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne’s Georgetown area will soon have more dining options. Georgetown Square announced Wednesday that two new restaurants were moving into the shopping center. New York Pizza and Grill Kabobs, which specializes in grilled kabobs, Pakistani and Indian food, pizza and Italian food...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Tesla is building a ‘unique new R&D facility’ in Detroit’s backyard

Tesla is reportedly building a new “unique EV research, testing, repair, and maintenance facility” in Detroit’s backyard, but it sounds like it could simply be a collision center. According to a report in Crain’s Detroit Business journal, Tesla has just received approval from Southfield, a town in...
DETROIT, MI
Interactive map: How Michigan counties voted to protect abortion rights

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Michigan voters approved a ballot measure to enshrine abortion into the state constitution. Proposal 3, known as Reproductive Freedom for All proposal, was approved by voters in the election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The amendment to the state's constitution will overrule the prevailing 1931 law in Michigan that outlawed abortion without exception for rape or incest. Under that ban, providing non-life-saving abortions would have been prosecuted as manslaughter.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Breezy and mild Thursday, turning much colder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Thursday is a sunny, breezy and warm day. It’s the last warm day for a while, so get out and enjoy it if you can. Under a sunny sky, afternoon highs reach into the lower 70s. Expect a breezy southwest wind with sustained...
FORT WAYNE, IN
See who was elected to 3 Michigan university boards

Six Democrats won elections to sit on the boards of Michigan’s three largest public universities. For the University of Michigan Board of Regents, Kathy White won with 25% of the vote followed by Michael Behm with 24%. They narrowly beat two Republican candidates, according to unofficial election results reported by the Michigan Secretary of State Wednesday afternoon.
MICHIGAN STATE
Access: Detroit Events and Festivals November 2022

It’s November, and you know what that means: it’s time to get out there and have some fun! In Metro Detroit, there are dozens of events happening this month. Whether you’re into art, live music, or sports—or all three—you’re sure to find something you’ll love. Access from BLAC has you covered with a list of […] The post Access: Detroit Events and Festivals November 2022 appeared first on BLAC Media.
DETROIT, MI

