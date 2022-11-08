ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Arizona Sports

Arizona State gets commitment from 4-star guard Braelon Green

The Arizona State Sun Devils men’s basketball team got a commitment on Wednesday from 2023 four-star guard Braelon Green. Green is ranked by 247Sports’ composite rankings as the 22nd-best shooting guard in his class and the 127th overall prospect in the country. The 6-foot-3 guard had also been receiving offers from Alabama, Duquesne and Eastern Michigan.
TEMPE, AZ
theflashtoday.com

Texans push Sun Devils to the brink, fall in final seconds

TEMPE, Ariz. – It came down to the wire Monday night between the Tarleton Texans and Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona. Tarleton led ASU by as many as 12 points, outscoring them off turnovers 22 to 11, but the Sun Devils narrowly avoided the upset by the Texans 62-59. The Texans got off to a hot start, scoring six points in the first five minutes of play while holding Arizona State to only three points off of free throws. Tarleton’s Jakorie Smith led the team with 16 points on 4-of-10 shooting, plus 7-of-10 from the free thrown line. Smith also recorded seven rebounds against a much taller Arizona State squad.
TEMPE, AZ
sports360az.com

Jake Plummer on Role Functional Mushrooms Play In His Life

Sports360AZ caught up with ASU legend Jake Plummer in Boulder, CO to catch up on life after football. In Part 1 of our conversation, he discussed his thoughts on ASU interim head coach Shaun Aguano. In this edition, he goes over the role functional mushrooms have played in his life...
BOULDER, CO
WLBT

‘Unimaginably heartbreaking’: JSU basketball player passes away

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A basketball player at Jackson State University has passed away. The university announced the news on Wednesday, saying that they are mourning the loss of Geronimo Warner, a management major from Phoenix, Arizona. Jackson State said that they are “extend[ing their] deepest condolences to his family,...
JACKSON, MS
azmarijuana.com

New Marijuana Dispensary Opens in Arizona on Nov 11

Arizona legalized cannabis for medical use in 2010 and for recreational use in 2020. It is legal for Arizona medical marijuana patients and anyone 21 or older to buy cannabis products from Arizona dispensaries. Mint Cannabis will celebrate the official opening of its fourth Arizona dispensary, located near the I-17...
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

More than 2,200 hunt permits available for spring 2023

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thousands of leftover hunting permits for turkey and javelina are still available for spring 2023, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department. Permit tags are available for the following hunts:. 1,041 handgun, archery or muzzleloader (HAM) javelina. 659 archery-only javelina. 371 general javelina.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Prop 209 passes - How will it impact Arizona consumers?

Records reveal numerous complaints over Phoenix group home where teen was killed. Documents show one teen overdosed twice in a week and staff didn't stop residents from sneaking in weapons, guns and drugs into the facility. Complaints over unfinished pools across the Valley. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. OLLI has...
ARIZONA STATE
themainewire.com

AZ Voting Meltdown as Lake, Masters Look to Upset Dems

UPDATE: Republicans Blake Masters and Kari Lake have filed suit against Maricopa County to keep the polls open following ballot machine errors this morning which slowed voting. An Election Day disaster is unfolding for election officials in Maricopa County, Arizona, where voters are casting ballots in a widely watched gubernatorial...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
327K+
Views
ABOUT

Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

 https://arizonasports.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy