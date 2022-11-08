TEMPE, Ariz. – It came down to the wire Monday night between the Tarleton Texans and Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona. Tarleton led ASU by as many as 12 points, outscoring them off turnovers 22 to 11, but the Sun Devils narrowly avoided the upset by the Texans 62-59. The Texans got off to a hot start, scoring six points in the first five minutes of play while holding Arizona State to only three points off of free throws. Tarleton’s Jakorie Smith led the team with 16 points on 4-of-10 shooting, plus 7-of-10 from the free thrown line. Smith also recorded seven rebounds against a much taller Arizona State squad.

