Arizona State on upset watch against Northern Arizona
Arizona State and visiting Northern Arizona head into their game Thursday between the intra-state schools in Tempe, Ariz., feeling very
Arizona State gets commitment from 4-star guard Braelon Green
The Arizona State Sun Devils men’s basketball team got a commitment on Wednesday from 2023 four-star guard Braelon Green. Green is ranked by 247Sports’ composite rankings as the 22nd-best shooting guard in his class and the 127th overall prospect in the country. The 6-foot-3 guard had also been receiving offers from Alabama, Duquesne and Eastern Michigan.
ASU’s slim bowl hopes hinge on beating ‘stingy’ Washington State defense
TEMPE — The Arizona State Sun Devils football team has a tough test on Saturday with the Washington State Cougars defense. And if ASU (3-6; 2-4 in the Pac-12) has any hopes of becoming bowl eligible, it will have to run the table and win all three of its remaining games, starting with WSU.
Texans push Sun Devils to the brink, fall in final seconds
TEMPE, Ariz. – It came down to the wire Monday night between the Tarleton Texans and Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona. Tarleton led ASU by as many as 12 points, outscoring them off turnovers 22 to 11, but the Sun Devils narrowly avoided the upset by the Texans 62-59. The Texans got off to a hot start, scoring six points in the first five minutes of play while holding Arizona State to only three points off of free throws. Tarleton’s Jakorie Smith led the team with 16 points on 4-of-10 shooting, plus 7-of-10 from the free thrown line. Smith also recorded seven rebounds against a much taller Arizona State squad.
ASU basketball begins season as roster upheaval dominates college hoops
Bobby Hurley knows what’s coming. At some point in the months ahead, one of his Arizona State players will walk into his office with surprising news. “There’s a guy on my team right now that most likely is going to transfer that I won’t even think that he’s going to transfer,” the coach said.
Alabama Softball Signs Class of 2023 Commit Jocelyn Briski
The Crimson Tide has officially signed on its newest member, class of 2023 commit Jocelyn Briski. The pitcher from Desert Vista High School in Phoenix, Arizona announced her signing on Wednesday morning. Last season, Briski has struck out a total of 599 batters over the course of 264 innings, with...
Jake Plummer on Role Functional Mushrooms Play In His Life
Sports360AZ caught up with ASU legend Jake Plummer in Boulder, CO to catch up on life after football. In Part 1 of our conversation, he discussed his thoughts on ASU interim head coach Shaun Aguano. In this edition, he goes over the role functional mushrooms have played in his life...
‘Unimaginably heartbreaking’: JSU basketball player passes away
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A basketball player at Jackson State University has passed away. The university announced the news on Wednesday, saying that they are mourning the loss of Geronimo Warner, a management major from Phoenix, Arizona. Jackson State said that they are “extend[ing their] deepest condolences to his family,...
Chris Paul out for Suns vs. T-Wolves due to right heel injury
Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul is listed as out for Wednesday’s matchup in Minnesota against the Timberwolves due to a sore right heel. The severity of Paul’s injury was unknown. Paul came out midway through the second quarter Monday in a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers after...
Mikal Bridges responds, steps up for Suns in win vs. Timberwolves
Phoenix Suns wing Mikal Bridges on Wednesday night in Minnesota played against the Timberwolves like he heard the noise. Better yet, he played like the biggest criticism he took in was from himself. With Cam Johnson (knee) and Chris Paul (heel) both out, the Suns desperately need a secondary source...
Report: Suns F Cam Johnson out 1-2 months after meniscus surgery
Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson underwent surgery Tuesday in his right knee to remove part of his meniscus, and the timeline for a return to the court is one to two months, reports ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. On the long end of that time frame, he could return a week...
Phoenix Suns’ offense stifled by Philadelphia 76ers’ defense in loss
The Phoenix Suns’ immediate challenge without Cam Johnson (meniscus tear) is on offense, and even before Chris Paul (right heel soreness) exited the game at halftime, it was put to the test a whole lot in a 100-88 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday. The 88 points for...
City of Tempe to decide this week if Coyotes arena vote can go to citizens
The city of Tempe will meet Thursday to decide whether a May 2023 special election ballot will include a public vote on approving or rejecting the Arizona Coyotes’ proposed arena and entertainment district. The special meeting will be held Thursday at 6 p.m. at Tempe City Hall on 31...
New Marijuana Dispensary Opens in Arizona on Nov 11
Arizona legalized cannabis for medical use in 2010 and for recreational use in 2020. It is legal for Arizona medical marijuana patients and anyone 21 or older to buy cannabis products from Arizona dispensaries. Mint Cannabis will celebrate the official opening of its fourth Arizona dispensary, located near the I-17...
Four $50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in the Valley for Saturday's drawing
Although nobody took home the record-breaking $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot Saturday night, four $50,000 winning tickets were sold in the Valley for the drawing!
'Katie Hobbs' and 'Maricopa' are trending on Twitter with all eyes on Arizona
PHOENIX — Votes are still being counted, and with several crucial races too close to call, all eyes are on Arizona. As of 1 p.m. the terms "Katie Hobbs" and "Maricopa" were the top trending terms on Twitter in the United States. Last night, Arizona made the top of...
More than 2,200 hunt permits available for spring 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thousands of leftover hunting permits for turkey and javelina are still available for spring 2023, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department. Permit tags are available for the following hunts:. 1,041 handgun, archery or muzzleloader (HAM) javelina. 659 archery-only javelina. 371 general javelina.
Prop 209 passes - How will it impact Arizona consumers?
Records reveal numerous complaints over Phoenix group home where teen was killed. Documents show one teen overdosed twice in a week and staff didn't stop residents from sneaking in weapons, guns and drugs into the facility. Complaints over unfinished pools across the Valley. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. OLLI has...
AZ Voting Meltdown as Lake, Masters Look to Upset Dems
UPDATE: Republicans Blake Masters and Kari Lake have filed suit against Maricopa County to keep the polls open following ballot machine errors this morning which slowed voting. An Election Day disaster is unfolding for election officials in Maricopa County, Arizona, where voters are casting ballots in a widely watched gubernatorial...
Midterm election too close to call, but some hints could determine winners
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Generally, in a midterm election in Arizona, picking winners and losers is fairly simple. The Republicans hold a structural advantage, an advantage in registration and an advantage in enthusiasm. However, in the 2022 midterms, it appears all of that can be thrown out the window....
