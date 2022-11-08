ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HuffPost

Battle For Senate Could Be Over Quickly If This GOP Candidate Wins On Tuesday

Franklin, N.H. — Things are getting prickly in the Granite State. Republican Don Bolduc, a retired Army general who has espoused conspiracy theories about vaccines, the 2020 presidential election and cat litter boxes in schools, of all things, is threatening to pull off a major upset against incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) that could hand the GOP a key victory in the battle for Senate control.
GEORGIA STATE
POLITICO

A group of House Democrats is calling on Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to avert a debt ceiling crisis before the next Congress begins.

Several senior House Republicans have floated using the debt ceiling as a negotiating tool. What’s happening: A group of House Democrats is calling for the effective elimination of the debt ceiling, arguing it’s necessary to avoid a political standoff over lifting it next year that threatens to throw the U.S. economy into turmoil.
MICHIGAN STATE
TheDailyBeast

Former Top Trump Official Calls Ex-President a ‘Loser’ After Midterms Let-Down

Donald Trump assured his followers on Wednesday morning that the GOP had enjoyed a “GREAT EVENING” in the midterms despite the “Fake News Media” and Democrats trying to “play it down.” But as a predicted red wave failed to materialize and many of the candidates endorsed by Trump lost their races, others are blaming the former president for the Republicans’ underwhelming performance. Alyssa Farah Griffin, Trump’s former White House communications director, called out her ex-boss for the party’s failure to deliver “an Obama-style shellacking” in Tuesday’s midterms, specifically lamenting Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan’s narrow victory against Trump-backed Don Bolduc in New Hampshire. “If you want the Republican Party to thrive, we’ve got to just finally speak out and say, ‘This man is a loser,’” Griffin said on CNN. “He lost 2020, he’s about to–you know, he’s losing a seat that is winnable this time, in time towards looking what the future might look like.” Trump’s former deputy White House press secretary, Sarah Matthews, also blamed him for the result. “I think last night was the biggest indicator that Donald Trump should not be the Republican nominee in 2024,” Matthews told CNN Wednesday. “He cost Republicans winnable seats by boosting poor quality candidates.”
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Washington Examiner

Another crucial Senate race swings away from Democrats in latest forecast as GOP wave builds

The Democrats’ tight majority in the Senate may be slipping away as Election Day nears, with several races narrowing in the days leading up to the election. The Colorado Senate race between Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) and Republican Joe O’Dea has shifted from leaning Democratic to being deemed a toss-up, according to election forecaster RealClearPolitics. The news spells trouble for Democrats who are hoping to hold on to their majority in at least one of the chambers of Congress as Republicans are poised to take the House next week.
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

An election day tweet from Joe Biden sparks fiery debate online: ‘You aren’t a King, Mr President’

The Twitter account of US President Joe Biden sparked a fiery debate online as the nation prepared to head to the polls in a high-stakes election that his administration has pitched will “shape our lifetime”.“You don’t get to accept hundreds of thousands of dollars in pandemic loans and then attack my Administration for helping working folks get some relief,” tweeted the president’s Twitter account late Monday night.The message came just hours after Mr Biden rallied with fellow Democratic candidates in Maryland to send a message of optimism, despite ever present concerns about his party’s showing in Tuesday’s midterms hanging...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Rick Scott Won’t Reject Challenging Mitch McConnell to Be Republican Senate Leader

Sen. Rick Scott of Florida wouldn’t reject the idea on Sunday that he could be the Senate Majority Leader should Republicans win back the Senate next week. As head of the Senate’s Republican campaign committee, Scott appeared on Meet The Press on Sunday to discuss the GOP’s final midterm election push, but moderator Chuck Todd took the opportunity to see if an intra-party Senate battle was in store for the senator himself.
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

House leans Republican with key Senate races uncalled

Control of Congress remains uncertain as of early Wednesday morning — with dozens of House contests still uncalled and five outstanding Senate races. The big picture: The House is leaning toward GOP-control and five pivotal races will determine which party takes control of the Senate. The results in key...
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

Arizona Governor Election Results 2022

It's a tight contest between Republican Kari Lake, who aligned herself with former President Donald Trump and his false claims of election fraud, and Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs, Arizona's current secretary of state who vocally defended the 2020 results in the state after Trump lost to President Joe Biden.
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

MAGA warning: Campaign icon warns Trump-fueled GOP will act on extreme promises.

MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on new polling showing Democrats gaining on Republicans in voter enthusiasm heading into election day. Campaign guru and political firebrand James Carville joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber on the two parties’ closing arguments, adding he thinks Democrats need to do more to call out the “trifecta of unpopular ideas” on the GOP agenda. “That’s what we should be closing on… You don’t say anything in politics until you say it 500 times… We’re going to have to learn to keep saying it to the exclusion of everything else.”Nov. 8, 2022.
MSNBC

Sam Stein: No one 'better suited' for a one- or two-vote Dem House majority than Speaker Pelosi

Politico White House Editor Sam Stein, USA Today Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page, and former Republican Congressman David Jolly sit down with Andrea Mitchell, Katy Tur, and Hallie Jackson during special election coverage to assess House Speaker Pelosi’s next moves with the the House Democratic Caucus leadership elections set for November 30. “I would be surprised if she chose to run again, and she would have to run again with a Democratic Caucus that is ready to move onto a new generation of leadership,” says Page. Stein notes, “the irony of her leaving, should Democrats actually win like a one or two vote majority are somehow, there is no one better suited for that situation.” Nov. 10, 2022.

