Battle For Senate Could Be Over Quickly If This GOP Candidate Wins On Tuesday
Franklin, N.H. — Things are getting prickly in the Granite State. Republican Don Bolduc, a retired Army general who has espoused conspiracy theories about vaccines, the 2020 presidential election and cat litter boxes in schools, of all things, is threatening to pull off a major upset against incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) that could hand the GOP a key victory in the battle for Senate control.
POLITICO
A group of House Democrats is calling on Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to avert a debt ceiling crisis before the next Congress begins.
Several senior House Republicans have floated using the debt ceiling as a negotiating tool. What’s happening: A group of House Democrats is calling for the effective elimination of the debt ceiling, arguing it’s necessary to avoid a political standoff over lifting it next year that threatens to throw the U.S. economy into turmoil.
Former Top Trump Official Calls Ex-President a ‘Loser’ After Midterms Let-Down
Donald Trump assured his followers on Wednesday morning that the GOP had enjoyed a “GREAT EVENING” in the midterms despite the “Fake News Media” and Democrats trying to “play it down.” But as a predicted red wave failed to materialize and many of the candidates endorsed by Trump lost their races, others are blaming the former president for the Republicans’ underwhelming performance. Alyssa Farah Griffin, Trump’s former White House communications director, called out her ex-boss for the party’s failure to deliver “an Obama-style shellacking” in Tuesday’s midterms, specifically lamenting Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan’s narrow victory against Trump-backed Don Bolduc in New Hampshire. “If you want the Republican Party to thrive, we’ve got to just finally speak out and say, ‘This man is a loser,’” Griffin said on CNN. “He lost 2020, he’s about to–you know, he’s losing a seat that is winnable this time, in time towards looking what the future might look like.” Trump’s former deputy White House press secretary, Sarah Matthews, also blamed him for the result. “I think last night was the biggest indicator that Donald Trump should not be the Republican nominee in 2024,” Matthews told CNN Wednesday. “He cost Republicans winnable seats by boosting poor quality candidates.”
Washington Examiner
Another crucial Senate race swings away from Democrats in latest forecast as GOP wave builds
The Democrats’ tight majority in the Senate may be slipping away as Election Day nears, with several races narrowing in the days leading up to the election. The Colorado Senate race between Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) and Republican Joe O’Dea has shifted from leaning Democratic to being deemed a toss-up, according to election forecaster RealClearPolitics. The news spells trouble for Democrats who are hoping to hold on to their majority in at least one of the chambers of Congress as Republicans are poised to take the House next week.
Trump reveals Melania’s candid reaction to ‘golden shower’ claim in Steele dossier
Donald Trump told a midterms rally crowd that former First Lady Melania Trump didn’t believe the salacious allegations in the Steele dossier, the infamous and now mostly-debunked research file from former British spy Christopher Steele about the Trump campaign’s alleged contacts with Russia. The research, funded by the...
An election day tweet from Joe Biden sparks fiery debate online: ‘You aren’t a King, Mr President’
The Twitter account of US President Joe Biden sparked a fiery debate online as the nation prepared to head to the polls in a high-stakes election that his administration has pitched will “shape our lifetime”.“You don’t get to accept hundreds of thousands of dollars in pandemic loans and then attack my Administration for helping working folks get some relief,” tweeted the president’s Twitter account late Monday night.The message came just hours after Mr Biden rallied with fellow Democratic candidates in Maryland to send a message of optimism, despite ever present concerns about his party’s showing in Tuesday’s midterms hanging...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Issues Warning to Ron DeSantis
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, speaking at a rally Monday evening, issued a warning to Ron DeSantis, urging him to avoid running for president in 2024, according to Newsweek.
Rick Scott Won’t Reject Challenging Mitch McConnell to Be Republican Senate Leader
Sen. Rick Scott of Florida wouldn’t reject the idea on Sunday that he could be the Senate Majority Leader should Republicans win back the Senate next week. As head of the Senate’s Republican campaign committee, Scott appeared on Meet The Press on Sunday to discuss the GOP’s final midterm election push, but moderator Chuck Todd took the opportunity to see if an intra-party Senate battle was in store for the senator himself.
What happens to the Jan. 6 panel if GOP wins the House?
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol is set to dissolve no matter who wins Tuesday’s midterm elections — but a GOP takeover of the House leaves a near zero chance it will be revived.
MSNBC
Symone Sanders: People need to give Stacey Abrams her flowers
MSNBC's Symone Sanders discusses the impact Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has had on the state of Georgia and on the national Democratic Party.Nov. 9, 2022.
House leans Republican with key Senate races uncalled
Control of Congress remains uncertain as of early Wednesday morning — with dozens of House contests still uncalled and five outstanding Senate races. The big picture: The House is leaning toward GOP-control and five pivotal races will determine which party takes control of the Senate. The results in key...
Republican Ron Johnson Wins Wisconsin Senate Race, Frustrating Democrats
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) is projected to win reelection, dispatching Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and cementing a key component of the GOP’s path back to a Senate majority. Johnson’s victory is likely to frustrate Democrats in Wisconsin, who have long viewed the conspiracy-friendly conservative as far too right-wing,...
NBC News
Arizona Governor Election Results 2022
It's a tight contest between Republican Kari Lake, who aligned herself with former President Donald Trump and his false claims of election fraud, and Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs, Arizona's current secretary of state who vocally defended the 2020 results in the state after Trump lost to President Joe Biden.
MSNBC
MAGA warning: Campaign icon warns Trump-fueled GOP will act on extreme promises.
MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on new polling showing Democrats gaining on Republicans in voter enthusiasm heading into election day. Campaign guru and political firebrand James Carville joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber on the two parties’ closing arguments, adding he thinks Democrats need to do more to call out the “trifecta of unpopular ideas” on the GOP agenda. “That’s what we should be closing on… You don’t say anything in politics until you say it 500 times… We’re going to have to learn to keep saying it to the exclusion of everything else.”Nov. 8, 2022.
New Hampshire Senate showdown: Maggie Hassan fends off GOP candidate Don Bolduc
The Fox News Decision Desk projects that New Hampshire Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan will retain her Granite State seat, defeating Republican Senate nominee Don Bolduc. The race is among a handful across the country that will determine if Republicans win back the Senate majority in the midterm elections. Hassan, a...
Midterms scenarios: will Republicans take the Senate and the House?
A handful of general scenarios could play out on Tuesday, each having huge significance for Biden and Donald Trump
MSNBC
Joe: GOP pulled January 6 into Election Day, and they paid for it
Joe Scarborough and the Morning Joe panel discuss how the mocking, ridicule and hatred from some in the Republican Party impacted the midterm elections.Nov. 10, 2022.
Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan defeats Republican Don Bolduc in New Hampshire, NBC News projects
WASHINGTON — Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire won re-election Tuesday, NBC News projected, defeating Republican Don Bolduc and keeping a critical seat in Democratic hands. While the race attracted less attention than some others, Hassan won her Senate seat six years ago in one of the closest...
MSNBC
Sam Stein: No one 'better suited' for a one- or two-vote Dem House majority than Speaker Pelosi
Politico White House Editor Sam Stein, USA Today Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page, and former Republican Congressman David Jolly sit down with Andrea Mitchell, Katy Tur, and Hallie Jackson during special election coverage to assess House Speaker Pelosi’s next moves with the the House Democratic Caucus leadership elections set for November 30. “I would be surprised if she chose to run again, and she would have to run again with a Democratic Caucus that is ready to move onto a new generation of leadership,” says Page. Stein notes, “the irony of her leaving, should Democrats actually win like a one or two vote majority are somehow, there is no one better suited for that situation.” Nov. 10, 2022.
Pence comes to North Carolina for GOP Senate candidate Budd
Former Vice President Mike Pence stumped in North Carolina on Wednesday in the final days before the midterm elections with U.S. Senate candidate Ted Budd, calling him one of the “strongest conservative voices” in the House, where he's served for the past six years. “I’m here to say...
