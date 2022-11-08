Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
76ers vs. Suns: Joel Embiid’s Playing Status on Monday
Will Joel Embiid make his return for the 76ers' matchup against the Suns on Monday?
Devin Booker Had Some Words For the Timberwolves Bench During Win: “We Don’t Play Iso Basketball”
The Phoenix Suns had an all-around great game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 129-117 sound win last night. Devin Booker led the way with 32 points and 10 assists all without Chris Paul and Cam Johnson on the court. Throughout the second half, Booker had some choice words for...
BREAKING: Chris Paul's Injury Status In Suns-76ers Game
Chris Paul has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game between the Phoenix Suns and Philadelphia 76ers.
Suns PG Chris Paul Exits Early vs. 76ers
The Phoenix Suns are trying to extend their regular season record to 8-2 against the Philadelphia 76ers, but the early stages of the game have given little luck. The Suns have found themselves down by as much as 18 in the first half, and things went from bad to worse early on when point guard Chris Paul exited after just 14 minutes of play with right heel soreness.
Embiid has double-double in return, 76ers beat Suns 100-88
PHILADELPHIA -- — Joel Embiid had 33 points and 10 rebounds in his return after missing three games with the flu, Georges Niang scored 21 points on 7-for-10 shooting on 3-pointers, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Phoenix Suns 100-88 on Monday night. Tobias Harris added 21 points and...
Lakers’ LeBron James Dealing With Hip Abductor Strain
The star forward left Wednesday night’s game against the Clippers with a leg injury.
Ja Morant, Desmond Bane lead Memphis Grizzlies to overtime victory against the Spurs
The Memphis Grizzlies found themselves in another game that was going down to the wire. This time against the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center. Spurs forward Keldon Johnson had his shot roll around the rim and out as the fourth-quarter buzzer sounded, and the game headed for overtime.
NBA upgrades Joel Embiid trip on Suns’ Damion Lee to flagrant foul
The NBA on Tuesday upgraded a personal foul by Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid to a flagrant. With 1:13 left in the third quarter of a 100-88 win against the Suns on Monday, the center tripped Phoenix dribbler Damion Lee. Two made free throws by Lee pulled the Suns...
Nets announce Jacque Vaughn as head coach, change course from Udoka
NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets made Jacque Vaughn their head coach Wednesday, promoting Steve Nash’s replacement instead of hiring suspended Boston coach Ime Udoka. Vaughn has gone 2-2 as acting coach since the Nets and Nash parted ways on Nov. 1. His first game as the head coach will be Wednesday night at home against the New York Knicks.
Suns vs. Timberwolves- Full Game Recap
It was an all-around complete game for the Phoenix Suns as they defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 129-117 to move to 8-3 on the season. The Timberwolves made it interesting down the stretch stopping the clock by getting to the foul line but the Suns matched them point for point down the stretch. The Suns shot an impressive 48% from the field and 46% from three. They forced 17 turnovers from the Timberwolves with 8 of them going for steals. Here are the key takeaways from tonight’s game.
Preview: Wolves vs. Suns
The Minnesota Timberwolves (5-6) end their four-game homestand on Wednesday night against the Phoenix Suns (7-3) at Target Center. Minnesota fell to the New York Knicks on Monday night, 120-107. Karl-Anthony Towns had a near-triple-double with 25 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists in the game. Anthony Edwards tallied 16 points and nine rebounds.
Suns to visit Magic Friday
Phoenix Suns (8-3, second in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (3-9, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Orlando Magic host the Phoenix Suns. Orlando went 22-60 overall a season ago while going 12-29 at home. The Magic averaged 14.2 points off of turnovers, 12.4 second chance points and 37.4 bench points last season.
Karel Vejmelka sharp in goal, Arizona Coyotes beat Sabres
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Karel Vejmelka made 32 saves to lead the Arizona Coyotes to a 4-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night. Lawson Crouse, Matias Maccelli, Clayton Keller and Liam O’Brien scored for Arizona. Tage Thompson scored for Buffalo. Eric Comrie made 20 saves. Crouse opened...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. San Antonio Spurs: live updates
The Memphis Grizzlies are back on the road after a three-game homestand. The Grizzlies (7-4) went 2-1 in the three-game stretch, and now they'll turn their attention to the San Antonio Spurs. Like most Spurs teams coached by Gregg Popovich, this group excels with ball movement. The Spurs (5-6) lead...
76ers vs. Suns: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds Monday
Everything you need to know for Monday's matchup between the 76ers and the Suns.
Joel Embiid Addresses Loss of James Harden After Win vs. Suns
For the first time since James Harden's injury, Joel Embiid discussed the Sixers' loss.
Cardinals designate safety Charles Washington to return from injured reserve
The Arizona Cardinals announced Wednesday the team has designated safety Charles Washington to return from the injured reserve list ahead of Sunday’s tilt against the Los Angeles Rams. Washington can begin practicing and the team can pull him up to the active roster any time over the next three...
Arizona Cardinals’ continuity at OL strained by injuries along the interior
TEMPE — The start to Arizona Cardinals rookie offensive lineman Lecitus Smith’s NFL career has been slower than most. Having seen just eight offensive snaps and some special teams work over two games played ahead of Week 9, the chances of seeing the field in an expanded role against the Seattle Seahawks were slim.
