Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Psycho’ Hubby Stabbed Wife to Death in Front of Kids, Sentenced to 20 YearsBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Sanzari's: Upscale Italian Food In The Heart Of Bergen CountyOssiana TepfenhartBergen County, NJ
Lottery now open for affordable apartments in luxury building on the ConcourseWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
Related
NHL
Blues make series of roster moves
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled forwards Nikita Alexandrov and Josh Leivo from its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. In addition, the Blues assigned forward Jake Neighbours to Springfield and placed forward Logan Brown on...
NHL
Forsberg Nets Lone Predators Goal as Nashville Falls to Seattle 5-1
The Nashville Predators, unable to dig out of an early four-goal deficit, dropped a 5-1 decision to the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena Tuesday. Juuse Saros surrendered four goals in the first period before being replaced in net by Kevin Lankinen. Filip Forsberg scored Nashville's lone goal of the game, unassisted on the breakaway in the second period. With the victory, the Kraken extended their franchise-record winning streak to five games.
NHL
3 Takeaways: Islanders Stage Second Straight Comeback
Islanders dig out of 3-1 hole in third period for 4-3 win over Rangers. Comebacks are becoming characteristic for the New York Islanders. For the second straight night, the Islanders entered the third period down 3-1 and for the second-straight night, they staged a dramatic comeback, upending the Rangers 4-3 at Madison Square Garden.
NHL
Bruins score twice late in third, hand Blues seventh straight loss
BOSTON -- Patrice Bergeron scored the go-ahead goal on a power play in the third period, and the Boston Bruins handed the St. Louis Blues their seventh straight loss with a 3-1 win at TD Garden on Monday. Bergeron scored in the slot off a pass from Brad Marchand from...
NHL
VAN@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL - The Canadiens triumphed for a second night in a row with a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks at the Bell Centre on Wednesday night. As part of Military Appreciation Night, players wore camo jerseys during the pregame warmup to salute those who have served or are currently serving our country.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ BRUINS
FLAMES (5-5-2) at BRUINS (11-2-0) 5 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet 360 | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Nazem Kadri (12) Goals - Nazem Kadri (7) Bruins:. Points - David Pastrnak (20) Goals - David Pastrnak...
NHL
Preview: Blues vs. Sharks
BLUES The St. Louis Blues are facing as much adversity as they've seen in years with their losing streak reaching eight games on Tuesday night in Philadephia. "There's no question that guys are working - it's not always good enough," Ryan O'Reilly said candidly after the game. "I know for myself, it's not good enough... It's frustrating."
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Blue Jackets
Looking to win their third straight game, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (7-3-2) are in Ohio on Thursday to take on Brad Larsen's Columbus Blue Jackets (3-9-0). Game time at Nationwide Arena is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 93.3 WMMR with...
FOX Sports
Central Division opponents meet when Colorado hosts Nashville
Nashville Predators (5-6-1, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (6-4-1, third in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche play the Nashville Predators in a matchup of Central Division squads. Colorado has a 6-4-1 record overall and a 2-0-1 record in Central Division play. The Avalanche have...
NHL
Devils Host Sens, Look for Eighth Straight Win | PREVIEW
The Devils are rolling with seven straight victories and will host the Ottawa Senators who have lost six in a row. On the heels of their seventh straight victory, the Devils look to keep things rolling against the Ottawa Senators. You can watch the game on MSGSN 2 or listen...
NHL
The Secret's Out | 10 TAKEAWAYS
The good times continue to roll for the Devils, and the outside world is starting to take notice. The good vibes have been rolling around the New Jersey Devils and there is no greater way to experience a three-game road trip, in two different time zones, while crossing the continent than to sweep all three games. You get that little extra pep in your step when you arrive at hotels at 2 in the morning, knowing that you have to be up in just a few short hours to get back to work. What a trip it was, as the first time since Dec. 16, 1996, to Dec. 20, 1996, the clubs swept Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver on the same road trip.
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers at Lightning
The Oilers continue their four-game road trip with the second of back-to-back games on Tuesday against the Lightning. The Edmonton Oilers continue their four-game road trip on Tuesday with the second of back-to-back games against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena. You can watch the game on Sportsnet One...
NHL
Horvat scores twice, Canucks hand Senators sixth straight loss
OTTAWA -- Bo Horvat scored twice, and the Vancouver Canucks handed the Ottawa Senators their sixth straight loss with a 6-4 win at Canadian Tire Centre on Tuesday. "It wasn't, maybe, the prettiest win," Horvat said. "But we've had a lot of good games where we haven't won this year. We owe a lot of thanks to our goaltender tonight, for sure, especially in the first couple of periods, keeping us in it."
NHL
State Your Case: Beniers early favorite for Calder Trophy?
NHL.com writers debate chances of Kraken forward winning award given to rookie of the year. Matty Beniers is having a breakout season for the Seattle Kraken. The 19-year-old center leads NHL rookies with nine points (five goals, four assists), and is a big reason the Kraken are 7-4-2 entering their nationally televised game at home against the Nashville Predators (5-6-1) on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; TNT, SN1).
NHL
RECAP: Knight makes 40 saves as Panthers shut out Hurricanes
SUNRISE, Fla. - Spencer Knight turned aside all 40 shots he faced to help the Panthers open up their five-game homestand with an impressive 3-0 win over the Hurricanes at FLA Live Arena on Wednesday. Winning each of their last two games, the Cats now sit at 8-5-1 on the...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Predators (5-6-1) at Kraken (7-4-2) | 7 p.m.
Before traveling across three time zones to sweep a three-game road trip last week, veteran forward and alternate captain Jordan Eberle was talking to the media about the Kraken's 1-3-1 record going into Saturday's impressive and fun-night-for-the-crowd win over Pittsburgh. "For us, it's about trying win tonight [against the Penguins]...
FOX Sports
Calgary takes losing streak into game against Boston
Calgary Flames (5-4-2, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Boston Bruins (11-2-0, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames, on a six-game losing streak, play the Boston Bruins. Boston has a 7-0-0 record at home and an 11-2-0 record overall. The Bruins have committed 57 total penalties...
NHL
GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Lightning 2
TAMPA, FL - A step in the right direction. The Oilers righted some of their recent wrongs, picking up the 3-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night. Edmonton's penalty kill rebounded off a poor performance in Washington where they allowed four goals powerplay goals against the Capitals. the recently maligned unit was perfect on the evening, going 5-for-5 against the Lightning -- including a shorthanded goal by Warren Foegele in the first period.
FOX Sports
Golden Knights bring 8-game win streak into matchup with the Sabres
Vegas Golden Knights (11-2-0, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (7-5-0, sixth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights will try to extend an eight-game win streak with a victory over the Buffalo Sabres. Buffalo is 7-5-0 overall and 4-3-0 in home games. The Sabres...
NHL
Blackwood, Palat Recovery Timelines | INJURY REPORT
Blackwood and Palat are both expected to miss several weeks as they recover from their respective injuries. This morning Devils head coach Lindy Ruff shared some insight into the expected timelines for recovery for both Mackenzie Blackwood and Ondrej Palat. Palat underwent surgery last week just a groin injury, the...
Comments / 0