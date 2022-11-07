ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exclusive: President Joe Biden Explains His Administration’s Equity And Opportunity Advancements For Black Americans

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
 3 days ago

Just ahead of Election Day, President Joe Biden sent out a special address to the Black community to give an update on advances in equity and opportunities overall for those in our community across America.

Take a look at the opening excerpt below, via The White House :

“From the first day in office and every day since, the Biden-Harris Administration has led the charge to ensure that all African American families and communities can live with dignity, safety, respect, and achieve greater economic opportunity. The Administration has taken an historic approach to advancing racial equity, including directing every agency across the whole of the federal government to address the lasting impacts of systemic racism on Black communities. For generations, entrenched disparities in our society and economy, at times facilitated by the federal government, have made it harder for Black Americans to have a fair shot at the American dream. Centuries of injustice and decades of disinvestment in Black communities not only undermine the American promise of equal opportunity, but also keep our entire nation from reaching its potential.”


RELATED: Joe Biden Campaign Rolls Out Michelle Obama Video, Calls Trump “Racist”

The document is lengthy, to say the least, but thankfully we had the pleasure of having Prez Biden himself on the Willie Moore Jr. Show today to give us a better breakdown of what it all means and how it will apply to your household.

Watch the full conversation with President Joe Biden below:

Comments / 76

John
3d ago

Lets not forget the statement that Biden made. If you did not vote for Obama when he was running then you are a racist. That remark was directed to white people.. He has promoted nothing but racism towards white people to get the black vote.

Reply(2)
89
Melinda Graziano
3d ago

Maybe he should go and speak to the residents of Georgia. They aren't seeing what he seems to think in his mind. HE FOOLED THE BLACK COMMUNITIES JUST TO GET THEIR VOTE AND THEY FELL FOR IT. Don't be FOOLED TWICE!!!!!

Reply(2)
53
Daniel Smith
3d ago

he's gonna spend billions of dollars studying it, instead of just asking them. which should had already been down through their representative. that tells you none of them are actually working for you. can you really say the democratic party cares about the black community?

Reply
23
