Charlotte, NC

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 68, BOISE STATE 66

Percentages: FG .478, FT .739. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Mayo 3-8, Dentlinger 1-1, Easley 1-1, Te Slaa 1-1, Mims 1-2, Lien 0-1, Arians 0-2, Mors 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Kyle 2, Dentlinger, Easley). Turnovers: 19 (Dentlinger 4, Kyle 4, Mayo 4, Arians 2, Mims...
BROOKINGS, SD
ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 87, CHAMPION CHRISTIAN COLLEGE 55

Percentages: FG .339, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 3-21, .143 (Blakely 1-1, Glover 1-1, Hall 1-6, Bohlman 0-1, Corder 0-1, Garcia 0-1, Kincannon 0-1, Hawkins 0-3, A.Williams 0-6). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (A.Williams, Garcia, Lawson). Turnovers: 25 (Hawkins 6, A.Williams 4, Corder 3, Garcia 3, Blakely...
ARKANSAS STATE
UC DAVIS 90, CALIFORNIA MARITIME ACADEMY 67

Percentages: FG .396, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 7-11, .636 (Adderly 3-4, Wight 2-3, Pennington 1-1, Nwoko 1-2, Taylor 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 11 (Adderly 3, Jones 3, Cole 2, Nwoko 2, Pennington). Steals: 4 (Nwoko 2, Cole, Pennington). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. UC DAVISMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Anigwe215-83-44-40113. Beasley292-90-02-9515.
DAVIS, CA
SAN DIEGO 79, FLORIDA GULF COAST 73

Percentages: FG .436, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 13-32, .406 (Johnston 5-10, Anderson 3-5, Catto 2-4, Largie 1-2, Bishop 1-3, Thompson 1-5, Rivers 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Weir). Turnovers: 12 (Bishop 3, Thompson 3, Weir 2, Catto, Johnston, Largie, Rivers). Steals: 3 (Anderson, Catto, Thompson).
SAN DIEGO, CA
GRAND CANYON 101, SAN DIEGO CHRISTIAN 50

Percentages: FG .264, FT .792. 3-Point Goals: 3-15, .200 (Felix 1-2, Chew 1-3, O'Campo 1-7, Kniss 0-1, Stewart 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Chew, Kniss). Turnovers: 20 (O'Campo 5, Baasch 3, Chew 3, Bellamy 2, Blackmon 2, Kniss 2, Felix, Siamu, Signorelli). Steals: 5 (Siamu...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Penn St. 67, Norfolk St. 61

PENN ST. (1-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 37.736, FT .690. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Camden 2-9, Marisa 2-4, Thompson 2-6, Kapinus 1-3, Campbell 0-1, Pinto 0-2) Blocked Shots: 2 (Camden 1, Marisa 1) Turnovers: 23 (Kapinus 6, Pinto 5, Marisa 4, Camden 3, Thompson 2, Williamson 1, Cash 1, Team 1) Steals:...
NORFOLK, VA
Milwaukee 136, Oklahoma City 132

Percentages: FG .472, FT .864. 3-Point Goals: 17-36, .472 (Beauchamp 5-8, Carter 5-10, Allen 2-3, Hill 1-1, Matthews 1-1, Portis 1-1, Nwora 1-5, Lopez 1-6, Mamukelashvili 0-1). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Lopez 5, Allen, Ibaka). Turnovers: 16 (Carter 5, Allen 3, Beauchamp 2, Portis 2,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
How to watch UNC basketball vs. UNC-Wilmington

It’s finally game day. The 2022-23 college basketball season is here and the UNC basketball program begins its season tonight against UNC-Wilmington. Hubert Davis begins his second season in Chapel Hill after a terrific first year. He helped lead the Tar Heels to a National Championship runner-up appearance that included beating Duke both on Mike Krzyzewski’s final home game at Duke as well as Krzyzewski’s final game — the 2022 Final Four. North Carolina returns four starters from last year, including preseason AP All-American and ACC Player of the Year Armando Bacot. The Tar Heels head into the season ranked atop the AP Top 25. Let’s look at how you can watch, listen and stream the season-opener for the Tar Heels UNC-UNC-WILMINGTON TV, RADIO, AND STREAMING INFORMATION WHEN: Monday, Nov. 7 at 9 pm ET LOCATION: Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ACCN (Watch and stream the game live on WatchESPN) ANNOUNCERS: Doug Sherman (Play-by-play), Randolph Childress (Color Analyst) RADIO: Tar Heel Sports Network. (Jones Angell, Eric Montross, Adam Lucas, Dave Nathan) SATELLITE RADIO: SiriusXM WEBSITE: WatchESPN Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
CHAPEL HILL, NC

