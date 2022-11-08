Read full article on original website
Baker Mayfield's solid day might just create more problems than it solvesEugene Adams
Young Black Americans Most Likely To Adopt Cryptocurrency According To SurveyJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Prison: Drugs, snacks, $20 cigarettes and sex.Jamel El AminCharlotte, NC
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 68, BOISE STATE 66
Percentages: FG .478, FT .739. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Mayo 3-8, Dentlinger 1-1, Easley 1-1, Te Slaa 1-1, Mims 1-2, Lien 0-1, Arians 0-2, Mors 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Kyle 2, Dentlinger, Easley). Turnovers: 19 (Dentlinger 4, Kyle 4, Mayo 4, Arians 2, Mims...
ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 87, CHAMPION CHRISTIAN COLLEGE 55
Percentages: FG .339, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 3-21, .143 (Blakely 1-1, Glover 1-1, Hall 1-6, Bohlman 0-1, Corder 0-1, Garcia 0-1, Kincannon 0-1, Hawkins 0-3, A.Williams 0-6). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (A.Williams, Garcia, Lawson). Turnovers: 25 (Hawkins 6, A.Williams 4, Corder 3, Garcia 3, Blakely...
UC DAVIS 90, CALIFORNIA MARITIME ACADEMY 67
Percentages: FG .396, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 7-11, .636 (Adderly 3-4, Wight 2-3, Pennington 1-1, Nwoko 1-2, Taylor 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 11 (Adderly 3, Jones 3, Cole 2, Nwoko 2, Pennington). Steals: 4 (Nwoko 2, Cole, Pennington). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. UC DAVISMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Anigwe215-83-44-40113. Beasley292-90-02-9515.
SAN DIEGO 79, FLORIDA GULF COAST 73
Percentages: FG .436, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 13-32, .406 (Johnston 5-10, Anderson 3-5, Catto 2-4, Largie 1-2, Bishop 1-3, Thompson 1-5, Rivers 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Weir). Turnovers: 12 (Bishop 3, Thompson 3, Weir 2, Catto, Johnston, Largie, Rivers). Steals: 3 (Anderson, Catto, Thompson).
GRAND CANYON 101, SAN DIEGO CHRISTIAN 50
Percentages: FG .264, FT .792. 3-Point Goals: 3-15, .200 (Felix 1-2, Chew 1-3, O'Campo 1-7, Kniss 0-1, Stewart 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Chew, Kniss). Turnovers: 20 (O'Campo 5, Baasch 3, Chew 3, Bellamy 2, Blackmon 2, Kniss 2, Felix, Siamu, Signorelli). Steals: 5 (Siamu...
NC high school football NCHSAA rankings: Round 2 of playoffs features top matchups
High school football teams in NC are into the second round of playoffs. Some NCHSAA seeds appear to have missed the mark a bit, and top teams will square off this week. Our latest rankings.
Zayden High makes it official with UNC Basketball
The UNC basketball recruit will head to Chapel Hill for the 2023-2024 season.
Penn St. 67, Norfolk St. 61
PENN ST. (1-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 37.736, FT .690. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Camden 2-9, Marisa 2-4, Thompson 2-6, Kapinus 1-3, Campbell 0-1, Pinto 0-2) Blocked Shots: 2 (Camden 1, Marisa 1) Turnovers: 23 (Kapinus 6, Pinto 5, Marisa 4, Camden 3, Thompson 2, Williamson 1, Cash 1, Team 1) Steals:...
Milwaukee 136, Oklahoma City 132
Percentages: FG .472, FT .864. 3-Point Goals: 17-36, .472 (Beauchamp 5-8, Carter 5-10, Allen 2-3, Hill 1-1, Matthews 1-1, Portis 1-1, Nwora 1-5, Lopez 1-6, Mamukelashvili 0-1). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Lopez 5, Allen, Ibaka). Turnovers: 16 (Carter 5, Allen 3, Beauchamp 2, Portis 2,...
LIVE Updates: South Carolina vs. South Carolina State
South Carolina tips off its season against a familiar foe in the South Carolina State Bulldogs. Head coach Lamont Paris looks to get his team on the right foot.
UNC Basketball vs College of Charleston Preview
The Tar Heels will look to bounce back after a pedestrian start to a campaign with sky-high expectations.
How to watch UNC basketball vs. UNC-Wilmington
It’s finally game day. The 2022-23 college basketball season is here and the UNC basketball program begins its season tonight against UNC-Wilmington. Hubert Davis begins his second season in Chapel Hill after a terrific first year. He helped lead the Tar Heels to a National Championship runner-up appearance that included beating Duke both on Mike Krzyzewski’s final home game at Duke as well as Krzyzewski’s final game — the 2022 Final Four. North Carolina returns four starters from last year, including preseason AP All-American and ACC Player of the Year Armando Bacot. The Tar Heels head into the season ranked atop the AP Top 25. Let’s look at how you can watch, listen and stream the season-opener for the Tar Heels UNC-UNC-WILMINGTON TV, RADIO, AND STREAMING INFORMATION WHEN: Monday, Nov. 7 at 9 pm ET LOCATION: Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ACCN (Watch and stream the game live on WatchESPN) ANNOUNCERS: Doug Sherman (Play-by-play), Randolph Childress (Color Analyst) RADIO: Tar Heel Sports Network. (Jones Angell, Eric Montross, Adam Lucas, Dave Nathan) SATELLITE RADIO: SiriusXM WEBSITE: WatchESPN Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
No. 7 Duke looking to gel vs. South Carolina Upstate
It’s always supposed to be about building a foundation during early nonconference games, but for No. 7 Duke there were
