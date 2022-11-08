Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Virginia Pulls Away from GW in 4th Quarter, Coach Mox Wins Big in Debut
UVA outscored George Washington 31-9 in the fourth quarter to pull away for the 85-59 season-opening win
College Basketball World Stunned By Upset Loss On Wednesday
The Kenny Payne era for the Louisville men's basketball team has begun with an upset loss to Bellarmine. On Wednesday night, Bellarmine showed up to the KFC Yum! Center and defeated Louisville by a final score of 67-66. Bellarmine is currently in its third season as a Division I program....
Heisman hopeful Blake Corum leads No. 3 Michigan vs Nebraska
Michigan running back Blake Corum has become a Heisman Trophy candidate
Bushland's Emma Troxell signs to play basketball with Abilene Christian
Emma Troxell knew from a young age that she wanted to play college basketball one day. Anyone who has seen her play over the past few years knew she'd reach that goal, but on Thursday, she made it official. Troxell, a senior at Bushland High School, signed her national letter of intent to...
Yardbarker
No. 10 Arkansas' star freshman might sit out again vs. Fordham
Fordham has a new head coach and No. 10 Arkansas has a rebuilt roster. Both teams won their season openers and now will face off Friday night in Fayetteville, Ark. The Razorbacks didn't have star freshman Nick Smith Jr. available but still rolled past visiting North Dakota State 76-58 on Monday night.
Jeff Goodman Reveals His Preseason Final Four Prediction
It may be November but its never too early to talk March Madness. On Monday, longtime basketball analyst Jeff Goodman shared his Final Four prediction and national title picks. Revealing that he believes UNC, Creighton, UCLA and Virginia will find themselves on college hoops' biggest stage; with the Bruins taking...
Pre-Game Report: Tshiebwe, Wheeler, Collins OUT Against Howard
The 2022-23 college basketball season is here. No. 4 Kentucky will look to get off on the right foot inside Rupp Arena, hosting the Howard Bison for the first of 31 regular season games. Unfortunately for head coach John Calipari and the Cats, three important pieces will be ...
Idaho8.com
Browns CB Ward to play after missing 3 games with concussion
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward will play Sunday at Miami after missing Cleveland’s past three games with a concussion sustained on Oct. 9. Ward said he’s fully recovered from his third concussion, which happened when he banged his head on the turf while assisting on a tackle in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers. Ward said he’s not concerned about any lingering effects from the head injury. The 25-year-old Ward smiled throughout his media availability before the Browns practiced to continue preparing to face the Dolphins. Ward’s coming back just in time to help cover Miami’s speedy receivers, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
Memphis Basketball: Takeaways from season opening win at Vanderbilt
Unlike most notable teams, Memphis Basketball had a good opponent on opening night in Vanderbilt. The Tigers were able to handle business. Not many teams around college basketball picked up a better season-opening win on Monday night than Memphis Basketball. Granted, the opening night slate didn’t necessarily pose a plethora of marquee match-ups but let’s not take this title away from Memphis. A team from the AAC picking up a road win against an SEC foe to start the season? Very nice.
Idaho8.com
Rising travel, food costs straining college athletic budgets
College athletic programs are reacting to soaring inflation the same way as everyone else — they’re looking for ways big and small to save money. In the Power Five, home of college sports’ biggest budgets and most considerable resources, schools are working with boosters and other partners to try to bridge the financial gap. Working down the line to smaller institutions, where budgets and resources are smaller, creativity is a must.
Comments / 0