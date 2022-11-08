Read full article on original website
WATCH: Pelicans star Zion Williamson looks 100% healthy after his violent attempt to destroy Myles Turner
The biggest question mark surrounding Zion Williamson has always been his health. Well, the New Orleans Pelicans superstar looks perfectly fine at the moment. He proved just that on Monday night after attempting to destroy Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner on a dunk attempt that should send shock waves across the NBA.
Myles Turner reaches 1,000 career blocks for the Indiana Pacers
On Monday night, Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner blocked the 1,000th shot of his career. Turner finished the game with three blocks, and it was the second one that made him reach four digits for his career. In the third quarter, the Texas product met former All-Star Zion Williamson at the rim and prevented a dunk. It was an incredible play, and a fitting way to get his 1,000th block.
David Stockton prepared to give the Fort Wayne Mad Ants playmaking at the point guard position
The former NBA guard can give the Pacers G League affiliate a boost at point guard.
Larry Bird Said He Would Team Up With LeBron James If He Wanted To Have Fun, But If He Wants To Win He Would Select Kobe Bryant
Larry Bird picked Kobe Bryant as well as LeBron James for teammates he would like to play with but for different reasons.
Paul George, Kevin Durant named Players of the Week
Clippers forward Paul George and Nets forward Kevin Durant have been named the NBA’s Players of the Week, the league announced Monday (via Twitter). George, the Western Conference winner, led the Clippers to a 3-1 record while averaging 32.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.3 steals on .560/.447/.818 shooting in 37.6 minutes per contest. L.A. defeated Houston (twice) and San Antonio during that stretch, falling to Utah, and currently holds a 5-5 record to start 2022-23.
Suspended Nets guard Kyrie Irving meets with NBA commissioner Adam Silver, per reports, as Brooklyn blows out Knicks
Suspended Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving reportedly met with NBA commissioner Adam Silver on Tuesday, according to multiple reports, including one from the Athletic’s Shams Charania, citing unnamed sources. According to Charania, Silver and Irving met and had “a productive and understanding visit,” as Irving and the Nets work...
Nuggets vs. Pacers odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Nov. 9 predictions from proven computer model
Jamal Murray has been on a tear over his last four games and his Denver Nuggets (7-3) have won their last three ahead of Wednesday's matchup at the Indiana Pacers (5-5). Indiana has won its last two games and four of its last five to make an early charge up the Eastern Conference standings. Murray has averaged 19.3 points with 5.5 assists over his last four starts, while the Pacers will be without forward Chris Duarte after he injured his ankle in the team's November 4 win against Miami.
Pacers' Aaron Nesmith (foot) questionable on Wednesday
Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Nesmith continues to deal with a foot injury and is questionable to face Denver on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 20.0 minutes against the Nuggets. Nesmith's Wednesday projection includes...
Durant Durant: Knicks Can't Randle Surging Nets
Granted the full-time reigns of the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, head coach Jacque Vaughn had an instant opportunity to prove his worth at the helm in a nationally televised contest. Alas for the New York Knicks, they happened to be in the way. Vaughn's Nets, paced by a 29-point, 12-rebound,...
Jokic overcomes foul trouble, Nuggets rally past Pacers
INDIANAPOLIS -- — Nikola Jokic spent the first three quarters watching his teammates do the dirty work. When he finally returned early in the fourth, the two-time NBA MVP cleaned up. Limited by foul trouble, Jokic scored 24 points in 21 minutes and helped the Denver Nuggets overcome an...
Donovan Mitchell continues to score big, but Cleveland Cavaliers lose to Sacramento Kings
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points and the Sacramento Kings overcame another big performance by Donovan Mitchell to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120 on Wednesday night. Mitchell scored 38 points on 16 of 28 shooting as the Cavaliers lost their second in a row following an eight-game...
Durant, Nets pound Knicks 112-85 after promoting Vaughn
NEW YORK -- — New coach, same result in a New York basketball rivalry that's become no rivalry at all. Kevin Durant had 29 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, becoming the first player since Michael Jordan to score at least 25 points in his team's first 12 games, and the Brooklyn Nets routed the Knicks 112-85 on Wednesday night after making Jacque Vaughn their head coach.
Sabonis scores 21 points, Kings top Mitchell, Cavs 127-120
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- — Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points and the Sacramento Kings overcame another big performance by Donovan Mitchell to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120 on Wednesday night. Mitchell scored 38 points on 16 of 28 shooting as the Cavaliers lost their second in a row following an...
