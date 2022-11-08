ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Tri-City Herald

Myles Turner reaches 1,000 career blocks for the Indiana Pacers

On Monday night, Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner blocked the 1,000th shot of his career. Turner finished the game with three blocks, and it was the second one that made him reach four digits for his career. In the third quarter, the Texas product met former All-Star Zion Williamson at the rim and prevented a dunk. It was an incredible play, and a fitting way to get his 1,000th block.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Hoops Rumors

Paul George, Kevin Durant named Players of the Week

Clippers forward Paul George and Nets forward Kevin Durant have been named the NBA’s Players of the Week, the league announced Monday (via Twitter). George, the Western Conference winner, led the Clippers to a 3-1 record while averaging 32.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.3 steals on .560/.447/.818 shooting in 37.6 minutes per contest. L.A. defeated Houston (twice) and San Antonio during that stretch, falling to Utah, and currently holds a 5-5 record to start 2022-23.
BROOKLYN, NY
Idaho8.com

Suspended Nets guard Kyrie Irving meets with NBA commissioner Adam Silver, per reports, as Brooklyn blows out Knicks

Suspended Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving reportedly met with NBA commissioner Adam Silver on Tuesday, according to multiple reports, including one from the Athletic’s Shams Charania, citing unnamed sources. According to Charania, Silver and Irving met and had “a productive and understanding visit,” as Irving and the Nets work...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS Sports

Nuggets vs. Pacers odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Nov. 9 predictions from proven computer model

Jamal Murray has been on a tear over his last four games and his Denver Nuggets (7-3) have won their last three ahead of Wednesday's matchup at the Indiana Pacers (5-5). Indiana has won its last two games and four of its last five to make an early charge up the Eastern Conference standings. Murray has averaged 19.3 points with 5.5 assists over his last four starts, while the Pacers will be without forward Chris Duarte after he injured his ankle in the team's November 4 win against Miami.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Pacers' Aaron Nesmith (foot) questionable on Wednesday

Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Nesmith continues to deal with a foot injury and is questionable to face Denver on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 20.0 minutes against the Nuggets. Nesmith's Wednesday projection includes...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Durant Durant: Knicks Can't Randle Surging Nets

Granted the full-time reigns of the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, head coach Jacque Vaughn had an instant opportunity to prove his worth at the helm in a nationally televised contest. Alas for the New York Knicks, they happened to be in the way. Vaughn's Nets, paced by a 29-point, 12-rebound,...
MINNESOTA STATE
ESPN

Jokic overcomes foul trouble, Nuggets rally past Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS -- — Nikola Jokic spent the first three quarters watching his teammates do the dirty work. When he finally returned early in the fourth, the two-time NBA MVP cleaned up. Limited by foul trouble, Jokic scored 24 points in 21 minutes and helped the Denver Nuggets overcome an...
DENVER, CO
ESPN

Durant, Nets pound Knicks 112-85 after promoting Vaughn

NEW YORK -- — New coach, same result in a New York basketball rivalry that's become no rivalry at all. Kevin Durant had 29 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, becoming the first player since Michael Jordan to score at least 25 points in his team's first 12 games, and the Brooklyn Nets routed the Knicks 112-85 on Wednesday night after making Jacque Vaughn their head coach.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ESPN

Sabonis scores 21 points, Kings top Mitchell, Cavs 127-120

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- — Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points and the Sacramento Kings overcame another big performance by Donovan Mitchell to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120 on Wednesday night. Mitchell scored 38 points on 16 of 28 shooting as the Cavaliers lost their second in a row following an...
CLEVELAND, OH

