HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will focus low clouds and showers over windward and mountain locations as periodic bands of enhanced moisture move into the state on the trades. The greatest coverage of showers will be during the overnight through early morning hours. Winds may briefly weaken Thursday as the new high settles in and the cold front moves to the east, but the winds are expected to strengthen again to locally breezy levels for the weekend.

HAWAII STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO