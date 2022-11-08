Read full article on original website
Hawaii reports 1,288 COVID cases, 5 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,288 COVID cases and five deaths in the last week. There are 847 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 177 on the Big Island, 61 on Kauai, 130 on Maui, one on Molokai and 72 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 364,122. The state death […]
Hawaii reports 5 COVID deaths, over 1,200 cases in past week
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported five additional coronavirus deaths and 1,288 new cases in the past seven days. The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 364,122. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is...
Geolocation data offers new insight on popular areas visited by locals, tourists
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New data provides a new perspective on Hawaii’s post-pandemic tourism recovery. The Hawaii Tourism Authority is using geolocation data from smartphones to see where the most visited sights are across the state. The graph below shows the top six points of interest from the month of...
HNN News Brief (Nov. 9, 2022)
Hawaii News Now's Mahealani Richardson gives a recap of Hawaii's general election. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. More ballots being processed, potentially changing outcomes of close races. Updated:...
PHOTOS: From long lines to sign waving, here’s a look at Election Day in Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s Election Day in Hawaii. While most people opted for mail-in voting for the general election, many still lined up to vote in person. On Oahu, voters faced long lines at the two voter service centers in Kapolei and Honolulu. Meanwhile, candidates made their final push...
LIST: Best places to raise a family in Hawaii 2022
Niche came out with a new study on the best places to raise a family in Hawaii based on crime, public schools, cost of living, job opportunities and more.
From volcanoes to beaches, Hawaii has some of the most popular landmarks in the US
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three Hawaii spots have landed in the top 10 of most popular landmarks in the U.S. According to a new survey, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park was ranked no. 6 out of 250 most popular landmarks across the country. Oahu’s Hanauma Bay took the no. 7 spot.
Derek Kawakami re-elected on Kauai, Maui getting new mayor
Two mayoral races are underway in Hawaii. Kauai County and Maui County both looking to re-elect their incumbents or elect a new mayor.
HNN's Mahealani Richardson breaks down key races in Hawaii's general election
As Lahaina brush fire continues to spread, residents warned evacuations are possible. Residents living in the upper portions of Launiupoko Subdivision should be aware that an evacuation may be possible if conditions worsen. Maui Mayor-Elect Bissen thanks his supporters while the incumbent he ousted apologizes to his. Updated: 52 minutes...
Forecast: Beautiful breezy conditions to linger through the weekend
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will focus low clouds and showers over windward and mountain locations as periodic bands of enhanced moisture move into the state on the trades. The greatest coverage of showers will be during the overnight through early morning hours. Winds may briefly weaken Thursday as the new high settles in and the cold front moves to the east, but the winds are expected to strengthen again to locally breezy levels for the weekend.
Gov-elect Green asks Ige to pause Aloha Stadium redirection
It's been seven weeks since Governor Ige told KHON2 that he's restructuring the public-private partnership of NASED. While Ige has yet to reveal his new direction for the stadium, Governor-elect Josh Green said Wednesday that he hopes Ige will put a pause on further decisions for the new stadium.
Inaugural Hawaii Honor Flight lands in D.C.
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The first ever Hawaii Honor Flight landed on the National Mall Wednesday where a group of veterans from Hawaii visited the memorials built in their honor. “I made it. And they never made it,” said Vietnam War veteran Teddy Fabella, reflecting on his service in the...
Green, Luke say they’re ready to ‘hit the ground running’ to tackle top issues
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Following a big win on election night, Gov.-Elect Josh Green and Lt. Gov.-Elect Sylvia Luke told HNN they’re already working hard to prepare for their new positions ― and priorities. “We’re ready to hit the ground running. We have a lot of experience, we have...
Maui residents warned possible evacuation as Lahaina brush fire continues to move
As Lahaina brush fire continues to spread, residents warned evacuations are possible. Residents living in the upper portions of Launiupoko Subdivision should be aware that an evacuation may be possible if conditions worsen. Maui Mayor-Elect Bissen thanks his supporters while the incumbent he ousted apologizes to his. Updated: 4 hours...
MFD: Maui man killed in skydiving accident at Hana Airport
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 58-year-old Wailuku man was killed Monday afternoon in a skydiving accident at Hana Airport, Maui Fire Department officials said. The incident happened about 3 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they found the man unresponsive. Life-saving measures failed. Maui officials said the man was on a solo skydiving...
LIVE: Get the latest Election Day updates as Hawaii voters weigh in on key races
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii voters are making their voices heard this Election Day in a number of key races. For the very latest, be sure to watch HNN’s breaking coverage throughout the day on air and online. WATCH LIVE:. Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
Monday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms.
‘Chasing the Championship’ takes a look at the 2022 HHSAA State Football tournament
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 2022 Hawaii high school football season is winding down, which means its time for the postseason. The Hawaii High School Athletics Association State Tournament begins on Friday, November 11th and ‘Chasing the Championship will break down the teams and storylines heading into the State tourney.
Man testifies about Hawaii beating he says was hate crime
HONOLULU (AP) — A white man who says he was a victim of a hate crime when two Native Hawaiian men assaulted him while he was fixing up a home he purchased in their remote Maui village testified Wednesday that his attackers were racially motivated, even though he conceded that no racist comments can be heard in video taken during the 2014 beating.
Hawaii General Election 2022: Live Blog
The highly-anticipated third printout is out, and there are some races that have flipped or have gotten closer. One of those such races is the seat for the State Senate District 23, which covers the Windward and North Shore areas of Oahu. Republican challenger Brenton Awa now leads Democratic incumbent Gil Riviere by a mere 145 votes.
