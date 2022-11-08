Read full article on original website
Twin Forks Rising Receives $18,000 Partnership Grant
Hattiesburg, Miss. (WDAM) - Today, a non-profit organization received an $18,000 partnership grant that will help them reach their goals of benefiting those of lower-incomes. Twin Forks began operation in 2018. Deborah Delgado is the councilwoman of this organization and says they are very grateful for this partnership grant. “We...
USM, Co-Lin CC create honors partnership
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi will be offering some 6ranser students the opportunity to gain admission without actually applying to the school. Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Salvation Army bells ready to ring in holidays
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Expect to start seeing red kettles and hearing bells ring across the Pine Belt as the holiday season approaches. The Salvation Army officially kicked off its Red Kettle campaign to help sprad loove and provide a sense of hope for families across the Pine Belt.
USPS to hold Pine Belt job fair in Hattiesburg, Nov. 17
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The United States Postal Service (USPS) is currently hiring both full-time and part-time jobs for locations around the Pine Belt. “The United States Postal Service, consistently named one of the most trusted brands in America, is hiring motivated and dynamic individuals to help us Deliver For America,” reads an announcement from the USPS. “We are committed to our workforce -- beginning with providing great opportunities for new employees, then continuing to provide advancement and career development.”
Camp Shelby hosts annual Military Retiree Day
CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - Nearly 300 former members of the Mississippi National Guard were the guests of honor at a special reunion at Camp Shelby Wednesday. Retired members of the National Guard participated in annual Military Retiree Day activities at the post. During the event, the honorees received an...
HPD offers Fifth Street shooting update
Salvation Army ‘Red Kettle Kick-off’ set for Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -The Salvation Army in Laurel will kick off its Red Kettle campaign just in time for the Christmas season. They will be set up at Sawmill Square Mall Wednesday, Nov. 9, in Downtown Laurel to start collecting donations. The campaign helps families during the holiday season, but...
Shelby museum to dedicate Casey Casanova exhibit on Marine Corps birthday
CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Armed Forces Museum at Camp Shelby is honoring the first female member of the armed forces from the Magnolia State to be killed in action in the Global War on Terror. Thursday, the museum will officially dedicate an exhibit honoring Marine Lance Corporal...
3rd person sought in Sunday Hattiesburg shooting
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police said Wednesday that a third person was being sought in connection to a Sunday incident in the Hub City that saw shots fired into a vehicle. HPD said arrest warrants had been issued for Antonio Levon Carter, 30, of Hattiesburg, charging him with aggravated...
Chi Omega sorority Songfest charity competition
LPD collects 4 truckloads of food for Good Samaritan Center
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department had a successful haul this year at its annual ‘Fill-a-Truck” food drive. The event collected four truckloads of food along with $1,306 to aid the mission of the Good Samaritan Center. In a Facebook post, LPD said the tremendous support...
Alcoholic beverages to be available across Lamar Co.
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Beer, light wine and light spirits are expected to soon be available across Lamar County. Voters Tuesday passed a referendum that would allow the sale of alcohol county-wide. County leaders say once the election is certified, the Lamar County Board of Supervisors will to have...
Aldi grocery store to open in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – An Aldi grocery store is expected to be built on U.S. 98 in Hattiesburg. The Hattiesburg American reported the store will be located in a new shopping center that’s under construction on U.S. 98 between Lakewood Drive and an unnamed road that exits from the east side of Walmart Supercenter. The development will […]
Columbia band wins state championship
Dupree thanks supporters after loss in 4th Dist. Congressional race
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Democratic Party candidate and former Hattiesburg mayor Johnny DuPree reacted to Tuesday’s 4th District Congressional election results. DuPree lost to Republican candidate Mike Ezell. DuPree says he’s disappointed in the outcome but not the effort made. He says he appreciates everyone who supported him.
JCSD cocaine bust
Bond set for 2 suspects charged in West 5th Steet shooting in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The bond has been set for two suspects charged in connection to the Wednesday, Nov. 2, shooting that occurred on West 5th Street. Jordan Willis, 19, of Hattiesburg, recently had his charges updated. In addition to one count of tampering with physical evidence, he was also charged with two counts of accessory after the fact of murder and three counts of accessory after the fact of aggravated assault in connection to the incident.
Pine Belt school board races decided during election
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A couple of Pine Belt school board elections were decided on Tuesday night. According to unofficial vote counts, Jones County School Board District 5 incumbent Lester Boyles lost to Nick Wooten. Wooten received 1,492 votes while Boyles received 755 votes. In Marion County, unofficial results...
Experience Columbia turning city into ‘Winter Wonderland’
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - As the cooler weather approaches, the City of Columbia is getting ready for year five of its holiday festivities. Experience Columbia is in the final stages of completing its ice-skating rink in Downtown Columbia. Event Manager Jacob Harrison said workers have been moving quickly since September.
Ezell to finish his days as sheriff before readying for new role
