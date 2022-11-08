Here's the latest election updates as voters in Ohio and Kentucky go to the polls

It’s Election Day for a divided America.

Voters in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana joined millions across the country today who went to the polls to decide which candidates and which party will set the nation’s course for at least the next two years.

The outcome in Ohio will help determine control of the U.S. Senate and House. In Kentucky, it will decide whether to declare in the state constitution there is no legal right to abortion. And across the region, voters picked judges, state representatives and a host of local leaders.

Polls closed in Ohio at 7:30 p.m. In Kentucky and Indiana, polls closed at 6 p.m.

Early voting had been underway for weeks in Ohio and for days in Kentucky, but most voters still cast ballots on Election Day.

No major issues reported at the polls on Election Day

There were no reports of serious problems at the polls Tuesday, although a glitch involving voting machines at one precinct in Cincinnati's Sayler Park neighborhood required some voters to put their ballots in sealed envelopes so they could be counted later Tuesday at the board of elections.

Voters told University of Cincinnati students assisting The Enquirer that they were drawn to the polls Tuesday by concerns about the economy and inflation, abortion rights and local tax issues for schools, senior citizens and mental health care.

About 296,000 Hamilton County residents, or just shy of 50% of registered voters, cast ballots either in person or early via absentee ballots by the close of polls Tuesday. In the 2018 midterms, more than 57% of registered voters cast ballots by the end of Election Day.

The top 20 precincts for turnout all were in Cincinnati's suburbs and all had drawn more than 70% of registered voters by 6 p.m. The bottom 20 precincts for turnout all were in the city, each with less than 20% of voters casting ballots.

In Warren County, voters showed up early at polling places like Grace Chapel in Mason, where veteran poll worker Dave Anderson said lines were as long as he's ever seen them. When asked if early voting might impact turnout, he said, "it doesn't look like it to me."

Long lines also were reported at some Northern Kentucky polling places, including wait times of up to two hours at locations in Independence and Lakeside Park.

Election Protection, a national nonpartisan group that runs a voter-assistance hotline on Election Day, reported no major issues in Ohio and said call volume was low Tuesday morning. "So far, so good," said Camille Wimbish, election administration director for the group in Ohio.

Ohio voters are concerned about abortion rights and economy

This election comes at a pivotal time. Political divisions continue to run deep in the wake of the 2020 presidential election, which former President Donald Trump and many of his supporters claim without evidence was stolen. The economy and inflation remained hot-button issues on the campaign trail. And the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision this summer to overturn Roe v. Wade made abortion an issue in almost every state and national race.

A proposal in Kentucky would add a constitutional amendment barring the right to abortion if it passes. Abortion rights activists hope defeating the measure will invalidate a statewide abortion ban that’s been in effect since the fall of Roe.

Though it’s not explicitly on the ballot, abortion also was an issue in Ohio’s statehouse and congressional races, as well as the Ohio governor’s race between Republican Mike DeWine and Democrat Nan Whaley. The winners of those races could soon decide whether to enact state or federal abortion restrictions.

Republican legislators in Ohio are considering a total ban on abortions in the state and could move to enact such a ban before the end of the year. DeWine is a staunch opponent of abortion rights and signed a six-week ban into law earlier this year.

Republican J.D. Vance and Democrat Tim Ryan battle for U.S. Senate

Key races in Ohio included Republican incumbent Steve Chabot’s attempt to hold off Democratic challenger Greg Landsman and the battle between Republican J.D. Vance and Democrat Tim Ryan for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Rob Portman.

Both of those races could have national implications as Republicans try to wrest control of the House and Senate from Democrats.

Trump swooped into Ohio Monday night to stump for Vance on the eve of the election, speaking alongside the senate candidate at a rally attended by about 2,000 supporters at the Dayton International Airport in Vandalia. The two took turns bashing Democrats as "radical."

"It's going to be fun to beat Tim Ryan," Vance said.

Trump praised Vance and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, who attended the rally and is running against Democrat Nan Whaley. The former president also teased the crowd about a big announcement he'll make soon. Trump didn't say what that announcement would be, but he has hinted for months about another run for the White House.

Vance, who once described Trump as "America's Hitler," later embraced the former president and won his endorsement in the Republican primary. Ryan said both men represent a frightening turn by Republicans toward extremism and said he believes Ohio voters are tired of it.

"J.D. Vance is the embodiment of the extremism," Ryan said Monday.

Ohio voters said Tuesday they were aware of the importance of the state's senate race, but they also wanted to weigh in on other issues, including local races and tax levies for schools, senior services and mental health care.

Michael Noell, a Republican from Madeira, said he was unhappy with Joe Biden's presidency but also with his options in the Senate race. He said he wrote in Portman's name rather than vote for Vance or Ryan. He also said he doesn't believe Trump's false claims about a stolen election and considers that a "fringe issue."

Other Republican voters didn't so easily dismiss those false claims, at least as those claims apply to states Biden won in 2020. Polls in the past 18 months show at least 60% of Republicans believe Trump's claim that Biden isn't the legitimate president because of election fraud.

"Of course my vote counts. I mean, I live in Indian Hill," said Fran Kohl, a Republican who voted Tuesday. "Maybe I'd feel different if I lived in Pennsylvania, but I live in Ohio. And I think we have a very safe system."

Numerous audits, recounts and investigations have found no evidence the outcome of the 2020 election was tainted by cheating or widespread fraud.

Douglas Owen, of Pleasant Ridge, said he voted Democratic because he blames Republicans for "the way the country is going today." Others who voted for Democrats said abortion rights and civil rights were important issues to them.

"I can't bring myself to vote for any Republican," Owen said.

As for the nation's political divide, Susan Housel, a Symmes Township Republican, said tension over politics impacts more than those running for office. She said families are affected, too.

"I have relatives who are Democrats who I can't even express my Republican views to anymore," she said.

USA TODAY Ohio Network reporter Haley BeMiller and University of Cincinnati journalism students Allison Kiehl, Molly Spitzer, Kurt Knue and Emma Balcom contributed to this report