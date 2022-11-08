ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Previewing UVA football’s offense versus Pitt’s defense

The Virginia Cavaliers suffered another loss last week, falling at home to UNC for the first time since 2010. However, there were positive signs. The defense held a very good UNC offense to just 10 first half points. The offense put up over 400 yards and 28 points. The 28 points is a season high for the ‘Hoos against an FBS team.
Film breakdown: How UVA basketball’s offense can be far improved in 2022-2023

There were plenty of issues for the Virginia Cavaliers men’s basketball team in the 2021-2022 season. New pieces that took time to gel, a lack of depth, near to no defensive fluidity, physical limitations on that side of the ball, and young players who were still on the verge of a jump in production but hadn’t made it yet all contributed to a roster that was extremely inconsistent over the 35 game season. Three wins against Elite Eight teams (with two on the road) were the highs, while losses to James Madison, Navy, NC State, Florida State, and St. Bonaventure were the obvious lows.
Virginia vs NC Central Basketball GAME THREAD

Vegas Odds: UNC -7 BASKETBALL IS BACK BABY. After a long, loooong wait since the ‘Hoos fell in the NIT Quarterfinals last March, they kick off the 2022-2023 season against NC Central tonight. To get you prepped for tonight’s contest, we’ve got PLENTY of content for you:
