There were plenty of issues for the Virginia Cavaliers men’s basketball team in the 2021-2022 season. New pieces that took time to gel, a lack of depth, near to no defensive fluidity, physical limitations on that side of the ball, and young players who were still on the verge of a jump in production but hadn’t made it yet all contributed to a roster that was extremely inconsistent over the 35 game season. Three wins against Elite Eight teams (with two on the road) were the highs, while losses to James Madison, Navy, NC State, Florida State, and St. Bonaventure were the obvious lows.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO