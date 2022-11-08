Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
streakingthelawn.com
Winners, losers, and I don’t knows from UVA men’s basketball’s 73-61 win over NC Central
As the Virginia Cavaliers men’s basketball team took care of business in its season opener last night versus the NC Central Eagles, we’re back with individual analysis of UVA’s players and the aspects of the game that stood out as an expansion on our five takeaways from the win which was published late last night.
streakingthelawn.com
Previewing UVA football’s offense versus Pitt’s defense
The Virginia Cavaliers suffered another loss last week, falling at home to UNC for the first time since 2010. However, there were positive signs. The defense held a very good UNC offense to just 10 first half points. The offense put up over 400 yards and 28 points. The 28 points is a season high for the ‘Hoos against an FBS team.
streakingthelawn.com
Film breakdown: How UVA basketball’s offense can be far improved in 2022-2023
There were plenty of issues for the Virginia Cavaliers men’s basketball team in the 2021-2022 season. New pieces that took time to gel, a lack of depth, near to no defensive fluidity, physical limitations on that side of the ball, and young players who were still on the verge of a jump in production but hadn’t made it yet all contributed to a roster that was extremely inconsistent over the 35 game season. Three wins against Elite Eight teams (with two on the road) were the highs, while losses to James Madison, Navy, NC State, Florida State, and St. Bonaventure were the obvious lows.
streakingthelawn.com
Virginia vs NC Central Basketball GAME THREAD
Vegas Odds: UNC -7 BASKETBALL IS BACK BABY. After a long, loooong wait since the ‘Hoos fell in the NIT Quarterfinals last March, they kick off the 2022-2023 season against NC Central tonight. To get you prepped for tonight’s contest, we’ve got PLENTY of content for you:
Comments / 0