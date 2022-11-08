Read full article on original website
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
Tyson Chicken CFO Falls Asleep In Wrong House, Arrested For Public IntoxicationTaxBuzzSpringdale, AR
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, ArkansasEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Softball Welcomes Four in Decorated Signing Class
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – University of Arkansas softball head coach Courtney Deifel announced the addition of four new Razorbacks on National Signing Day Wednesday. The distinguished class includes Kylie Brockman, Kennedy Miller, Jayden Wells and Kasey Wood. All four commits were nationally ranked inside the 2022 Extra Inning Softball’s Top...
5newsonline.com
Five local athletes sign NLIs' to play for Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The early signing period began on Wednesday and three local athletes signed their National Letter of Intent to continue their athletic careers at Arkansas. Jenna Lawrence - Arkansas women's basketball:. Lawrence led the Farmington girl's basketball team to a 27-1 record last season, including a state...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Soccer Signs 13 on National Signing Day
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Arkansas soccer program and head coach Colby Hale have announced the next signing class, featuring 13 signees from seven states and Canada. The group includes a United Soccer Coaches High School All-American, the Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year, a Canada Summer Games gold medalist and two high school state champions.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
No. 23 Arkansas carries 10-year win streak into Region meet
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – No. 23 Arkansas, who has claimed 10 consecutive NCAA South Central Region team titles, will bid for another on Friday, November 11, on the Dale Watts Cross Country Course seeking an automatic berth into the NCAA Championship field. “We’re fortunate that we have a pretty...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorback MGolf Inks Three
FAYETTEVILLE – University of Arkansas head men’s golf coach Brad McMakin announced Thomas Curry (Texarkana, Ark.), Rex Hargrove (Houston, Texas) and John Driscoll II (Northwestern University) have signed National Letters of Intent and are set to join the Razorbacks for the 2023-24 season. Thomas Curry. Texarkana, Ark. (Texas...
redcuprebellion.com
Ole Miss and Arkansas will be a night kickoff
One of the weirdest series in the SEC Western Division will kickoff after the sun goes down in Fayetteville. Ole Miss and Arkansas will start at either 6 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. on either ESPN or the SEC Network. This is a series that featured over 100 points last season,...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
#SigningStories: Jenna Lawrence
Jenna Lawrence | F | 6-3 | Farmington, Ark. | Farmington. #SigningStories, as told by Arkansas women’s basketball head coach Mike Neighbors. Arkansas is full of small towns. Having been born and raised in one myself, you learn several valuable lessons others miss out on. Being at the University of Arkansas as a coach, we get calls, texts and letters (yes, we still get letters) about small town phenoms that are “the best” the town has ever seen.
Hogs Fans Should Just Take Win, Trust Eric Musselman to Build on It
Offense has some struggles, but win in opener has plenty to work on going foward.
bestofarkansassports.com
The Real Reasons That Arkansas Football’s Feel-Good Story Took a Turn for The Worse
Arkansas fans don’t have the market cornered on this – just read most Power 5 teams’ message boards or listen to their podcasts, even Alabama’s – but many among the Razorback faithful never fail to grab an opportunity for massive overreaction. When things are going...
What Charming Town In Arkansas Is The Most Friendly?
In the South and we take for granted how friendly the people are in this part of the country. But what town in Arkansas is the most family-friendly?. Arkansas is known as a friendly state, except when football season is here and anyone that is playing the Razorbacks might see the bad side of Arkansans, especially those folks from LSU and Alabama.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas shows off incredible helmets ahead of LSU game
Arkansas plans to honor the military on Saturday, one day after Veterans Day, against LSU when the Razorbacks wear special helmets with the Razorback decal having an American flag inside the outline. The Razorbacks did something similar last year against Mississippi State in honor of Military Appreciation Day. The Razorbacks...
Cleburne County Sun-Times
Arkansas picks up 4-star commitment in football
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has reached into Alabama to secure the No. 2 prospect in the Class of 2024 with a commitment from Leeds four-star defensive end Kavion Henderson. Henderson, 6-3, 235, chose the Hogs over Alabama, Georgia, Auburn and Oklahoma. In all, Henderson had 45 offers. He announced for...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Gymbacks Add Four on Signing Day
The Razorback gymnastics family and head coach Jordyn Wieber have announced four new additions for the 2024 slate on National Signing Day in Hailey Klein, Priscilla Park, Dakota Essenpries and Chandler Buntin. “We are so thrilled about this recruiting class and for their future with Arkansas Gymnastics. I could not...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Eric Musselman updates the status of G Nick Smith Jr. before Friday's game against Fordham
Many in the college basketball world have been waiting for Arkansas freshman guard Nick Smith Jr. to take the floor for the Razorbacks. Smith Jr. was a top five recruit in the nation for the Class of 2022 and the 6-foot-5, 185-pound guard from North Little Rock, is currently ranked No. 4 in ESPN’s 2023 NBA Mock Draft.
LSU Fans Aren’t Going To Like The Game Time Against Arkansas This Saturday
LSU fans are still reeling from their big overtime win against Alabama last Saturday night in Baton Rouge. With the win, LSU vaulted to the top of the SEC West standings and now sits in the first-place spot. That is because they have beaten Ole Miss and Alabama to take...
Har-Ber High School student-athletes sign letters of intent
SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA)— Seven Har-Ber High School student-athletes committed on Nov. 9, 2022, to play college sports at a National Signing Day event at Wildcat Arena. The following students will go on to compete at the collegiate level: Galatia Andrew,17 Austin Jones,18 Lauren Milligan,17 Madison Pratt, 17 Tyler Ridley, 17 Dawson Welch, 17 Jeffery Zachry, […]
saturdaydownsouth.com
Sam Pittman announces suspensions for 2 Arkansas defenders
Sam Pittman has announced that Myles Slusher and Anthony Brown will both be suspended for at least a week after they were arrested early Sunday morning. Slusher and Brown were arrested on disorderly conduct charges after an interaction with Fayetteville police in the area of the bar district just off Dickson Street. Brown was “intentionally standing in the roadway” after police allegedly told him to get out of the road. Slusher was later identified in a separate arrest report as he allegedly grabbed an officer and attempted to pull him away from Brown, according to an arrest report obtained by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
nwahomepage.com
Ask Mike: Post Liberty Meltdown, Bud Walton Arena Rumors & more
Ask Mike: Post Liberty Meltdown, Bud Walton Arena Rumors & Did Muss Blow it With Ron Holland?. Ask Mike: Post Liberty Meltdown, Bud Walton Arena …. Ask Mike: Post Liberty Meltdown, Bud Walton Arena Rumors & Did Muss Blow it With Ron Holland?. Deakins wins tight race for Washington County...
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Wednesday, November 9, 2022: What has gotten into people?
We’ve not seen anyone else tie these two incidents together. We will. So back in September, Doug Ramsey, chief operating officer of Beyond Beef and a 1992 SAU graduate, got busted in Fayetteville for a parking garage rage incident. He was alleged to have broken a windshield and bitten the nose of another driver. Ramsey joined Tyson Foods shortly after graduating from SAU but in late 2021, went to work for Beyond Beef. Beyond Beef uses bean and pea protein to resemble the form and favor of food products such as ground beef, sausage and chicken. Fast forward to early Sunday. John R. Tyson, chief financial officer of Tyson Foods, was charged with public intoxication and criminal trespass when a young woman arrived at her home in Fayetteville and found Tyson – a man she didn’t know -- asleep in her bed. Tyson, 31, son of Tyson’s board chair and great-grandson of the company founder, issued a statement that said he was embarrassed by his personal conduct. “I made a serious mistake and this has caused me to reflect deeply on the impact my actions can have on others,” he said. One wonders how the manager of a Tyson Foods chicken plant would react if a de-boner arrived for work drunk on Monday morning, and then passed out in the break room. You can be sure that question was being asked at Tyson facilities around the country earlier this week. What are they eating and drinking on Saturday nights up there in Fayetteville?
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Arkansas, you should add the following town to your list.
