US and Russia agree to hold talks on nuclear treaty for first time since Ukraine war began
The US and Russia have agreed to hold talks on the single existing nuclear treaty between the two countries in the near future, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday. The New START treaty limits all deployed intercontinental-range nuclear weapons by Russia and the US. The treaty — the...
Inflation is getting less hot - and the best-case scenario for stocks just played out.
Happy Friday to my favorite corner of the internet. Senior reporter Phil Rosen here one last time before the weekend. If you didn't check your portfolios yesterday, take a peek now if you want to feel like Christmas came early. The stock market just had its best day of the...
U.S. to buy South Korean howitzer artillery to send to Ukraine
The two countries have been working for some time on the deal, which comes as Ukraine lobbies for more weapons and aid to press its counteroffensive.
Microsoft blames Russian military-linked hackers for ransomware attacks in Poland and Ukraine
Hackers linked to Russia’s military were very likely behind ransomware attacks last month on Ukrainian and Polish transportation and logistics organizations, Microsoft said Thursday. The revelation will raise concerns in Washington and European capitals that allies supporting Ukraine against Russia’s invasion could face greater cyber threats from Moscow.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Ukrainian troops appear to reach centre of Kherson city as Russian forces retreat
Reports of wounded Russian soldiers being abandoned; Russian forces and equipment transferred to left or eastern bank of Dnipro, officials say
