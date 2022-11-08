ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Microsoft blames Russian military-linked hackers for ransomware attacks in Poland and Ukraine

Hackers linked to Russia’s military were very likely behind ransomware attacks last month on Ukrainian and Polish transportation and logistics organizations, Microsoft said Thursday. The revelation will raise concerns in Washington and European capitals that allies supporting Ukraine against Russia’s invasion could face greater cyber threats from Moscow.
