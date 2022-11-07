We survived Election Day and are none the worse for the wear. Give yourself a high-five right now and let’s dive into things to do this weekend and week ahead!. Tomorrow is Veterans Day, a day where we thank and acknowledge the sacrifice and struggle involved in serving the country. The Smithsonian Museum of the American Indian will dedicate the National Native American Veterans Memorial tomorrow, the first national landmark in Washington, D.C., to focus on the contributions of American Indians, Alaska Natives and Native Hawaiians who have served in the military. This celebration is part of an extended two-day celebration and begins at 2 p.m. on November 11. More information here. You can watch online here.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO