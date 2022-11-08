Read full article on original website
N.A.A.C.P alleged Republican-appointed poll workers intimidated Black voters during early voting in TexasAsh JurbergBeaumont, TX
Governor Abbott Announces the One Pill Kill CampaignTom HandyTexas State
ELI MONTANNA Talks New Song, Getting Music Featured in a TV Show, Upcoming Project, and MoreMeikhel PhilogeneBeaumont, TX
Texas Nonprofit Helping Those Leaving Prison Restart Their LivesLarry LeaseTexas State
Related
'Their skill sets complement each other' : City of Beaumont hires 2 new assistant city managers
BEAUMONT, Texas — The City of Beaumont announced the hiring of two assistant city managers Tuesday. Christopher Boone will serve as assistant city manager of development services and June Ellis will serve as assistant city manager of administration. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired in an August 08,...
fox4beaumont.com
New property development coming to Orange following demolition
ORANGE — Hurricane Laura devastated much of Southeast Texas in 2020. Some towns are still completing demolition and repairs following the hurricane damage. KFDM/Fox4 Reporter Skylar Williams breaks down some of the development plans for Orange.
$1B total bond to bring new neighborhood to Beaumont’s West End passes, voted on by 2 people
BEAUMONT, Texas — Propositions on the ballot for Jefferson County during the 2022 midterm election have passed. These bonds will bring a new neighborhood to Beaumont’s West End, becoming the city’s first municipal management district. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired in a September 21, 2022...
fox4beaumont.com
Judge tells Beaumont election officials not to harass or discriminate against Black voters
BEAUMONT — UPDATE- Beaumont community members react to Federal Judges decision on voter intimidation at Judge John Paul Davis Community Center in the North Side of Beaumont. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles has details. Previously reported:. Allegations that Black voters were harassed and intimidated during early voting at a Beaumont...
Beaumont election officials accused of harassment and discrimination
On the eve of the election, an East Texas county is facing allegations of intimidating and discriminating against Black voters during early voting.
fox4beaumont.com
The Morning Show visits All Saints Episcopal School for a Smartlab ribbon cutting
BEAUMONT — All Saint Episcopal School offers students a STEM and project-based learning environment in a new smartlab. Kindergarten through eighth grade students are able to work on creation and problem solving skills while completing various projects in the smartlab.
kogt.com
Nov. 8 Results in Orange County
Final results for locally contested ESD races (Top 5 Advance) in Orange County and Proposition A with the LCM Consolidated School District.
fox4beaumont.com
Veterans in Beaumont bring awareness to spiking numbers of veteran suicides
BEAUMONT — Veterans Day is a day we honor those who served our country, but veterans also suffer an alarming rate of suicide. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an average of 20 veterans commit suicide every day in the U.S. In 20-20, more than 500 Texas veterans took their own lives.
Southeast Texas man gets three years in prison for firing gun at woman in 2020
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Jefferson County judge sentenced a Southeast Texas man today for shooting at a woman in Port Arthur in 2020. Horace Minnard III was sentenced to three years in prison on Wednesday by Judge John Stevens in Jefferson County's Criminal District Court. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The above...
kjas.com
Beaumont man accused of running illegal game room in Polk County
The Polk County Sheriff’s Department says a Beaumont man has been arrested and is accused of running an illegal game room in Polk County. PolkCountyToday.com is reporting that officers have arrested 29-year-old Sujit Baba Chalamalasetty and he’s been charged with;. ~ Possession of a Gambling Device, Equipment, or...
fox4beaumont.com
Election overview including big victories by Christian "Manuel" Hayes and Judge Branick
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Voters in Jefferson County and across Texas have spoken, making decisions in key races from the battle for governor to a high-profile state representative seat and the election for county judge in Jefferson County. Democrat Christian "Manuel" Hayes defeated Republican Jacorion Randle in the race to...
Click2Houston.com
Houston man attempts to fly phones, tobacco, vape pens into prison on drone, DOJ says
HOUSTON – Houston resident Davien Phillip Turner, also known as Davien Phillip Mayo, 44, pleaded guilty to owning or operating a drone that was not registered, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas said in a Nov. 8 release. According to information presented in court,...
fox4beaumont.com
I-10 widening projects: What to expect from now until 2029
Drivers in Beaumont will be dealing with cone zones for at least the next six years on Interstate 10. The I-10 widening project is actually two separate projects: I-10 at Cardinal Drive and the I-10 at the Eastex Freeway (U.S. 69). KFDM anchor Aaron Drawhorn shows drivers what they can...
fox4beaumont.com
BPD: Man admits he intentionally struck Christopher Matthews with truck
JEFFERSON COUNTY — A driver admits accelerating toward a man and intentionally striking him in the parking lot of a west Beaumont apartment complex, a collision that killed Christopher Matthews, according to a probable cause affidavit for the arrest of the suspect on a murder charge, provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News by Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr.
fox4beaumont.com
On the Run seeks your help in finding burglary suspect
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Now it's time for you to help law enforcement catch a fugitive. Every week at this time, Angel San Juan teams up with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office to highlight a man or woman who is on the run. Sheriff Zena Stephens is asking for help...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana judge lashes out after Houston firm files 1,600 hurricane-related suits in Lake Charles
In the weeks before the deadline to file insurance lawsuits related to Hurricane Laura, a Houston-based law firm filed over 1,400 cases at the Lake Charles federal courthouse. Now, those cases are under review and the law firm may face hefty fines if it is found to be preying on hurricane victims, as one judge says he suspects.
East Texas News
Narcotics division stops gambling establishment in Leggett
Detectives with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division obtained warrants for the arrest of Sujit Baba Chalamalasetty, 29, of Beaumont, Monday. Chalamalasetty was charged with multiple offenses of operating an illegal game room on Aug. 30. Through a lengthy investigation, Chalamalasetty, was identified as owner and manager of the establishment and found to be funding the illegal game room in Leggett. Warrants were obtained on Chalamalasetty for possession of a gambling device, equipment or paraphernalia; gambling promotion; and keeping a gambling place.
fox4beaumont.com
Funeral services set for beloved Nederland City Clerk Gay Ferguson
ORANGE — Funeral services are set for Gay Ferguson, the beloved Nederland City Clerk who died last Friday when a driver crashed head-on into her SUV on Interstate 10 in Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana. Her three-year-old grandson was injured and is recovering. Claybar Funeral Home - Gay Dale Ferguson,...
fox4beaumont.com
Two men indicted following store robbery in which gunman fired shot at clerk
BEAUMONT — A shot fired at a clerk during a frightening robbery has led to indictments against two suspects. The only thing coming between that clerk and a possible serious injury, or worse, was a piece of bullet proof glass. The grand jury indicted Preston Addison, Jr., 32, Kevin...
fox4beaumont.com
Orange Chick-fil-a to donate Nov. 10 sales to the family of Marilu Lopez-Berrios
ORANGE — Chick-fil-a's Orange location has announced that on November 10, the restaurant will "donate 100% of proceeds from all sales" to the family of Marilu Lopez-Berrios to help with her funeral costs. From the Chick-fil-a Orange Facebook page:. Chick-fil-A Orange has lost a very special person. Marilu worked...
