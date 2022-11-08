ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

New property development coming to Orange following demolition

ORANGE — Hurricane Laura devastated much of Southeast Texas in 2020. Some towns are still completing demolition and repairs following the hurricane damage. KFDM/Fox4 Reporter Skylar Williams breaks down some of the development plans for Orange.
Nov. 8 Results in Orange County

Final results for locally contested ESD races (Top 5 Advance) in Orange County and Proposition A with the LCM Consolidated School District.
Veterans in Beaumont bring awareness to spiking numbers of veteran suicides

BEAUMONT — Veterans Day is a day we honor those who served our country, but veterans also suffer an alarming rate of suicide. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an average of 20 veterans commit suicide every day in the U.S. In 20-20, more than 500 Texas veterans took their own lives.
Beaumont man accused of running illegal game room in Polk County

The Polk County Sheriff’s Department says a Beaumont man has been arrested and is accused of running an illegal game room in Polk County. PolkCountyToday.com is reporting that officers have arrested 29-year-old Sujit Baba Chalamalasetty and he’s been charged with;. ~ Possession of a Gambling Device, Equipment, or...
I-10 widening projects: What to expect from now until 2029

Drivers in Beaumont will be dealing with cone zones for at least the next six years on Interstate 10. The I-10 widening project is actually two separate projects: I-10 at Cardinal Drive and the I-10 at the Eastex Freeway (U.S. 69). KFDM anchor Aaron Drawhorn shows drivers what they can...
BPD: Man admits he intentionally struck Christopher Matthews with truck

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A driver admits accelerating toward a man and intentionally striking him in the parking lot of a west Beaumont apartment complex, a collision that killed Christopher Matthews, according to a probable cause affidavit for the arrest of the suspect on a murder charge, provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News by Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr.
On the Run seeks your help in finding burglary suspect

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Now it's time for you to help law enforcement catch a fugitive. Every week at this time, Angel San Juan teams up with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office to highlight a man or woman who is on the run. Sheriff Zena Stephens is asking for help...
Narcotics division stops gambling establishment in Leggett

Detectives with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division obtained warrants for the arrest of Sujit Baba Chalamalasetty, 29, of Beaumont, Monday. Chalamalasetty was charged with multiple offenses of operating an illegal game room on Aug. 30. Through a lengthy investigation, Chalamalasetty, was identified as owner and manager of the establishment and found to be funding the illegal game room in Leggett. Warrants were obtained on Chalamalasetty for possession of a gambling device, equipment or paraphernalia; gambling promotion; and keeping a gambling place.
Funeral services set for beloved Nederland City Clerk Gay Ferguson

ORANGE — Funeral services are set for Gay Ferguson, the beloved Nederland City Clerk who died last Friday when a driver crashed head-on into her SUV on Interstate 10 in Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana. Her three-year-old grandson was injured and is recovering. Claybar Funeral Home - Gay Dale Ferguson,...
Orange Chick-fil-a to donate Nov. 10 sales to the family of Marilu Lopez-Berrios

ORANGE — Chick-fil-a's Orange location has announced that on November 10, the restaurant will "donate 100% of proceeds from all sales" to the family of Marilu Lopez-Berrios to help with her funeral costs. From the Chick-fil-a Orange Facebook page:. Chick-fil-A Orange has lost a very special person. Marilu worked...
