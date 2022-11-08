Read full article on original website
What time is the Powerball drawing tonight? (11/5/22)
The Powerball jackpot has reached an estimated $1.6 billion for Saturday’s drawing after nobody matched all six numbers in Wednesday’s drawing. It is the largest prize in Powerball history. Here’s what you need to know about what time the Powerball drawing is tonight and where you can watch...
Here are the numbers for Saturday's record $1.6B Powerball drawing
The Powerball jackpot has reached an estimated record $1.6 billion after no ticket matched all six winning numbers on Wednesday night.
The next Powerball drawing is tonight, with an estimated jackpot of $1.9 billion
The Powerball jackpot rose to $1.9 billion over the weekend, setting another record after no player won the grand prize in the last drawing on Saturday. The next Powerball drawing is set to take place on Monday night, as it does weekly, beginning just before 11 p.m. Eastern time. Powerball...
NBC Connecticut
Powerball Drawing Held for Record $2.04 Billion Jackpot After Delay of Hours
The drawing for a record Powerball jackpot topping $2.04 billion was held Tuesday morning after a delay because of issues with just one state processing ticket sales. The winning numbers were white balls 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 and red Powerball 10. The Power Play multiplier was 2X. Powerball's latest...
KTVU FOX 2
No winning ticket in Monday's Powerball jackpot, next drawing Wednesday
There was no winning Powerball ticket on Monday night. But, two tickets with five numbers were sold in Southern California. Each ticket is worth about $790,000. Lottery officials expect Wednesday's drawing to be over a billion dollars.
Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Monday's $1 Billion Jackpot?
Monday's jackpot was worth an estimated $1 billion.
Here Are 8 Different Ways You Can Win Money in Monday's $1.9B Powerball Drawing Without Hitting the Jackpot
At $1.9 billion, Monday's Powerball jackpot is the largest lottery prize in U.S. history, and it's possible the jackpot could grow even higher. If no winning ticket is sold, the jackpot will increase yet again. That has occurred numerous times over the past three months, so the possibility of it happening again is certainly there.
Did you win $1.6 billion? These are the numbers for the Powerball drawing for Nov. 5, 2022
Here are the winning numbers for the Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, Powerball drawing. The jackpot is worth $1.6 billion.
Next Powerball Drawing Will See a $825 Million Jackpot, 5th Largest U.S. Prize Ever
For 36 consecutive draws, a Powerball jackpot has evaded lottery players. Standing at $825 million, the current jackpot is poised to be the fifth-most valuable prize ever awarded in a U.S. lottery drawing. And the longer the game goes without a grand prize winner, the larger the payout will grow.
chulavistatoday.com
Powerball Drawing on Monday swells to $1.9 billion
The Powerball jackpot is up for grabs at an estimated $1.9 billion on Monday’s drawing, according to Lottery officials. Lottery officials say Monday’s jackpot is the largest prize offered in the game’s history. The cash value is $929.1 million. The winning numbers were 28-45-53-56-69 and the Powerball...
