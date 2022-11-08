ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shallowater, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Football PRO

Andrews, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Levelland High School football team will have a game with Monahans High School on November 10, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
LEVELLAND, TX
KCBD

Area athletes put pen to paper on National Signing Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sixteen area athletes put pen to paper at seven different schools on Wednesday, signing to play nine different collegiate sports on National Signing Day. Congrats to all the athletes, their families, coaches and schools!. Frenship:. Drea Laughlin - Sand Volleyball - University of Louisiana Monroe. Makayla...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock Salvation Army kicks off ‘Do the Ring Thing’ campaign

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Salvation Army is seeking volunteers for its upcoming Red Kettle Campaign. The Do the Ring Thing campaign is a push to get people involved and sign up to ring the bells this holiday season. If you’re interested in volunteering visit https://registertoring.com/
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Civic Lubbock, Inc. to host 2022 West Texas Walk of Fame Inductions

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Civic Lubbock, Inc. Board is gearing up to host the 2022 West Texas Walk of Fame Inductions this week. Those being inducted are Bess Hubbard, Hoyle Nix, Jody Nix, and Amanda Shires. The Induction Ceremony will take place on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. in the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Theatre located at 1501 Mac Davis Lane. Doors to the Theatre will open for seating at 6:30 p.m. The Induction Ceremony is free and open to the public.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Popular Lubbock food truck sidelined after unfortunate accident

LUBBOCK, Texas — From “Frito Chili” mac and cheese to “Hot Cheeto” mac and cheese, if you’re a true Lubbock foodie, you’ve definitely heard of the Texas Mac Shack. Run by Texas Tech University students, the popular truck that serves more than 50 towns across the South Plains, has now been sidelined after an unfortunate accident.
LUBBOCK, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

2022 Midterm Election Results

The Amarillo Pioneer is proud to report election results for local races in Amarillo and Lubbock, as well as all statewide races. Results should begin coming when polls close at 7:00 pm on November 8th. You can also view our livestream for local Amarillo races, as well as the race for governor.
AMARILLO, TX
FMX 94.5

Texas Tech Cheerleader Goes Viral Push Pressing Teammates [Video]

When looking for an extremely underrated sport, especially at the collegiate level, my vote goes to cheerleading. Not only does it take an incredible amount of strength, but the coordination that goes into cheer is unreal. I mean, have you seen the routines they do? I can barely do a summersault without worrying I'll hurt myself and they get thrown up into the air while doing flips as if it’s as easy as walking.
LUBBOCK, TX
BigCountryHomepage

PLEASE HELP: Police searching for suspects accused of targeting shoppers in Abilene, other parts of west Texas

MIDLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are searching for suspects accused of targeting shoppers in Abilene and elsewhere in west Texas. Midland Crime Stoppers circulated a picture of one of the suspects on social media Wednesday, saying she and two others have been going to United Supermarkets and Wal-Marts in Abilene, Amarillo, Lubbock, Midland, and elsewhere […]
ABILENE, TX
KCBD

Lubbock Community Outreach Forum focuses on substance abuse prevention

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A long-time law enforcement officer and instructor for substance abuse prevention was in the Hub City Wednesday evening for the Lubbock Community Outreach Forum. Officer Jermaine Galloway spoke at the forum hosted by the City of Lubbock Municipal Court, the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center and...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

TTU kicks off First-Gen week: guiding students as they earn their degree

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech will be hosting events all week long to celebrate first-generation college students. Over the course of this week students, and faculty will have the opportunity to network and enhance first-generation students’ academic experience. Brandon Cruz, Director of First Generation Transitions and Mentoring Programs...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

City of Post to stay dry

POST, Texas (KCBD) - Voting has concluded and Post will stay dry. The City of Post was voting on whether to go wet. Proposition A would have allowed the take-home sale of malt beverages and wines. Officials hoped the proposal would make the roads between Lubbock and Garza safer. The...
POST, TX
KCBD

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Scooter

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Scooter, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is an 11-month-old shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for about two months. He likes to explore and is very inquisitive. He is also independent, but would loves another dog in...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

City of Post voting to go wet

POST, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Post is voting to go wet, allowing the legal sale of alcohol. Post’s Proposition A will allow the take-home sale of malt beverages and wines. Officials hope the proposal will make the roads between Lubbock and Garza safer. Get updates on election...
POST, TX
everythinglubbock.com

QB Producer, owned by Randi Mahomes, offers stylish purses

LUBBOCK, Texas—Randi Mahomes and her best friend and their daughters started a company, QB Producer. They offer quality bags that are stadium approved plus bags and shirts. Their mission is to set an example for the women in their families that you can have your dream. You can find their merchandise in Lubbock at Cardinal Sports Center, J. Hoffmans and Stock Style shop. Or shop on their website at qbproducer.com or find them on Facebook: qbproducer.
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy