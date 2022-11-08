Read full article on original website
KCBD
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock is hosting their annual Bowl for Kids’ Sake Fundraiser
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock will host the Annual Bowl for Kids’ Sake Fundraiser Sunday, November 13th, from 1-3 p.m. at Whitewood Lanes - 3632 50th Street. All proceeds raised will help create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth.
Andrews, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
KCBD
Area athletes put pen to paper on National Signing Day
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sixteen area athletes put pen to paper at seven different schools on Wednesday, signing to play nine different collegiate sports on National Signing Day. Congrats to all the athletes, their families, coaches and schools!. Frenship:. Drea Laughlin - Sand Volleyball - University of Louisiana Monroe. Makayla...
KCBD
Lubbock Salvation Army kicks off ‘Do the Ring Thing’ campaign
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Salvation Army is seeking volunteers for its upcoming Red Kettle Campaign. The Do the Ring Thing campaign is a push to get people involved and sign up to ring the bells this holiday season. If you’re interested in volunteering visit https://registertoring.com/
KCBD
Frank Gutierrez projected winner of Justice of the Peace for Precinct 3
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In the race for Lubbock County Justice of the Peace for Precinct 3, Frank Gutierrez is the projected winner with 51% of the vote. Incumbent Aurora Chaides-Hernandez has 49%. She is the longest serving Latina to hold judicial office in Lubbock County originally elected in 1994.
KCBD
Civic Lubbock, Inc. to host 2022 West Texas Walk of Fame Inductions
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Civic Lubbock, Inc. Board is gearing up to host the 2022 West Texas Walk of Fame Inductions this week. Those being inducted are Bess Hubbard, Hoyle Nix, Jody Nix, and Amanda Shires. The Induction Ceremony will take place on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. in the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Theatre located at 1501 Mac Davis Lane. Doors to the Theatre will open for seating at 6:30 p.m. The Induction Ceremony is free and open to the public.
KCBD
Thursday morning top stories: Motorcyclist seriously injured in Central Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. The Hobbs City Commission approved an ordinance restricting abortion. The move will block clinics from opening in Hobbs, although abortion is legal in New Mexico. Details here: Abortion clinic restrictions in Hobbs. Battle for Congress undecided. Republicans are within 12 seats of a...
Election Results for Lubbock and Lubbock County, November 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are election results from Lubbock and Lubbock County. CLICK HERE if the page does not redirect automatically.
everythinglubbock.com
Popular Lubbock food truck sidelined after unfortunate accident
LUBBOCK, Texas — From “Frito Chili” mac and cheese to “Hot Cheeto” mac and cheese, if you’re a true Lubbock foodie, you’ve definitely heard of the Texas Mac Shack. Run by Texas Tech University students, the popular truck that serves more than 50 towns across the South Plains, has now been sidelined after an unfortunate accident.
KCBD
Lubbock Chamber of Commerce educating local business owners on bringing diversity to the workplace
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce held their Diversity Summit on Wednesday, offering ideas for local business owners who need to recruit and manage a diverse workforce. The Chamber of Commerce wants to help businesses build a workforce that includes employees from different backgrounds and struggles. Entrepreneurs...
The Amarillo Pioneer
2022 Midterm Election Results
The Amarillo Pioneer is proud to report election results for local races in Amarillo and Lubbock, as well as all statewide races. Results should begin coming when polls close at 7:00 pm on November 8th. You can also view our livestream for local Amarillo races, as well as the race for governor.
Texas Tech Cheerleader Goes Viral Push Pressing Teammates [Video]
When looking for an extremely underrated sport, especially at the collegiate level, my vote goes to cheerleading. Not only does it take an incredible amount of strength, but the coordination that goes into cheer is unreal. I mean, have you seen the routines they do? I can barely do a summersault without worrying I'll hurt myself and they get thrown up into the air while doing flips as if it’s as easy as walking.
PLEASE HELP: Police searching for suspects accused of targeting shoppers in Abilene, other parts of west Texas
MIDLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are searching for suspects accused of targeting shoppers in Abilene and elsewhere in west Texas. Midland Crime Stoppers circulated a picture of one of the suspects on social media Wednesday, saying she and two others have been going to United Supermarkets and Wal-Marts in Abilene, Amarillo, Lubbock, Midland, and elsewhere […]
KCBD
Tacos & Tequila Festival brings economic boost, national talent to Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Live music, tacos and tequila: three things many Lubbockites experienced Saturday night at the Tacos & Tequila Music Festival. Thomas Boucher hopes this night will allow more entertainment to take the stage in Lubbock in the coming years. “We wanted to do this with more of...
KCBD
Lubbock Community Outreach Forum focuses on substance abuse prevention
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A long-time law enforcement officer and instructor for substance abuse prevention was in the Hub City Wednesday evening for the Lubbock Community Outreach Forum. Officer Jermaine Galloway spoke at the forum hosted by the City of Lubbock Municipal Court, the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center and...
KCBD
TTU kicks off First-Gen week: guiding students as they earn their degree
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech will be hosting events all week long to celebrate first-generation college students. Over the course of this week students, and faculty will have the opportunity to network and enhance first-generation students’ academic experience. Brandon Cruz, Director of First Generation Transitions and Mentoring Programs...
KCBD
City of Post to stay dry
POST, Texas (KCBD) - Voting has concluded and Post will stay dry. The City of Post was voting on whether to go wet. Proposition A would have allowed the take-home sale of malt beverages and wines. Officials hoped the proposal would make the roads between Lubbock and Garza safer. The...
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Scooter
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Scooter, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is an 11-month-old shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for about two months. He likes to explore and is very inquisitive. He is also independent, but would loves another dog in...
KCBD
City of Post voting to go wet
POST, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Post is voting to go wet, allowing the legal sale of alcohol. Post’s Proposition A will allow the take-home sale of malt beverages and wines. Officials hope the proposal will make the roads between Lubbock and Garza safer. Get updates on election...
everythinglubbock.com
QB Producer, owned by Randi Mahomes, offers stylish purses
LUBBOCK, Texas—Randi Mahomes and her best friend and their daughters started a company, QB Producer. They offer quality bags that are stadium approved plus bags and shirts. Their mission is to set an example for the women in their families that you can have your dream. You can find their merchandise in Lubbock at Cardinal Sports Center, J. Hoffmans and Stock Style shop. Or shop on their website at qbproducer.com or find them on Facebook: qbproducer.
