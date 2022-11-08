New Twitter owner, Elon Musk, sent his first email to employees late Wednesday to alert them of the social media company's new rules: Working from home will no longer be permitted, with staffers expected to be in the office at least 40 hours a week.Musk — who titled his email "difficult times ahead" — also said he wanted to prepare employees for challenges amid a "dire" economic outlook, which he said will especially impact an advertising-dependent business like Twitter, according to the companywide email, which was viewed by CBS MoneyWatch. "The road ahead is arduous and will require intense work to...

3 HOURS AGO