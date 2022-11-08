Read full article on original website
Meta and Google are snapping up Twitter employees as Elon Musk plays a game of will-he-won't-he with the company
Over 500 employees have left Twitter in the past 90 days amid the company's court battle with Elon Musk. Many of the employees have moved to major tech companies like Google and Meta, LinkedIn data shows. Musk has reportedly said he plans to lay off 75% of staff if he...
Ex-Twitter engineer says he quit years ago after refusing to help sell identifiable user data, worries Elon Musk will 'do far worse things with data'
An ex-Twitter engineer said he left the company after being asked to help sell identifiable user data. He called it "the most unethical thing" he was asked to build while at Twitter from 2015-2017. Steve Krenzel predicted Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk, "will do far worse things" with data. A...
Elon Musk put his foot down on Twitter's $8 blue tick fee, telling users they can keep complaining but the price won't change
Elon Musk said Twitter will introduce an $8 verification fee, no matter how much users complain. Musk has drawn criticism for plans to charge users to be verified on the site. He also dismissed fears that charging for verification could lead to a rise of misinformation. Elon Musk has doubled...
Half a million users move to decentralized alternative Mastodon following Elon Musk Twitter grab
Amid uncertainty and criticism following Elon Musk’s takeover of social media giant Twitter, nearly half a million users have flocked to Mastodon, a decentralized alternative. Fast facts. Mastodon, created by the German-based non-profit Mastodon gGmbH in 2016, is an open-source network of thousands of servers that act as individual...
Elon Musk scrapping Twitter's 'days of rest' from employee calendars: report
Elon Musk is reportedly scrapping Twitter's monthly, companywide day off established during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bloomberg reported that Musk has removed "days of rest" from employees' calendars, citing sources familiar with the matter. In addition, the billionaire reportedly plans to cut 3,700 jobs, or half of Twitter's workforce, cancel the social media giant's remote work policy, with some exceptions, and have staff return to the office full-time.
Musk says Twitter usage is 'at an all-time high,' but a report shows that more than 1 million accounts have been deactivated or suspended since his takeover
Twitter's daily user growth has reportedly hit "all-time highs" amid Elon Musk's takeover drama, the FT said, citing an email sent to advertisers.
What Is Mastodon, The Social Media Refuge For Many Ex-Twitter Users?
With the upheaval continuing at Twitter, the emerging alternative social network Mastodon has attracted a lot of former Twitter users. Even before Elon Musk followed through with his proposed $44 billion takeover of Twitter, the 16-year-old social network’s user base was on the alert. When Musk finally closed the deal after spending months trying to fight it, his arrival at the helm has been followed by a non-stop series of provocations. He has fired half of Twitter’s workforce; shared a conspiracy theory about the attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Polosi; jousted with account holders like Stephen King,...
Reporter creates social media accounts for fake Americans to show "how we're being targeted" with disinformation
Larry, a 71-year-old retired insurance broker and Donald Trump fan from Alabama, wouldn't be likely to run into the liberal Emma, a 25-year-old graphic designer from New York City, on social media - even if they were both real. Each is a figment of BBC reporter Marianna Spring's imagination. She...
Elon Musk snipes back at AOC on Twitter after she questions his intentions for blue tick fee: 'Your feedback is appreciated, now pay $8'
Twitter is planning to begin charging for blue verification badges as early as next week, Bloomberg reported Thursday, citing people familiar with the plans. The badges — a scallop-edged round blue icon with a white tick in the center — will be part of a subscription plan that costs $8 monthly, Bloomberg reported. Twitter users who are already verified will have months to start paying for the status or lose it, the news outlet added.
As Musk shakes up Twitter, graphics show number of users and who's behind accounts
After buying Twitter for $44 billion, owner Elon Musk is reshaping the social media platform, including disbanding its board of directors, bringing in coding engineers from his other companies and planning a monthly fee for revamped Twitter Blue subscriptions that will replace the existing verification process. The changes, actual and...
Why Facebook’s Meta-Morphosis Has Already Flopped | PRO Insight
Mark Zuckerberg’s pivot to the metaverse is showing signs of being a colossal business failure. Not so long ago, in a galaxy not so far away, resident corporate alien Mark Zuckerberg read the room, didn’t like what he saw and bet the company (formerly known as Facebook) by going all-in on the nascent metaverse. Zuckerberg’s Meta move was a practical one, for sure. His rebranding play served as a convenient (if not utterly transparent) diversionary tactic – a distancing from the relentless beating Facebook was justifiably receiving from all corners for its missteps in social media.
Twitter's Top Security Officer Quits As Changes Rock Platform
After carrying out mass layoffs last week, Twitter is also losing the company’s chief information security officer, who has decided to quit. On Thursday, Twitter’s CISO Lea Kisner announced her departure from the social media platform, which has been undergoing major changes under its new owner, Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
How to Get Twitter Blue Check Mark as Elon Musk Rolls Out New Plan
Those with blue tick accounts will lose their verification if they refuse to pay a $7.99 subscription fee.
Musk ends Twitter work-from-home policy, citing "difficult times"
New Twitter owner, Elon Musk, sent his first email to employees late Wednesday to alert them of the social media company's new rules: Working from home will no longer be permitted, with staffers expected to be in the office at least 40 hours a week.Musk — who titled his email "difficult times ahead" — also said he wanted to prepare employees for challenges amid a "dire" economic outlook, which he said will especially impact an advertising-dependent business like Twitter, according to the companywide email, which was viewed by CBS MoneyWatch. "The road ahead is arduous and will require intense work to...
‘Official’ gray Twitter mark appears for some users, then vanishes
Twitter began adding gray “official” labels to some high-profile accounts Wednesday to indicate that they are authentic, the latest twist in new owner Elon Musk’s chaotic overhaul of the platform and its verification system. A few hours later, the labels started disappearing.
Musk's Twitter chaos brings sharp FTC warning
Impersonation accounts spread on Twitter as top security, privacy execs exit.
Musk’s new $8-a-month Twitter verification scheme sparks chaos as fake accounts flood the site impersonating the likes of LeBron James, Joe Biden and Nintendo
Newly verified Twitter users have been impersonating household names from LeBron James to George W. Bush. Elon Musk’s latest attempt to stamp out bots on Twitter backfired spectacularly when the new verification system led to a wave of users impersonating household names. Twitter recently rolled out its controversial paid-for...
Twitter Briefly Added Gray Check Marks for Official Accounts. Then Musk 'Killed It'
Twitter briefly rolled out gray check marks for official accounts on Wednesday, distinct from the blue check mark that it's starting to charge for. However, the gray checks quickly vanished from accounts after new company owner Elon Musk apparently stepped in. "I just killed it," he tweeted after tech influencer...
In first email to Twitter staff, Musk ends remote work, paints troubling picture for company
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) – Elon Musk ordered his staff, most of whom were working remotely, to return to the office immediately for at least 40 hours a week on Thursday and warning of "difficult times ahead" in his first email to staff.A pair of Wednesday night missives seen by The Associated Press marked Musk's first companywide message to employees who survived last week's mass layoffs. Many have had to rely on the billionaire Tesla CEO's public tweets for clues about Twitter's future."Sorry that this is my first email to the whole company, but there is no way to sugarcoat...
