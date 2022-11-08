Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Ravens' Justice Hill: Pushed aside by Drake
Hill had four carries for 11 yards in Monday's win over the Saints and added one catch for eight yards. Even with Gus Edwards (hamstring) out, Hill's role didn't see an increase in Week 9. Kenyan Drake dominated the backfield work as he played 68 percent of the snaps and converted that into 24 carries for 93 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Hill's role appears tenuous even with J.K. Dobbins on the shelf, and if Edwards is ready to play after the bye, Hill's role could diminish further.
SkySports
NFL Week Nine Stats: Tyreek Hill on pace for historic season, Tom Brady reaches 100,000 yards passing
On Sunday, the Los Angeles Chargers beat the Atlanta Falcons, the New York Jets beat the Buffalo Bills, the Minnesota Vikings beat the Washington Commanders and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Tennessee Titans, all by a score of 20-17. This is just the second time in NFL history when...
CBS Sports
Lions' D'Andre Swift: Remains limited at practice
Swift (ankle/shoulder) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday. After missing three games due to ankle and shoulder injuries, Swift returned to action Week 8 against the Dolphins, earning a 52 percent snap share and 10 touches in the process. He proceeded to have practice limitations last week before being active this past Sunday against the Packers, but he fell all the way back to 16 percent of the plays and just five touches. Head coach Dan Campbell told Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com on Monday that Swift didn't incur any setbacks in that game, and added that he hopes the team "can give him a little bit more this week." Swift may have to get back to a full session Thursday and/or Friday to have any chance at a normal workload Sunday in Chicago, but Jamaal Williams and Justin Jackson are on hand in the event the former's snap count again is capped this weekend.
CBS Sports
Packers' Mason Crosby: Tending to back injury
Crosby (back) was a limited practice participant Wednesday. With the Packers offense sputtering most weeks this season, Crosby hasn't had his usual plethora of chances to contribute on game day. Overall, he's connected on nine of 11 field-goal attempts and all 17 point-after tries in nine appearances, resulting in just 4.9 points per game. Assuming his status clears up by the end of the week, Crosby may not receive many opportunities Sunday versus the Cowboys' third-ranked scoring defense (16.6 points per game).
CBS Sports
Ravens' Binjimen Victor: Bumped up from practice squad
The Ravens elevated Victor from the practice squad ahead of Monday's game against the Saints. Victor spent the preseason with Baltimore before being let go as part of the team's final roster cuts and joining the team's practice squad in late August. Now, the 25-year-old is set to make his NFL debut after wideout Rashod Bateman (foot) was placed on injured reserve Thursday. Veteran receiver DeSean Jackson was also elevated from the practice squad Monday, so Victor may be relegated to a deep reserve role behind Tylan Wallace and James Proche against new Orleans.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Josh Bynes: Sidelined Monday
Bynes (coach's decision) is listed as inactive for Monday's game against the Saints, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. Bynes missed the Ravens' Week 8 win over Tampa Bay with a quad injury, but he appeared ready to play again after returning to practice as a full participant Thursday. Now, the veteran will be a healthy scratch for Monday's contest, leaving recently-acquired inside linebacker Roquan Smith to play a prominent role alongside Patrick Queen against the Saints. Bynes' next opportunity to play will come against the Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 20.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Just three touches
Mattison gained one yard on two carries and had one reception for no yards on his only target in Sunday's win at Washington. Mattison played on just nine of the offense's 66 snaps (14 percent) as he had a limited reserve role behind a healthy Dalvin Cook. His snap share has trended downward this season with 24 percent or less the past three games, giving him little fantasy value barring a Cook injury. Mattison still is one of the more valuable backup running backs in the league given his production when thrust into the starting lineup.
CBS Sports
Chargers' Austin Johnson: Out for season
Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said Monday that Johnson will miss the rest of the season due to a knee injury he suffered during Sunday's win over the Falcons, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports. Per Staley, Johnson suffered an MCL injury and a fractured knee in the Week 9...
CBS Sports
Tigers' Kerry Carpenter: Should start hitting next month
Carpenter (back) is scheduled to begin his normal offseason hitting progression in December, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports. Assuming he experiences no setbacks in his recovery from a left lumbar spine strain once he starts hitting again later this winter, Carpenter should be back to 100 percent health well in advance of spring training. The 25-year-old pushed his way to the big leagues in the second half of this past season after mashing 30 home runs in the minors and acquitted himself well in his limited sample of MLB action. Over his 113 plate appearances, the rookie slashed .252/.310/.485 with 11 extra-base hits while maintaining walk and strikeout rates of 5.5 and 28.3 percent, respectively. Carpenter could end up settling in as the Tigers' primary designated hitter in 2023 if the team ends up keeping Miguel Cabrera in more of a part-time role, as was typically the case for the final two months of the 2022 campaign.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Daz Cameron: Picked up by O's
The Orioles claimed Cameron off waivers from the Tigers on Wednesday. The 25-year-old Cameron, who was drafted by the Astros in 2015 and then traded to the Tigers in 2017 as part of the deal that sent Justin Verlander to Houston, will be moving on to his third organization. Since reaching the big leagues for the first time in 2020, Cameron has struggled to stick at baseball's top level, slashing .223/.288/.364 with a 31.6 percent strikeout rate across 244 plate appearances with Detroit over the past three seasons. The Orioles are expected to give Cameron a look in spring training and give him the chance to compete for a reserve role in the outfield, but because he has no minor-league options remaining, he would have to be traded or exposed to waivers if he's not included on the Opening Day roster.
CBS Sports
Ravens' DeSean Jackson: Dealing with minor injury
Ravens coach John Harbaugh said that Jackson was forced out with a minor soft-tissue injury during Monday's 27-13 win against the Saints, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. Jackson appears to have picked up this issue at some point during this contest, as he did not come into Monday...
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Kader Kohou: Logs career-high eight stops in win
Kohou amassed eight tackles during Sunday's 35-32 win over the Bears. With fellow defensive backs Byron Jones (Achilles), Nik Needham (Achilles), Trill Williams (knee) and Brandon Jones (knee) all having missed Sunday's contest in Chicago due to injuries, Kohou took full advantage of his expanded opportunities and reached a career-best eight tackles in Week 9. The 23-year-old figures to continue playing a prominent role in Miami's secondary in what has been a solid rookie campaign thus far.
CBS Sports
Lions' D'Andre Swift: No setbacks
Head coach Dan Campbell indicated Monday that Swift did not suffer any setbacks during Sunday's victory over the Packers, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports. "We're hopeful we can give him a little bit more this week," Campbell said. After logging over half of the offensive snaps in his return from...
CBS Sports
Ranking the best QB runs of all-time: Where does Lamar Jackson's best run fall on the list?
Like the three-point shot in basketball, there was a time when a quarterback run was like seeing Big Foot in the wilderness. Ironically, the origin of the position was centered around the running the ball. Founded in 1920, the NFL didn't have a 2,000-yard passer until 1942 (Cecil Isbell), and it would be 18 more years before the league had its first 3,000-yard passer (Frank Tripucka).
CBS Sports
Saints' Chris Olave: Overcomes poor Dalton performance
Olave recorded six receptions on nine targets for 71 yards in Monday's 27-13 loss to the Ravens. Olave caught a pass on the first play from scrimmage for a gain of 15 yards. It took until there were 25 seconds remaining in the second quarter for him to catch his next pass, but he picked up the pace in the final two quarters as the Saints tried to recover from a significant deficit. As a result, Olave was able to surpass 70 receiving yards for the fourth time in his first eight games in the NFL. He was also the only Saints receiver to surpass 50 receiving yards or three receptions, highlighting his ability to overcome the poor quarterback play of Andy Dalton.
CBS Sports
Giants' Richie James: Out of concussion protocol
Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Wednesday that James cleared the concussion protocol, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. James suffered a concussion during the Giants' Week 8 loss at Seattle, but with the benefit of the team's Week 9 bye, he's good to go in advance of Sunday's game against the Texans. As evidence, after he was spotted without a red non-contact jersey at Wednesday's practice, he was deemed a full participant, per Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site. Consequently, James will join Darius Slayton, Wan'Dale Robinson, Marcus Johnson, David Sills and potentially Kenny Golladay (knee) as New York's available wide receivers Week 10.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Cameron Dantzler: Unlikely to play in Week 10
Coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday that Dantzler (ankle) is a "long shot" to play Sunday at Buffalo, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. It seems likely that Dantzler will have to miss at least one game with an ankle injury he sustained during Minnesota's win at Washington in Week 9. In his absence, rookie fourth-rounder Akayleb Evans could be thrust into a starting role.
