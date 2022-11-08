Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss
Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
Tri-City Herald
Bills at Vikings: Case Keenum & Stefon Diggs Recreating ‘Minnesota Miracle’?
The injury to Buffalo Bills' starting quarterback Josh Allen has cast a major shadow over this Sunday's game between the Bills (6-2) and the Minnesota Vikings (7-1). As reported by BillsCentral/SI, Allen is suffering from a UCL sprain in his elbow, limiting him this week. Allen's questionable status for Sunday means Buffalo may likely call on backup quarterback Case Keenum. Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, head coach Sean McDermott spoke about Keenum and what he's brought with him to Buffalo.
Odell Beckham Jr. Names 4 NFL Teams as Possible Landing Spots While Stating What He Wants in a New Home
Odell Beckham Jr. names four NFL teams with whom he has seemingly had contact recently. The post Odell Beckham Jr. Names 4 NFL Teams as Possible Landing Spots While Stating What He Wants in a New Home appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Former Vikings WR Scoots to 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers are 4-4 in 2022 and would visit U.S. Bank Stadium for a postseason game if the playoffs started today. And the franchise tweaked the roster on Monday, releasing TE Troy Fumagalli to make room for former Minnesota Vikings WR Tajae Sharpe. Sharpe played one season in...
CBS Sports
Pete Carroll says Geno Smith is thriving because he doesn't doubt play calls: 'There was resistance' in past
Geno Smith has been one of the biggest surprises of 2022, emerging as a potential Comeback Player of the Year while headlining the Seahawks' 6-3 start. One of the biggest reasons for the quarterback's instant success as Russell Wilson's successor, according to coach Pete Carroll, is Smith's communication with offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. Smith specifically utilizes a wristband to relay play calls to teammates, Carroll told 710 ESPN Seattle, a practice that drew "resistance" in the past.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Just three touches
Mattison gained one yard on two carries and had one reception for no yards on his only target in Sunday's win at Washington. Mattison played on just nine of the offense's 66 snaps (14 percent) as he had a limited reserve role behind a healthy Dalvin Cook. His snap share has trended downward this season with 24 percent or less the past three games, giving him little fantasy value barring a Cook injury. Mattison still is one of the more valuable backup running backs in the league given his production when thrust into the starting lineup.
CBS Sports
Packers' Mason Crosby: Tending to back injury
Crosby was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to a back injury. With the Packers offense sputtering most weeks this season, Crosby hasn't had his usual plethora of chances to contribute on game day. Overall, he's connected on nine of 11 field-goal attempts and all 17 point-after tries in nine appearances, resulting in just 4.9 points per game. Assuming his status clears up by the end of the week, Crosby may not receive many opportunities Sunday versus the Cowboys' third-ranked scoring defense (16.6 points per game).
CBS Sports
Lions' D'Andre Swift: Remains limited at practice
Swift (ankle/shoulder) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday. After missing three games due to ankle and shoulder injuries, Swift returned to action Week 8 against the Dolphins, earning a 52 percent snap share and 10 touches in the process. He proceeded to have practice limitations last week before being active this past Sunday against the Packers, but he fell all the way back to 16 percent of the plays and just five touches. Head coach Dan Campbell told Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com on Monday that Swift didn't incur any setbacks in that game, and added that he hopes the team "can give him a little bit more this week." Swift may have to get back to a full session Thursday and/or Friday to have any chance at a normal workload Sunday in Chicago, but Jamaal Williams and Justin Jackson are on hand in the event the former's snap count again is capped this weekend.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Josh Bynes: Sidelined Monday
Bynes (coach's decision) is listed as inactive for Monday's game against the Saints, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. Bynes missed the Ravens' Week 8 win over Tampa Bay with a quad injury, but he appeared ready to play again after returning to practice as a full participant Thursday. Now, the veteran will be a healthy scratch for Monday's contest, leaving recently-acquired inside linebacker Roquan Smith to play a prominent role alongside Patrick Queen against the Saints. Bynes' next opportunity to play will come against the Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 20.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Binjimen Victor: Bumped up from practice squad
The Ravens elevated Victor from the practice squad ahead of Monday's game against the Saints. Victor spent the preseason with Baltimore before being let go as part of the team's final roster cuts and joining the team's practice squad in late August. Now, the 25-year-old is set to make his NFL debut after wideout Rashod Bateman (foot) was placed on injured reserve Thursday. Veteran receiver DeSean Jackson was also elevated from the practice squad Monday, so Victor may be relegated to a deep reserve role behind Tylan Wallace and James Proche against new Orleans.
CBS Sports
Ravens' DeSean Jackson: Dealing with minor injury
Ravens coach John Harbaugh said that Jackson was forced out with a minor soft-tissue injury during Monday's 27-13 win against the Saints, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. Jackson appears to have picked up this issue at some point during this contest, as he did not come into Monday...
CBS Sports
Orioles' Daz Cameron: Picked up by O's
The Orioles claimed Cameron off waivers from the Tigers on Wednesday. The 25-year-old Cameron, who was drafted by the Astros in 2015 and then traded to the Tigers in 2017 as part of the deal that sent Justin Verlander to Houston, will be moving on to his third organization. Since reaching the big leagues for the first time in 2020, Cameron has struggled to stick at baseball's top level, slashing .223/.288/.364 with a 31.6 percent strikeout rate across 244 plate appearances with Detroit over the past three seasons. The Orioles are expected to give Cameron a look in spring training and give him the chance to compete for a reserve role in the outfield, but because he has no minor-league options remaining, he would have to be traded or exposed to waivers if he's not included on the Opening Day roster.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Cameron Dantzler: Unlikely to play in Week 10
Coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday that Dantzler (ankle) is a "long shot" to play Sunday at Buffalo, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. It seems likely that Dantzler will have to miss at least one game with an ankle injury he sustained during Minnesota's win at Washington in Week 9. In his absence, rookie fourth-rounder Akayleb Evans could be thrust into a starting role.
CBS Sports
Lions' D'Andre Swift: No setbacks
Head coach Dan Campbell indicated Monday that Swift did not suffer any setbacks during Sunday's victory over the Packers, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports. "We're hopeful we can give him a little bit more this week," Campbell said. After logging over half of the offensive snaps in his return from...
CBS Sports
Giants' Richie James: Out of concussion protocol
Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Wednesday that James cleared the concussion protocol, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. James suffered a concussion during the Giants' Week 8 loss at Seattle, but with the benefit of the team's Week 9 bye, he's good to go in advance of Sunday's game against the Texans. As evidence, after he was spotted without a red non-contact jersey at Wednesday's practice, he was deemed a full participant, per Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site. Consequently, James will join Darius Slayton, Wan'Dale Robinson, Marcus Johnson, David Sills and potentially Kenny Golladay (knee) as New York's available wide receivers Week 10.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Kader Kohou: Logs career-high eight stops in win
Kohou amassed eight tackles during Sunday's 35-32 win over the Bears. With fellow defensive backs Byron Jones (Achilles), Nik Needham (Achilles), Trill Williams (knee) and Brandon Jones (knee) all having missed Sunday's contest in Chicago due to injuries, Kohou took full advantage of his expanded opportunities and reached a career-best eight tackles in Week 9. The 23-year-old figures to continue playing a prominent role in Miami's secondary in what has been a solid rookie campaign thus far.
CBS Sports
Ravens' David Ojabo: Debut will wait
Ojabo (Achilles) is inactive Monday against the Saints, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. Ojabo was placed on the active roster Tuesday, after beginning the season on the non-football injury list. However, the rookie is still not quite ready to take the field. With the Ravens having a Week 10 bye, it is expected that Ojabo will make his debut in Week 11 against the Panthers.
CBS Sports
Saints' Jarvis Landry: To be monitored this week
Coach Dennis Allen said Tuesday that the Saints will monitor Landry (ankle) during Week 10 prep to get a sense of his health, John Hendrix of SI.com reports. Sidelined since Week 4 due to a lingering ankle injury, Landry may need to do more this week than the limited sessions he logged Thursday through Saturday before the Saints made him inactive Monday versus the Ravens. New Orleans will post its first Week 10 practice report Wednesday, but he until he returns to all activity or alternatively is cleared for game action it's unknown when if he'll do enough to be available Sunday at Pittsburgh.
CBS Sports
Ricky Seals-Jones: Works out for Colts
Seals-Jones was among several tight ends to work out for Indianapolis on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Seals-Jones began training camp with a good chance to be the Giants' starting tight end this season, but he hurt his toe very early in camp and was eventually released with an injury settlement. He now appears to be healthy and will try to latch on with the Colts, who currently have only one healthy tight end (Kylen Granson) on the active roster with both Mo Alie-Cox (ankle) and Jelani Woods (shoulder) missing practice Wednesday.
CBS Sports
Rays' Nick Anderson: Dropped from 40-man roster
The Rays reinstated Anderson (foot) from the 60-day injured list Wednesday and designated him for assignment, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. Tampa Bay didn't plan on tendering Anderson a contract for 2023 after injuries cost him most of the past two seasons, so he'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster and will now be available to MLB's other 29 teams via waivers. Anderson is arbitration-eligible for the next three years and likely won't be in store for a major salary increase after earning $845,000 in 2022, potentially making him an appealing flier for a team with less bullpen depth than the Rays. Anderson is just two years removed from collecting six saves and six holds while pitching to an 0.55 ERA and 0.49 WHIP over 16.1 innings in relief during the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign.
