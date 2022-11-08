Long lines, traffic jams on last day of early voting in Chicago area

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (CBS) -- Long lines were seen throughout the area on Monday - the last day of early voting before Election Day.

In south suburban South Holland, the wait time was just under an hour. But we found plenty of voters waiting much longer than that to cast their ballot early.

Meanwhile in the Far Southwest Side's Mount Greenwood community, there was parking gridlock as voters followed the recommendation to come out early. But as CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, many were shocked by the traffic jams they ran into while headed west on 111th Street.

"Even just coming down 111th Street, you hit traffic about at Longwood Drive," said Matthew Daniels.

Daniels was among the thousands trying to beat the crowds – only to find there was still a crowd before Election Day.

He said he was told the wait was "undetermined about 7 o'clock, and was just like, eh, I've got to go home."

Others who had the time to stick around found themselves delayed – much longer than expected.

Mario Depri said he was delayed about an hour and a half. Vicky Nelson said she was delayed two whole hours.

"You normally just go in – it will be about maybe maybe 45 minutes to an hour," Nelson said. "But two hours – that's a long time."

The early voting site at Mount Greenwood Park saw steady crowds over the weekend as well as Monday.

"Turnout - workers in there have been saying it's been busy all week," said Depri, "so I would assume the same turnout."

The scene was similar across Chicago. People were wrapped around the corner at the early voting supersite at Clark and Lake streets in the Loop.

Those in line before early voting ended Monday were able to vote – btu they needed patience.

The Chicago Board of Election Commissioners said by Sunday night, more than 134,000 ballots were cast for early voting – more than the mail-in ballots received in the city.

Those casting ballots early did so for various reasons. Depri said he was just exercising his rights, Nelson wanted to get it over with, and Daniels remarked that it was good to see a high turnout.

