Wall Street is bracing for a potential game changer, but it’s not the election
New York CNN Business — Wall Street is waiting for the results of Tuesday’s midterm election like the rest of the world, but traders say this week’s inflation report may prove to be far more consequential to markets. “Obviously this midterm election — because democracy is on...
Midterm 2022 election results and how they will effect the economy
Marc Cox and Charles Payne, host of Making Money with Charles Payne on Fox Business Network and author of ‘Unstoppable Prosperity,’ discuss the midterm election results and their impact on the economy.
Here's who Wall Street thinks will win the midterm elections
Wall Street analysts are betting that Tuesday's midterm elections will flip control of Congress, with potentially significant implications for the U.S. economy. History backs them up: The president's party has lost between 25 and 30 House seats in nearly every modern midterm election. But this year, the economy is playing an outsized role. A recent Gallup poll found that the portion of registered voters calling the economy "extremely important" in who they support at the ballot box is at its second-highest level in two decades.
Biden interrupted by protesters at COP27 as he calls for 'transformational changes' to prevent 'climate hell'
President Biden spoke at the 27th UNFCCC COP27 climate conference on Nov. 11, 2022, where he reaffirmed the United States' commitment to avoiding "climate hell."
What midterm elections could mean for the US economy
Tuesday's midterm elections come at a time of economic vulnerability for the United States. Recession predictions have largely turned to "when" not "if" and inflation remains stubbornly elevated. Americans are feeling the pain of rising interest rates and are facing a winter filled with geopolitical tension.
France 24
US midterm elections: Democrats fare better than expected
The US midterms saw more of a pink wave than a red one as President Joe Biden's Democrats fared better than expected against the Republicans. However, the GOP still looks on track to narrowly win the House of Representatives and block much of Biden's agenda for the last two years of his term. FRANCE 24's Monte Francis breaks down the results so far and explains what they mean for former president Donald Trump's influence on US politics.
‘Power of polarization’ strengthened Democratic outlook in midterm elections
The “power of polarization” is the story of the midterm elections, as control of Congress remains undecided. Chuck Todd breaks down Election Day results with some key House races still undecided. Democrats “saw better-than-expected results despite deep voter dissatisfaction” with the President and economy. Nov. 9, 2022.
Ahead of midterms, New York Times report touts foreigners expressing 'alarm' over GOP making US ‘autocratic’
The New York Times reported on Tuesday that people from the world's other democracies think the GOP and former President Trump are pushing the U.S. away from democracy.
China's Media Reacts to 'Chaos' of U.S. Midterm Election Results
The Chinese press predicted poor results for President Joe Biden's Democratic Party, but early election results were less certain.
kalkinemedia.com
US midterm elections: 5 stocks to explore as nation goes to the polls
Lockheed Martin increased its quarterly dividend rate by seven per cent in Q3. Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE: ELV) noted a revenue growth of over 11 per cent in Q3 FY22. Revenue of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) rose 26 per cent YoY in Q3 FY22. The investors' focus will likely...
