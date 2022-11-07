ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Here's who Wall Street thinks will win the midterm elections

Wall Street analysts are betting that Tuesday's midterm elections will flip control of Congress, with potentially significant implications for the U.S. economy. History backs them up: The president's party has lost between 25 and 30 House seats in nearly every modern midterm election. But this year, the economy is playing an outsized role. A recent Gallup poll found that the portion of registered voters calling the economy "extremely important" in who they support at the ballot box is at its second-highest level in two decades.
CNN

What midterm elections could mean for the US economy

Tuesday's midterm elections come at a time of economic vulnerability for the United States. Recession predictions have largely turned to "when" not "if" and inflation remains stubbornly elevated. Americans are feeling the pain of rising interest rates and are facing a winter filled with geopolitical tension.
France 24

US midterm elections: Democrats fare better than expected

The US midterms saw more of a pink wave than a red one as President Joe Biden's Democrats fared better than expected against the Republicans. However, the GOP still looks on track to narrowly win the House of Representatives and block much of Biden's agenda for the last two years of his term. FRANCE 24's Monte Francis breaks down the results so far and explains what they mean for former president Donald Trump's influence on US politics.
NBC News

‘Power of polarization’ strengthened Democratic outlook in midterm elections

The “power of polarization” is the story of the midterm elections, as control of Congress remains undecided. Chuck Todd breaks down Election Day results with some key House races still undecided. Democrats “saw better-than-expected results despite deep voter dissatisfaction” with the President and economy. Nov. 9, 2022.
kalkinemedia.com

US midterm elections: 5 stocks to explore as nation goes to the polls

Lockheed Martin increased its quarterly dividend rate by seven per cent in Q3. Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE: ELV) noted a revenue growth of over 11 per cent in Q3 FY22. Revenue of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) rose 26 per cent YoY in Q3 FY22. The investors' focus will likely...

