Newnan Times-Herald
Sandra Alexander Cenkner Daras
Sandra Alexander Cenkner Daras, age 82, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on August 21, 1940, in Villa Rica, GA to the late Aubrey Alexander and Elizabeth Rogers Alexander. Sandra grew up in Newnan, GA, and graduated from Newnan High...
See & Do: Week of Nov. 6
Newnan / Nov. 10, 11 a.m. Come to the Central Library and make a cute holiday themed door hanger to display at every holiday. Central Library is located at 85 Literary Lane in Newnan. For more information or for help with registration, call 770-683-2052. Book Release: ‘Better Men,’ by Steve...
Newnan’s Christmas parade taking applications
The city of Newnan’s annual Christmas parade is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 10, at 6 p.m. in downtown. The city is taking applications for participation in the parade through Friday, Nov. 18. There is a non-refundable $45 fee due with the application. Application packets are available at https://www.newnanga.gov/DocumentCenter/View/707/2022-Parade-Application-Packet-PDF?bidId .
‘Belle of Amherst’ in Whitesburg Saturday
The Friends of the Whitesburg Public Library will present "The Belle of Amherst," a play by William Luce. The one-woman play about Emily Dickinson will be performed by Sybil Rosen, a lifetime member of the Friends of the Whitesburg Public Library and an award-winning playwright, novelist and actress. The presentation...
Second Look Pet of the Week: Laylah
Laylah, who was first featured as the NTH Pet of the Week on June 29, is still waiting at Coweta County Animal Services for her forever family. Laylah came to the shelter in January after being picked up in the Heery Road area. She was severely malnourished, weighed just 30 pounds and had been so horribly neglected that her back legs did not work properly. She could not walk for weeks after she arrived.
Newnan approves improvement projects
The city of Newnan will fund a number of projects using excess general fund monies following a unanimous vote from the Newnan City Council on Tuesday. Newnan City Manager Cleatus Phillips said at Tuesday’s meeting that the city “is in a really good financial position.”. “We’re really pleased...
Battery manufacturing facility to invest $2.57 billion in Coweta County
A stunning $2.57 billion dollar investment from a Norwegian battery developer aims to create more than 700 new jobs over the next six years in Coweta County. FREYR Battery, a producer of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility and marine applications, announced plans Friday to create its facility at the Bridgeport industrial park site near Exit 41.
Coweta County Election Results
It was a tough night for Grantville incumbents as challengers took away victories in all three races. In the race for mayor, incumbent Doug Jewell faced a field of challengers including Richard Proctor who walked away with the victory. "It's a new day in Grantville. Tomorrow morning as Grantville wakes...
Kiwanis pecans now available
The White Oak Golden K Kiwanis Club will continue the annual tradition of offering pecans for purchase for the holiday season. Pecans will be available at the downtown Court Square on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. They may also be purchased from club members at the Lowe’s parking...
Chattahoochee Bend State Park to close for deer hunt
Chattahoochee Bend State Park will be closed on Nov. 29-30 to conduct a quota deer hunt. According to a release from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, the hunt is necessary in order to help control deer population in and around the park. The hunt is used as a way to keep the herd healthy and strong, and also to prevent the herd from destroying the habitat and overconsuming food sources for other species.
Coweta County needs ‘Citizen of the Year’
Election seasons are entertaining, but rarely bring out the best in people. For months, we’re inundated with messaging about the shortcomings of candidates and the havoc that will follow if they’re elected. Now, it appears a runoff between Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock will continue this nasty streak...
All Kids Bike teaching Coweta children how to ride
Last month, the Newnan City Council approved $15,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to Bike Coweta for the All Kids Bike Program, a program that will teach kindergarten-age students to ride bicycles. Chris Doane of Bike Coweta said on Monday that the funds, as well as funding from both...
Grantville leadership to change
Grantville will have new leadership come Jan. 1; voters gave all three incumbents the boot in Tuesday’s election, opting for a slate of political newcomers. At Grantville City Hall on Wednesday, Richard Proctor strode through the main hall accepting congratulations from some of the residents who were there for business. He had been there to see City Manager Al Grieshaber to discuss some of his priorities when he takes over the office of mayor from incumbent Doug Jewell.
Brickhouse owner pleads guilty to fraud
Matt Christopher Larsen, the former owner of the now-closed Brickhouse Grille & Tavern, pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of deposit account fraud. In a non-negotiated plea, Judge Emory Palmer sentenced Larsen to six years probation as a first offender and was required to pay a $5,000 fine, despite the District Attorney’s office request for six months in jail in addition to the probation.
EC student caught with Airsoft gun
An East Coweta High School student thought to be in possession of a firearm was discovered to have an Airsoft gun Thursday morning. School administrators were notified around 10:15 that a student on campus had a gun. The administrators and school resource officers removed the student from class so they could safely investigate the incident.
Senoia approves 2023 budget
The Senoia City Council approved the city’s budget for the 2023 fiscal year at their meeting Monday night. The budget was approved unanimously without comment from the public or much discussion from the city council at their meeting. According to a presentation from the city, the proposed budget for...
Rebuilt Indians ready for season
Graduation took its toll on the 2021-22 East Coweta Indians basketball team. Last year was a special season for Head Coach Royal Maxwell and the Indians, with a runner-up region finish and a home playoff game. But the cupboard is not bare at the John Thrower Gymnasium. The Indians opened...
