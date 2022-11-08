ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

Porterville Recorder

Navy hosts Princeton following Evbuomwan's 22-point outing

Princeton Tigers (0-1) at Navy Midshipmen (1-0) BOTTOM LINE: Princeton faces the Navy Midshipmen after Tosan Evbuomwan scored 22 points in Princeton's 83-77 loss to the Hofstra Pride. Navy went 21-11 overall a season ago while going 9-6 at home. The Midshipmen shot 43.0% from the field and 32.6% from...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Porterville Recorder

Air Force hosts Delaware following Davis' 20-point game

Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (1-0) at Air Force Falcons (0-1) BOTTOM LINE: Delaware plays the Air Force Falcons after Jyare Davis scored 20 points in Delaware's 78-54 victory over the Wilmington (DE) Wildcats. Air Force went 11-18 overall a season ago while going 7-6 at home. The Falcons shot 43.6%...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Porterville Recorder

Longwood Lancers to square off against the George Mason Patriots on the road

Longwood Lancers (0-1) at George Mason Patriots (0-1) BOTTOM LINE: The George Mason Patriots face the Longwood Lancers. George Mason went 10-4 at home last season while going 14-16 overall. The Patriots averaged 70.7 points per game last season, 11.3 on free throws and 27.9 from 3-point range. Longwood finished...
FARMVILLE, VA
Porterville Recorder

Mount St. Mary's visits Coppin State after Steers' 21-point game

Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (0-1) at Coppin State Eagles (0-2) BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State hosts the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers after Justin Steers scored 21 points in Coppin State's 99-89 overtime loss to the Georgetown Hoyas. Coppin State went 9-23 overall with a 3-6 record at home during the 2021-22...
BALTIMORE, MD
Porterville Recorder

No. 14 Penn State hosts Maryland in Big Ten East matchup

Maryland (6-3, 3-3 Big Ten) at No. 14 Penn State (7-2, 4–2, No. 14 CFP), 3:30 p.m. EST (FOX) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: Penn State by 10 1/2. Series record: Penn State leads 41-3-1. WHAT’S AT STAKE?. Players and coaches on both sides have said they don’t consider...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

