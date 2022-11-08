NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tulane’s campus and surrounding areas are abuzz over the historic significance of Saturday’s clash between the No. 16 Green Wave and No. 22 UCF. Tulane coach Willie Fritz is pleased, but not so inclined to feed into it. “It’s my job to try to have our guys as prepared as they can possibly be,” Fritz said. “Talking about what-ifs and this, that and the other thing, I kind of leave that to other people.” The last time Tulane hosted a college football game in which both teams were ranked in the AP Top 25 was in 1949, the same year Joe DiMaggio’s New York Yankees and Ted Williams’ Boston Red Sox were engaged in an American League pennant race so compelling that the late author David Halberstam wrote a book about it (“Summer of ’49”).

ORLANDO, FL ・ 17 MINUTES AGO