ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

Miami 80, Stetson 56

STETSON (1-1) Talley 5-14 5-5 15, Treadwell 2-6 0-0 4, Hargrove 2-9 1-1 5, Peete 2-4 0-0 6, Turner 2-8 0-0 6, Ellison 1-5 0-0 3, Gouard 1-2 0-0 2, McNeal 4-7 4-6 15, Schuler 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-55 10-12 56. MIAMI (2-0) Harden 2-4 8-11 12, Pendande 7-9...
MIAMI, FL
Porterville Recorder

Portland 91, Florida A&M 54

FLORIDA A&M (0-2) Barrs 2-7 0-0 4, Williams 1-3 1-2 4, Chatman 1-6 2-2 4, Smith 3-12 6-9 14, Tillmon 5-13 4-7 16, Louis-Jeune 0-3 0-0 0, Burnside 2-3 0-0 4, Eisa 1-4 0-0 2, Meren 1-3 2-2 4, Andrews 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 17-55 15-22 54. PORTLAND (2-0) Sjolund...
PORTLAND, OR
NBA

Magic's Paolo Banchero (ankle) out against Mavericks

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero was sidelined for Wednesday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks due to a left ankle sprain, the team announced. No Banchero? No problem for the Magic, who secured their third win of the season, outlasting Luka Doncic and the Mavericks 94-87. Banchero, the No. 1...
ORLANDO, FL
Porterville Recorder

L.A. Clippers 114, L.A. Lakers 101

L.A. LAKERS (101) Brown Jr. 6-10 0-0 14, James 12-22 2-4 30, Davis 9-16 3-4 21, Beverley 2-8 1-2 7, Reaves 3-10 1-3 8, Gabriel 1-1 2-2 4, Ryan 0-1 0-0 0, Toscano-Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Christie 1-1 0-0 3, Nunn 0-4 0-0 0, Westbrook 6-15 2-2 14. Totals 40-88 11-17 101.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ESPN

Magic limit Luka Doncic to 24 points, beat Mavericks 94-87

ORLANDO, Fla. -- — Franz Wagner scored 22 points and the Orlando Magic held Luka Doncic under 30 points for the first time this season in a 94-87 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Doncic, the NBA's leading scorer, finished with 24 points after scoring 30 or...
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

History, high stakes surround No. 16 Tulane vs. No. 22 UCF

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tulane’s campus and surrounding areas are abuzz over the historic significance of Saturday’s clash between the No. 16 Green Wave and No. 22 UCF. Tulane coach Willie Fritz is pleased, but not so inclined to feed into it. “It’s my job to try to have our guys as prepared as they can possibly be,” Fritz said. “Talking about what-ifs and this, that and the other thing, I kind of leave that to other people.” The last time Tulane hosted a college football game in which both teams were ranked in the AP Top 25 was in 1949, the same year Joe DiMaggio’s New York Yankees and Ted Williams’ Boston Red Sox were engaged in an American League pennant race so compelling that the late author David Halberstam wrote a book about it (“Summer of ’49”).
ORLANDO, FL
ESPN

Suns to visit Magic Friday

Phoenix Suns (8-3, second in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (3-9, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Orlando Magic host the Phoenix Suns. Orlando went 22-60 overall a season ago while going 12-29 at home. The Magic averaged 14.2 points off of turnovers, 12.4 second chance points and 37.4 bench points last season.
PHOENIX, AZ
ESPN

Ingram's 22 points rally Pelicans to 115-111 win over Bulls

CHICAGO -- — Brandon Ingram scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half, including seven straight late in the fourth quarter, and the New Orleans Pelicans pulled out a 115-111 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. “Zion (Williamson) turned to me before the start of...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy