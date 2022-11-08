For Nebraska to pull off the upset in Ann Arbor this weekend, it needs all hands on deck. However, that certainly will not be the case. The Huskers will travel to Michigan Stadium on Saturday, but they will do so without perhaps their key player. While he may not be prolific, quarterback Casey Thompson has been solid for Nebraska, throwing for 2,023 yards in eight games. He’s completing 62.9% of his passes and has thrown 12 touchdowns, but also 10 interceptions. The Texas transfer would be likely necessary for the Cornhuskers to have a chance at the upset.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 4 HOURS AGO