ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Juwan Howard discusses how Michigan will defend Emoni Bates Friday

Juwan Howard knows that it will be a difficult task for his Wolverines to guard Eastern Michigan big man Emoni Bates as they meet on Friday. Howard spoke to the press on Thursday to preview the matchup, outlining the plan to stop the Memphis transfer. According to the coach, it’s going to come down to a Wolverine group effort and putting pressure on the forward. The coach stated that almost everyone on the team will get the opportunity to try and guard Bates at some point.
YPSILANTI, MI
Porterville Recorder

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 68, BOISE STATE 66

Percentages: FG .478, FT .739. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Mayo 3-8, Dentlinger 1-1, Easley 1-1, Te Slaa 1-1, Mims 1-2, Lien 0-1, Arians 0-2, Mors 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Kyle 2, Dentlinger, Easley). Turnovers: 19 (Dentlinger 4, Kyle 4, Mayo 4, Arians 2, Mims...
BROOKINGS, SD
Porterville Recorder

Minnesota 4, Anaheim 1

Second Period_1, Anaheim, Regenda 1 (Kulikov, Vatrano), 13:24. 2, Minnesota, Kaprizov 9 (Addison, Boldy), 16:37 (pp). Third Period_3, Minnesota, Dumba 1 (Dewar, Shaw), 1:41. 4, Minnesota, Kaprizov 10 (Zuccarello, Eriksson Ek), 3:23 (pp). 5, Minnesota, Cramarossa 1 (Jost), 11:42. Shots on Goal_Minnesota 15-8-16_39. Anaheim 12-13-7_32. Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 2 of 6;...
ANAHEIM, CA
Porterville Recorder

PORTLAND 91, FLORIDA A&M 54

Percentages: FG .309, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Smith 2-6, Tillmon 2-6, Williams 1-2, Eisa 0-1, Louis-Jeune 0-1, Chatman 0-2, Meren 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Andrews, Barrs). Turnovers: 18 (Williams 4, Burnside 3, Eisa 3, Smith 3, Barrs 2, Chatman, Meren, Tillmon). Steals:...
PORTLAND, OR
Porterville Recorder

Castaneda leads Akron against Mississippi State after 31-point game

Akron Zips (1-0) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mississippi State -6.5; over/under is 130. BOTTOM LINE: Akron plays the Mississippi State Bulldogs after Xavier Castaneda scored 31 points in Akron's 81-80 overtime victory over the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. Mississippi State finished 18-16 overall a season ago...
AKRON, OH
Porterville Recorder

Mashburn leads New Mexico against South Alabama after 24-point game

South Alabama Jaguars (1-0) at New Mexico Lobos (1-0) BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico takes on the South Alabama Jaguars after Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 24 points in New Mexico's 89-81 win over the Southern Utah Thunderbirds. New Mexico finished 13-19 overall a season ago while going 11-7 at home. The...
MOBILE, AL
Porterville Recorder

Miami 80, Stetson 56

MIAMI (2-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 46.429, FT .710. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Cavinder 3-4, Williams 2-3, Roberts 1-2, Harden 0-1, Erjavec 0-3, Lattimore 0-1, Cavinder 0-4, Dwyer 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Pendande 1, Erjavec 1, Roberts 1) Turnovers: 16 (Lattimore 4, Pendande 2, Erjavec 2, Spearman 2, Cavinder 2, Team 2,...
MIAMI, FL
Porterville Recorder

NORTHWESTERN STATE 79, OUACHITA BAPTIST 68

Percentages: FG .444, FT .917. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Butler 4-7, Dunlap 2-3, Scariolo 2-4, Martin 1-4, Anderson 0-1, Hobson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Butler 2, Hobson, Mellak). Turnovers: 25 (Butler 6, Ables 4, Scariolo 4, Martin 3, Anderson 2, Haynes 2, Dunlap, Hobson,...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
Porterville Recorder

S. Dakota St. 68, Boise St. 66

S. DAKOTA ST. (1-1) Dentlinger 7-11 4-5 19, Kyle 5-6 1-3 11, Arians 2-7 7-9 11, Easley 1-3 0-0 3, Mayo 4-12 2-2 13, Mims 1-2 1-2 4, Mors 1-3 2-2 4, Te Slaa 1-1 0-0 3, Lien 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-46 17-23 68. BOISE ST. (0-1) Degenhart 5-11...
BOISE, ID
Porterville Recorder

QUEENS 99, CLINTON COLLEGE 65

Percentages: FG .390, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Hammond 2-4, Clarke 1-3, Stone 1-4, Davis 0-1, Shannon 0-1, Ward-Hoyte 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Clarke 2). Turnovers: 17 (Ward-Hoyte 4, Anderson 3, Clarke 2, Hammond 2, Shannon 2, Stone 2, Davis, Snipe-Campbell). Steals: 4...
QUEENS, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Key player ruled out for Nebraska vs. Michigan football

For Nebraska to pull off the upset in Ann Arbor this weekend, it needs all hands on deck. However, that certainly will not be the case. The Huskers will travel to Michigan Stadium on Saturday, but they will do so without perhaps their key player. While he may not be prolific, quarterback Casey Thompson has been solid for Nebraska, throwing for 2,023 yards in eight games. He’s completing 62.9% of his passes and has thrown 12 touchdowns, but also 10 interceptions. The Texas transfer would be likely necessary for the Cornhuskers to have a chance at the upset.
LINCOLN, NE
WGMD Radio

Magic Johnson backs Gretchen Whitmer in Michigan gubernatorial race

NBA legend Magic Johnson cast his support in the Michigan gubernatorial race on Monday, expressing his support for incumbent Democrat Gretchen Whitmer over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon. Johnson, who lives in Los Angeles and is a part-owner for several California sports teams, wrote his message of support on Twitter. The...
MICHIGAN STATE
Porterville Recorder

WNBA to allow coaches challenge next season

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA will allow coaches to challenge one play a game next season, and the league is also heightening the penalty for transition take fouls. The league announced the changes on Thursday. The league’s competition committee recommended the rules changes and the WNBA Board of Governors approved them.
NEW YORK STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy