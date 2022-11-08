Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Eastern Michigan men’s basketball wins regular season opener without Emoni Bates
YPSILANTI – Emoni Bates was in attendance but did not play in Eastern Michigan’s men’s basketball’s regular season opening win over Wayne State, 75-66, on Monday night. The former 5-star recruit sat on the bench in his EMU jumpsuit but did not see game action. It...
MLive.com
Emoni Bates expected to play vs. Michigan after missing EMU’s season opener
YPSILANTI – Emoni Bates did not suit up for Eastern Michigan’s regular season opening win over Wayne State on Monday but is expected to be back in action Friday against No. 22 Michigan. Bates, who played in EMU’s exhibition game on Oct. 27, was in attendance but did...
saturdaytradition.com
Juwan Howard discusses how Michigan will defend Emoni Bates Friday
Juwan Howard knows that it will be a difficult task for his Wolverines to guard Eastern Michigan big man Emoni Bates as they meet on Friday. Howard spoke to the press on Thursday to preview the matchup, outlining the plan to stop the Memphis transfer. According to the coach, it’s going to come down to a Wolverine group effort and putting pressure on the forward. The coach stated that almost everyone on the team will get the opportunity to try and guard Bates at some point.
saturdaytradition.com
Jett Howard sets social media buzzing with big debut during Michigan's season opener
Jett Howard arrived in Ann Arbor as a 4-star prospect and key member of Michigan’s 2022 recruiting class. Now, the son of head coach Juwan Howard looks like he could be just what the Wolverines need this season. In the season opener against Purdue Fort Wayne, Howard finished second...
Porterville Recorder
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 68, BOISE STATE 66
Percentages: FG .478, FT .739. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Mayo 3-8, Dentlinger 1-1, Easley 1-1, Te Slaa 1-1, Mims 1-2, Lien 0-1, Arians 0-2, Mors 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Kyle 2, Dentlinger, Easley). Turnovers: 19 (Dentlinger 4, Kyle 4, Mayo 4, Arians 2, Mims...
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota 4, Anaheim 1
Second Period_1, Anaheim, Regenda 1 (Kulikov, Vatrano), 13:24. 2, Minnesota, Kaprizov 9 (Addison, Boldy), 16:37 (pp). Third Period_3, Minnesota, Dumba 1 (Dewar, Shaw), 1:41. 4, Minnesota, Kaprizov 10 (Zuccarello, Eriksson Ek), 3:23 (pp). 5, Minnesota, Cramarossa 1 (Jost), 11:42. Shots on Goal_Minnesota 15-8-16_39. Anaheim 12-13-7_32. Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 2 of 6;...
Porterville Recorder
PORTLAND 91, FLORIDA A&M 54
Percentages: FG .309, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Smith 2-6, Tillmon 2-6, Williams 1-2, Eisa 0-1, Louis-Jeune 0-1, Chatman 0-2, Meren 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Andrews, Barrs). Turnovers: 18 (Williams 4, Burnside 3, Eisa 3, Smith 3, Barrs 2, Chatman, Meren, Tillmon). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
Castaneda leads Akron against Mississippi State after 31-point game
Akron Zips (1-0) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mississippi State -6.5; over/under is 130. BOTTOM LINE: Akron plays the Mississippi State Bulldogs after Xavier Castaneda scored 31 points in Akron's 81-80 overtime victory over the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. Mississippi State finished 18-16 overall a season ago...
Porterville Recorder
Mashburn leads New Mexico against South Alabama after 24-point game
South Alabama Jaguars (1-0) at New Mexico Lobos (1-0) BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico takes on the South Alabama Jaguars after Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 24 points in New Mexico's 89-81 win over the Southern Utah Thunderbirds. New Mexico finished 13-19 overall a season ago while going 11-7 at home. The...
Porterville Recorder
Miami 80, Stetson 56
MIAMI (2-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 46.429, FT .710. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Cavinder 3-4, Williams 2-3, Roberts 1-2, Harden 0-1, Erjavec 0-3, Lattimore 0-1, Cavinder 0-4, Dwyer 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Pendande 1, Erjavec 1, Roberts 1) Turnovers: 16 (Lattimore 4, Pendande 2, Erjavec 2, Spearman 2, Cavinder 2, Team 2,...
Porterville Recorder
NORTHWESTERN STATE 79, OUACHITA BAPTIST 68
Percentages: FG .444, FT .917. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Butler 4-7, Dunlap 2-3, Scariolo 2-4, Martin 1-4, Anderson 0-1, Hobson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Butler 2, Hobson, Mellak). Turnovers: 25 (Butler 6, Ables 4, Scariolo 4, Martin 3, Anderson 2, Haynes 2, Dunlap, Hobson,...
Porterville Recorder
S. Dakota St. 68, Boise St. 66
S. DAKOTA ST. (1-1) Dentlinger 7-11 4-5 19, Kyle 5-6 1-3 11, Arians 2-7 7-9 11, Easley 1-3 0-0 3, Mayo 4-12 2-2 13, Mims 1-2 1-2 4, Mors 1-3 2-2 4, Te Slaa 1-1 0-0 3, Lien 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-46 17-23 68. BOISE ST. (0-1) Degenhart 5-11...
Porterville Recorder
QUEENS 99, CLINTON COLLEGE 65
Percentages: FG .390, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Hammond 2-4, Clarke 1-3, Stone 1-4, Davis 0-1, Shannon 0-1, Ward-Hoyte 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Clarke 2). Turnovers: 17 (Ward-Hoyte 4, Anderson 3, Clarke 2, Hammond 2, Shannon 2, Stone 2, Davis, Snipe-Campbell). Steals: 4...
Key player ruled out for Nebraska vs. Michigan football
For Nebraska to pull off the upset in Ann Arbor this weekend, it needs all hands on deck. However, that certainly will not be the case. The Huskers will travel to Michigan Stadium on Saturday, but they will do so without perhaps their key player. While he may not be prolific, quarterback Casey Thompson has been solid for Nebraska, throwing for 2,023 yards in eight games. He’s completing 62.9% of his passes and has thrown 12 touchdowns, but also 10 interceptions. The Texas transfer would be likely necessary for the Cornhuskers to have a chance at the upset.
Detroit Mercy up next for young Boston College squad
Boston College’s season-opening homestand continues with a Friday afternoon contest against Detroit Mercy. The Eagles (1-0) were 79-77 Monday winners
Michigan basketball: Juwan Howard previews game against Emoni Bates, Eastern Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard met with the media on Thursday morning to preview his team's game against Eastern Michigan. The Wolverines travel to Little Caesars Arena in Detroit to face the Eagles and former five-star prospect Emoni Bates. Bates, a product of Ypsilanti,...
WGMD Radio
Magic Johnson backs Gretchen Whitmer in Michigan gubernatorial race
NBA legend Magic Johnson cast his support in the Michigan gubernatorial race on Monday, expressing his support for incumbent Democrat Gretchen Whitmer over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon. Johnson, who lives in Los Angeles and is a part-owner for several California sports teams, wrote his message of support on Twitter. The...
Porterville Recorder
WNBA to allow coaches challenge next season
NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA will allow coaches to challenge one play a game next season, and the league is also heightening the penalty for transition take fouls. The league announced the changes on Thursday. The league’s competition committee recommended the rules changes and the WNBA Board of Governors approved them.
Eastern Michigan football becomes bowl eligible with 34-28 win over Akron
AKRON, Ohio — Austin Smith and Samson Evans each accounted for a pair of touchdowns and Eastern Michigan became bowl eligible with a 34-28 victory over Akron on Tuesday night. Eastern Michigan (6-4, 3-3 Mid-American Conference) secured its fifth bowl appearance in six seasons and the program’s seventh overall....
